FemmeVox Announces Fourth Installment, a Return to In-Person Concerts

Great Canadian Theatre Company, The Ottawa Music Industry Coalition (OMIC), CKCU-FM, and CHUO-FM announce the continuation of FemmeVox, a series of concerts celebrating established and emerging talent, and promoting mentorship among its artists. The fourth concert in the series will take place at the GCTC on Sunday December 19, 2021 at 4pm ET.

This edition of FemmeVox will feature four Ottawa-based artists: Angelique Francis and her sister Kharincia Francis, as well as Mischa and Jesse Greene. They will be performing individually and lending accompaniment to one another. As is FemmeVox tradition, our performers have been busy co-writing and expect to present the makings of two brand new songs. The concert will take place in the GCTC studio, and will accommodate a limited number of in-person tickets. In addition, the concert will be streamed live at gctc.ca. Tickets are available at 4 Pick-Your-Price rates.

Mischa began exploring her creative avenues when she started writing music in her late teenage years. In 2019 CapCityHiphop named Mischa one of the Top 50 Rappers in Ottawa, Ontario because of her impeccable cadences and lyrical abilities. Angelique Francis is a multi-talented, multi-instrumentalist, multi-genre singer, song-writer, and composer who has wowed audiences across the globe with her electrifying performances, instrumental abilities and powerful textured vocals. Kharincia Francis is a versatile and gifted Saxophone player who has performed on stages across North America and Europe. This highly inventive musician currently plays tenor, alto and baritone saxophone and sings backing vocals for the Angelique Francis Band. Jesse Greene (founder of the Jesse Greene Band) is known as a guitarist with deadly chops and a voice full of soul. With a rich and inspiring bluesy voice she creates the perfect complement to her strong original songs, and her eclectic renditions of classics.

FemmeVox launched in February 2019, and quickly garnered critical acclaim. The series has featured such artists as Amanda Rheaume, Larissa Desrosiers, NAMBI, Ambre McLean, Lynne Hanson, Tara Holloway, Kelly Prescott, Crystalena, Susan O, Malayka (formerly known as Malak Sound) and Sam Steel. From the start, the series has been a partnership between GCTC, CKCU and CHUO and now, OMIC has joined forces in this creative initiative providing opportunities for women in music.

"It's great to see these four local partners engaged to promote our talented artists and give them some well-deserved stage time," says Anne-Marie Brugger, vice-president of the OMIC Board of Directors and part of the FemmeVox organizing team. "We are working together to help make Ottawa a great music city."