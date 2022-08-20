Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TheaterWorksUSA's DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At Orlando Repertory Theatre Now On Stage

Now on stage through October 2nd.

Register for Orlando News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 20, 2022  

TheaterWorksUSA's DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At Orlando Repertory Theatre Now On Stage

TheaterWorksUSA's acclaimed production of DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL celebrates its opening in partnership with Orlando Repertory Theatre as performances have now begun. Tickets for performances through October 2 are available at TWUSA.ORG/DOG-MAN-2022.

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL was a New York Times Critic's Pick when it opened off-Broadway in 2019. This hilarious and heartwarming production follows the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club.

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL's Orlando-based cast includes Génesis M. Freytes Álvarez as Li'l Petey, Brandon James Butorovich as Dog Man, Da'Zaria Harris as Flippy, Kadesh Lewis as George, Edwin Perez as Harold and Will Sippel as Petey. Giancarlo Osorio and Zuly Pagán Cabrera join the cast as understudies.

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (Two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat), and music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk Nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations), adapted from the bestselling Dog Man book series by Dav Pilkey. Original direction and choreography is by Jen Wineman, with scenic design by Timothy R Mackabee (Broadway's The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award), costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive), and sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress). Jen Wineman returns to direct and choreograph the Fall 2022 production, and is joined by Steve MacKinnon as music director and Whitley Body as stage manager.

Scholastic recently announced that a new Dog Man book, Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea, will be released worldwide on March 28, 2023. The previous title, Dog Man: Mothering Heights, was the top-selling book in the U.S. in 2021 and has sold more than two million copies to date. Currently, there are more than fifty million Dog Man books in print worldwide. Scholastic has also published three volumes of Dav Pilkey's Dog Man spinoff Cat Kid Comic Club with a fourth book scheduled for November 29th.

The original cast recording of DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL is available from Broadway Records and various streaming platforms. TheaterWorksUSA is also in the process of creating a new musical, which should premiere in 2023, based on the Cat Kid Comic Club series.

About Orlando Repertory Theatre - Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP"), one of Central Florida's oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida's only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the seventh iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Florida in many different capacities - most notably, hosting the Master of Fine Arts program in Theatre for Young Audiences.

TheaterWorksUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Executive Director) has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. At TWUSA, we believe that access to art-and theater, in particular-is vital for our youth. Since 1967, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), and Chuck Cooper (Tony award winning actor, The Life). Visit WWW.TWUSA.ORG for more information.

###





From This Author - Team BWW


Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best 'I Want' SongsBroadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best 'I Want' Songs
August 20, 2022

What is an 'I Want' song? Usually (but not always) one of the first songs in a musical, the 'I Want' song is a quick way to loop in the audience on the motivations of the main character, which often drive his/her actions throughout the rest of the show. Which 'I Want' songs are the best? From the Golden Age of Broadway to the Disney Renaissance, we've gathered our favorites in this playlist.
Sally Struthers, A. J. Holmes & More Will Lead La Mirada's YOUNG FRANKENSTEINSally Struthers, A. J. Holmes & More Will Lead La Mirada's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
August 20, 2022

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & Mccoy Rigby Entertainment are thrilled to announce full casting for the monstrously hilarious first show of their 2022-2023 season, the Southern California premiere of the newly-revised, London version of Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN.
International Cellists Unite In Support Of Ukraine On Independence Day Of Ukraine 8/24International Cellists Unite In Support Of Ukraine On Independence Day Of Ukraine 8/24
August 20, 2022

CelloBello, the world's leading resource on all things cello, has gathered cellists from around the world in a musical tribute dedicated to those who have fought and sacrificed for freedom in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24th of this year. August 24 marks not only the 6-month marker from the start of the war, but more importantly is Independence Day of Ukraine. CelloBello will host several events, including the premiere of an internationally-collaborative music video, a livestream conversation with Ukrainian musicians, and a live conversation with cellists who participated in the project.
SHAKESPEARE IN THE WOODS 2022 Season Begins Performances August 24thSHAKESPEARE IN THE WOODS 2022 Season Begins Performances August 24th
August 20, 2022

Experience the splendor of three Shakespearean plays this August when theater returns to the woods of Vermont. Modernized stagings of three Shakespearean classics will take place weekly from Aug. 24 to Sept. 11.
TheaterWorksUSA's DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At Orlando Repertory Theatre Now On StageTheaterWorksUSA's DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At Orlando Repertory Theatre Now On Stage
August 20, 2022

TheaterWorksUSA's acclaimed production of DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL celebrates its opening in partnership with Orlando Repertory Theatre as performances have now begun. Tickets for performances through October 2 are available at TWUSA.ORG/DOG-MAN-2022.