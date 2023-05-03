The Winter Park Playhouse In Collaboration With Barbara Chandler Productions Presents SOUNDS OF SOUL, June 8

This unique one night event will take place at The Winter Park Playhouse in their beautiful lobby bar/cabaret space.

In honor of Black Music Month and as a Pre-Juneteenth celebration, The Winter Park Playhouse has teamed up with Barbara Chandler Productions to present Sounds Of Soul - an evening of storytelling through spirituals, drumming and spoken word. This unique one night event will take place at The Winter Park Playhouse in their beautiful lobby bar/cabaret space on Thursday, June 8 at 7:30pm.

Sounds of Soul will feature an evening of spirituals, drumming, dance and spoken word. Curtis Branson will headline the event performing gospel songs along with spoken word artist JASON TIE DAVIS and the extraordinary talents of Ajose Afrikan Drum and Dance, featuring dancer Desiree Coleman and Osabi and Oba Ogunlani on the drums.

Barbara Chandler was born in St.Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands and is a long time Central Florida resident. She has worked for the last decade as the manager and cultural arts educator for The Hannibal Square Heritage Center in Winter Park, Florida where she educates visitors on the African-American community's contributions and impact on the City of Winter Park. She is an organizer of many educational events and cultural celebrations and oversees all of the center's operations.

Additionally, Barbara is a well respected leader in the community (the first African-American commissioner candidate in 2019 since 1984) and is an advocate for inclusion, cultural experiences and creative expression. She has over 20 years of non-profit experience and a personality that lights up a room. Her most recent endeavour, Barbara Chandler Productions, creates performances of unique artists in cultural celebration.

Barbara Chandler Productions has created Sounds of Soul as a tribute to Black Music Month and as a Pre-Juneteenth event on June 8. The Winter Park Playhouse is working in collaboration to provide the performance space and all of the event support needed for the performance and the patrons' experience. Together they are creating a night to remember.

"I am excited to present Sounds Of Soul - Storytelling through spirituals, drumming and spoken word - which is a musical performance inspired from the African American diaspora. Gospel is sung as a way to uplift the spirit and activate faith. Drumming along with chants and dancing are ways to communicate. Storytelling is an oral tradition used to preserve history, educate, and instill values and morals in Black communities," confirms Barbara Chandler.

Sounds of Soul is Thursday June 8, 2023 at 7:30pm at The Winter Park Playhouse. General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at Click Here.




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU