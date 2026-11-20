"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Rehearsal Footage of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Orlando Shakes
The musical staging follows Ebenezer Scrooge and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future.
Behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage from Orlando Shakes offers a look at the 2026 cast and team preparing A CHRISTMAS CAROL, the company's holiday production. The video shows the company at work in the rehearsal room ahead of performances.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL follows Ebenezer Scrooge, who greets each Christmas with a "bah humbug" until he is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Orlando Shakes describes its staging as a musical spectacle intended for the whole family.
The production has one preview on November 25 and officially opens November 27 at Orlando Shakes. A CHRISTMAS CAROL is supported by AdventHealth, and tickets are available through the company's website.
Orlando Shakes joins a number of theatres sharing rehearsal and first-look material from their 2026 stagings of the Dickens story. Milwaukee Rep recently shared rehearsal footage of its own production's opening number ahead of its run at the Pabst Theater.
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