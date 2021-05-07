Tickets Now On Sale For The 4th Annual Florida Festival Of New Musicals

Tickets for the 4th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals will go on sale Friday, May 7, 2021. This 4-day event will be held at The Winter Park Playhouse (711 Orange Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789) June 24 - 27, 2021. The Festival, which showcases new musical theatre works, is one of very few in the nation and the only one of its kind in the Southeast region.

The Florida Festival of New Musicals has been created to advance and elevate the original American art form of musical theatre by fostering the development of new musicals and the artistic growth of writers and composers.

The festival will showcase six brand new, never-before-produced musical works and will bring together writers and composers from around the nation, with patrons, artists, press, producers and directors. The first act of each selected musical will be fully read and sung concert-style, without staging, by varying casts of professional actors and musicians. Patrons will have the unique and exciting opportunity to see musicals in the early stages of development and offer valuable feedback to the writers in a post-reading talkback.

General admission tickets to live performances are $10 and a "Festival Fun Pass" is only $50 for all 6 shows. All Festival performances will offer socially distanced general seating and a mask requirement will be in place for all patrons, staff and artists.

The Florida Festival of New Musicals will also be filmed and made available as a 6-show package for $50. Patrons who wish to enjoy the festival virtually from the comfort of home must purchase their "Festival Fun Pass" before June 30, 2021. Private links and passwords will be emailed to patrons on July 16, 2021 at 11:00 am and valid through July 19, 2021 at 11:00 am.

The Playhouse has also partnered with two local hotels that will be offering special discounted rates during the festival - the DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando Downtown and the Comfort Suites Downtown Orlando. Links and discount codes can be found on the theatre's website.

For more information and to purchase live or virtual festival tickets, call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit the website www.winterparkplayhouse.org.