The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Neil Diamond Tribute, April 1

As part of its popular One-Night-Only Series, The Winter Park Playhouse will present Solitary Man: A Tribute to Neil Diamond featuring David Jericko and The Crew on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

This special 90-minute show will be held at Trinity Preparatory School's theatre (Winter Park, FL) to allow for ample socially distanced seating. Net proceeds will support The Winter Park Playhouse's year-round musical programming in-house and out in the community.

David Jericko is a well-known, nationally recognized entertainment artist with a strong following for his Neil Diamond and Elvis tribute shows. He has performed around the country including Las Vegas and Memphis and is in high demand.

Mr. Jericko will pay tribute to Neil Diamond and his most well-known hits that span decades of the pop music scene. Patrons will be treated to a score of songs including "Solitary Man," "Cracklin' Rosie," "Brooklyn Roads," "Love on the Rocks," "September Morn," "Sweet Caroline" and many more! He will be accompanied by his live band, The Crew.

The quarterly One-Night-Only events are very popular and consistently sell out. Seats are limited so purchase quickly! Tickets are $65 each and patrons must call the box office at 407-645-0145 for purchase and seat selection.

For more information call The Playhouse box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.