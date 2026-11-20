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Behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage from Orlando Shakes offers a look at the 2026 cast and team preparing A CHRISTMAS CAROL, the company's holiday production. The video shows the company at work in the rehearsal room ahead of performances.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL follows Ebenezer Scrooge, who greets each Christmas with a "bah humbug" until he is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Orlando Shakes describes its staging as a musical spectacle intended for the whole family.

The production has one preview on November 25 and officially opens November 27 at Orlando Shakes. A CHRISTMAS CAROL is supported by AdventHealth, and tickets are available through the company's website.

Orlando Shakes joins a number of theatres sharing rehearsal and first-look material from their 2026 stagings of the Dickens story. Milwaukee Rep recently shared rehearsal footage of its own production's opening number ahead of its run at the Pabst Theater.

The race is on for the Orlando Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 13% 2 FOOTLOOSE Garden Theatre on Plant 8% 3 COME FROM AWAY Orlando Shakes 6% 4 A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Daytona Playhouse 6% 5 INTO THE WOODS Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 6% Best Play 1 ANGELS IN AMERICA Theater West End 12% 2 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG The Ritz Theater 11% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Athens Theatre 10% 4 OUR TOWN Surfside Playhouse 8% 5 MACBETH Orlando Shakes 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 15% 2 Encore Performing Arts 13% 3 Athens Theatre 9% 4 Surfside Playhouse 7% 5 Daytona Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Bethany Moses Tesner - FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 7% 2 Jay Marion - HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 6% 3 Troy Brightson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Daytona Playhouse 5% 4 Tommie Tracy - HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 4% 5 Daniela Gomez Dugan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Athens Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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