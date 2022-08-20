TheaterWorksUSA's DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At Orlando Repertory Theatre Now On Stage

TheaterWorksUSA's acclaimed production of DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL celebrates its opening in partnership with Orlando Repertory Theatre as performances have now begun. Tickets for performances through October 2 are available at TWUSA.ORG/DOG-MAN-2022.

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL was a New York Times Critic's Pick when it opened off-Broadway in 2019. This hilarious and heartwarming production follows the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club.

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL's Orlando-based cast includes Génesis M. Freytes Álvarez as Li'l Petey, Brandon James Butorovich as Dog Man, Da'Zaria Harris as Flippy, Kadesh Lewis as George, Edwin Perez as Harold and Will Sippel as Petey. Giancarlo Osorio and Zuly Pagán Cabrera join the cast as understudies.

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (Two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat), and music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk Nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations), adapted from the bestselling Dog Man book series by Dav Pilkey. Original direction and choreography is by Jen Wineman, with scenic design by Timothy R Mackabee (Broadway's The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award), costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive), and sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress). Jen Wineman returns to direct and choreograph the Fall 2022 production, and is joined by Steve MacKinnon as music director and Whitley Body as stage manager.

Scholastic recently announced that a new Dog Man book, Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea, will be released worldwide on March 28, 2023. The previous title, Dog Man: Mothering Heights, was the top-selling book in the U.S. in 2021 and has sold more than two million copies to date. Currently, there are more than fifty million Dog Man books in print worldwide. Scholastic has also published three volumes of Dav Pilkey's Dog Man spinoff Cat Kid Comic Club with a fourth book scheduled for November 29th.

The original cast recording of DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL is available from Broadway Records and various streaming platforms. TheaterWorksUSA is also in the process of creating a new musical, which should premiere in 2023, based on the Cat Kid Comic Club series.

About Orlando Repertory Theatre - Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP"), one of Central Florida's oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida's only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the seventh iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Florida in many different capacities - most notably, hosting the Master of Fine Arts program in Theatre for Young Audiences.

TheaterWorksUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Executive Director) has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. At TWUSA, we believe that access to art-and theater, in particular-is vital for our youth. Since 1967, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), and Chuck Cooper (Tony award winning actor, The Life). Visit WWW.TWUSA.ORG for more information.

