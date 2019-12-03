DISASTERFEST is Coming to the Bad Dog Theatre

After a completely sold out inaugural festival, DisasterFEST is back! Audiences are subjected to a 6 hour marathon of Toronto's alternative comedy, taking place at Bad Dog Theatre on December 27th from 8pm until 2am.

DisasterFEST is the next evolution of The Disaster, a twice a month variety comedy show where performers are tasked to do something no one's ever seen before. Founded in 2013, The Disaster has been home to some of the nation's best comedians performing their most unique material. The show has attracted performers with credits including Just For Laughs, Second City Mainstage, The Beaverton, Netflix Originals, CBC Television, and Broadway.

The open-ended and experimental nature of the show results in the chaotically weird and inexplicable taking place. Performers redefine comedy while experimenting with concept, truth, and the structure of what makes people laugh. Everything from a first date with a tinder match on stage in front of an audience to attempting to eat 10,000 calories in 5 minutes has happened during the show with results that are often chaotic, messy, absurd, and always hilarious; The Disaster exists to capture that mayhem.

Partnering with Now Magazine's 2018 Best Comedy Club winner Bad Dog Theatre, DisasterFEST will take over an entire Friday night starting at 8pm. Individuals will be able to buy an all-access wristband for $15 in advance, or $20 at the door on December 27th.

A full programming schedule will be announced soon. We hope you join us on December 27th for a wild night of alternative comedy, unpredictable performances, wild parties, big messes, and a truly spectacular Disaster.



Friday, December 27, 2019 8pm - 2am

Bad Dog Theatre, 875 Bloor Street West

Tickets are $20 in advance or at the door at baddogtheatre.com/disasterfest

facebook.com/fakecops/ / instagram.com/TheDisasterShow





Related Articles Shows View More Ottawa Stories

More Hot Stories For You