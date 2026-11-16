"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Alex Edelman to Present WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO at Montreal's Segal Centre
Performances will take place on April 10 and 11, 2027.
The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will present Alex Edelman: What Are You Going To Do, the new solo show from Tony and Emmy Award winner Alex Edelman, at the Sylvan Adams Theatre on April 10 and 11, 2027.
Edelman made his name with solo shows that bring the timing of stand-up to the longer arc of a personal story. His previous show, Just for Us, was performed more than 500 times worldwide, including a performance at the Segal Centre in September 2022, presented in association with Just For Laughs, and a Broadway run at the Hudson Theatre. In 2024, he received a Special Tony Award for the stage show and won an Emmy for writing the HBO adaptation.
ABOUT Alex Edelman
Alex Edelman is best known for solo shows that blur the line between his stand-up comedy roots and narrative-driven storytelling. His last offering, JUST FOR US, played more than 500 performances all over the world - including acclaimed runs off- and on-Broadway. It premiered as an HBO original comedy special in April of 2024, earning him a place on the Time 100 list, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award for Best Writing for a Variety Special. Edelman appeared in Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut for Netflix, UNFROSTED. Beyond stand-up, he writes regularly for TV and can next be seen starring in Peacock's The Paper, a Greg Daniels-helmed spiritual successor to The Office. He also writes on the show as a Consulting Producer.
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