Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Winter Park Playhouse to Hold CURTAINS UP! 2027 Fundraising Gala in Newly Renovated Theatre
The evening will feature an open bar, a live auction and a musical show with more than 20 area professionals, benefiting the nonprofit's year-round programming.
The Winter Park Playhouse will host its annual fundraising gala Curtains Up! 2027 on Saturday February 27, 2027 from 7 - 10 p.m. The event will take place at the newly renovated theatre with 100% of the proceeds directly benefiting the non-profit's year-round professional musical programming at the theater and out in the community.
The evening will include an open bar, catered hors d'oeuvres, a live auction and a special one-of-a-kind musical show featuring a cast of more than 20 of the area's top professional actors and musicians, all of whom will donate their time and talent.
The Winter Park Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization whose mission is to build community and enhance the quality of life for Central Florida residents and visitors through professional musical theater experiences that are accessible, inclusive, uplifting and inspiring.
It is the only professional theatre in the region that exclusively produces musical programming year-round including a series of musicals, cabarets, special events, community outreach programs and The Florida Festival of New Musicals.
The Playhouse's outstanding community outreach provides free arts education classes and live performances to thousands of underserved youth and senior adults at day nurseries, schools, libraries, community centers and long-term care facilities throughout Central Florida.
Curtains Up! 2027 will take place at The Winter Park Playhouse, located at 711 N. Orange Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789. Seating is limited to 171 patrons and reservations are required. Tickets are $200 and can be purchased online at winterparkplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office 407-645-0145.
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