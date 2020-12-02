Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; Encore Performing Arts Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Orlando!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Orlando:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Clay Price - Encore! Performing Arts 15%

Lauren O'Quinn - ClassAct Studios 10%

Orlando Repertory Theatre 8%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Marshall Ellis Dance School 29%

In Motion Dance Project (IMDP) 18%

Peaches Dance and Music Orlando 15%

Best Ensemble

IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 7%

INTO THE WOODS - Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) - 2019 5%

HAIRSPRAY - Encore! Performing Arts - 2018 5%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Thai Blossom - Winter Garden 28%

Santiago's Bodega 20%

Medieval Times Orlando 14%

Best Theatre Staff

Encore Performing Arts 11%

SAK Comedy Lab 10%

Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 10%

Best Theme Park Performer

STERLING LOVETT - Disney World, Finding Nemo - 2020 14%

Christian Damon - Universal Orlando - 2020 10%

Andrea Canny - Walt Disney World - 2013 10%

Best Theme Park Production

FESTIVAL OF THE LION KING - Animal Kingdom - 2020 26%

VOICES OF LIBERTY - American Pavillon - 2020 17%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Walt Disney World - 2019 9%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Orlando Repertory Theatre 23%

Garden Theatre 17%

Orlando Shakes 12%

Costume Design of the Decade

Renee Parsons - AIDA - Encore Performing Arts - 2015 15%

Christopher Vergara - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 13%

AJ Garcia - MARY POPPINS - THEATRE AT ST LUKES - 2019 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Alejandra Martinez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 19%

Jade Roberts - ROCKY HORROR POLE SHOW - Orlando Fringe - 2017 15%

Nate Elliott - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Athens Theatre - 2019 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Steve MacKinnon - INTO THE WOODS - Garden Theatre - 2017 9%

Elaine Pechacek - SEASONS - Dr. Phillips Theater - 2019 8%

Clay Price - HAIRSPRAY - Encore Performing Arts - 2018 7%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Donald rupe - BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS - Creative City Project - 2020 0

Jim Helsinger - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre - 2020 0

Keith Smith - BOEING BOEING - Garden Theatre - 2015 0

Favorite Social Media

Orlando Fringe 23%

Garden Theatre 16%

Encore! Performing Arts 12%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

THEATRE AT ST LUKES 21%

Clay Price - Encore Cast Performing Arts 20%

Harriet Lake 15%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Bert Scott - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 41%

Holly Whelden Carpenter - HAIRSPRAY - Encore Performing Arts - 2017 30%

Chad Erikson - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Athens Theatre - 2020 17%

Original Script Of The Decade

Elaine Pechacek - SEASONS THE MUSICAL - Dr Philips Center for the Performing Arts - Generation Productions - 2019 15%

Donald rupe - BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS - Creative City Project - 2020 13%

Rob Winn Anderson - ALICE LOST IN WONDERLAND - Beth Marshall Presents / Garden Theatre - 2020 8%

Performer Of The Decade

Andrea Canny - GYPSY - Garden Theatre - 2018 13%

Alina Alcantara - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 11%

Zach Lane - LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE - The Garden / BMP - 2016 6%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

HAIRSPRAY - Encore Performing Arts - 2017 8%

GYPSY - Garden Theatre - 2020 7%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Athens Theatre - 2020 6%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse - 2020 15%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Orlando Shakes - 2018 13%

WANZIE WITH A Z - Orlando Fringe - 2017 12%

Set Design Of The Decade

Jim Hunter - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 15%

Cliff Price - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theater West End - 2017 11%

Joe Klug - MARY POPPINS - THEATRE AT ST LUKES - 2019 10%

Sound Design of the Decade

Spencer Crosswell - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Titusville Playhouse - 2020 50%

J. Adam Smith - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Winter Park Playhouse - 2019 27%

J. Adam Smith - LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - The Winter Park Playhouse - 2017 10%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Garden Theatre 14%

Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 13%

Encore Performing Arts 10%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Orlando Fringe 31%

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) 25%

THEATRE AT ST. LUKES 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Andrea Canny - GYPSY - Garden Theatre - 2018 19%

Hannah Berry Matthews - HAIRSPRAY - Encore Performing Arts - 2017 10%

Crystal Lizardo - EL WIZ - Orlando Fringe - 2018 10%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Orlando Fringe 37%

Clay Price - Encore Performing Arts 24%

Brian Rangell, Orlando Fringe 8%

