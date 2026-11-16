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The holiday season is about to get more magical! This December, The Magic Studio invites audiences to experience a month of holiday magic with two special performances: “Nathan Coe Marsh: Home for the Holidays” on Saturday, December 5, 2026 and The Magic Studio’s “Holiday Spectacular II: Jon Armstrong and Friends” on Saturday, December 19, 2026.

From jaw-dropping illusions and impossible sleight-of-hand to hilarious moments of audience participation, the exciting lineup brings world-class entertainment and holiday wonder to life inside the intimate, state-of-the-art theater on Orlando’s iconic International Drive.

Kicking off the magical holiday festivities on Saturday, December 5 at 8pm, The Magic Studio Creator and Producer Nathan Coe Marsh takes center stage with his special holiday show, “Nathan Coe Marsh: Home for the Holidays”. Known for his captivating blend of personality-driven magic, sharp wit and love for life, Marsh promises an unforgettable evening filled with astonishing illusions, laughter and surprises, all wrapped in the spirit of the season.

Orlando-based Marsh’s extraordinary career has taken him to more than 50 countries across six continents. A regular headliner at Hollywood’s famed Magic Castle who has entertained U.S. troops overseas, his work has been featured on numerous television networks, including an appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Now, audiences have the opportunity to experience his magic right here at home in a special holiday performance.

The month of magic continues on Saturday, December 19 at 8pm, when The Magic Studio presents “Holiday Spectacular II: Jon Armstrong and Friends”. Returning for its second year, the Holiday Spectacular brings together an exciting lineup of accomplished magicians featuring Jon Armstrong and surprise guests with ties to Orlando he has hand-picked for a fast-paced evening of extraordinary illusions, comedy and mind-blowing moments. With multiple performers sharing one stage, audiences can expect a variety of magical styles and unforgettable surprises.

Winner of numerous awards, including Close Up Magician of the Year, Armstrong is best known for his world-class magical talent and for being funny. Not just magician funny – actually funny. Armstrong honed both skills beginning at age 20, when he became the resident magician at Walt Disney World and then a recurring headliner at Caesar's Magical Empire. Soon after, he toured all over the world performing in over 40 countries to date. He stars in the Netflix documentary Magicians: Life in the Impossible about his life in magic. He also amazed Kathy Lee on The Today Show, caused Penn on Penn & Teller: Fool Us to exclaim his act as “the most original I’ve ever seen!”, and Jay Leno professed his love to him on The Tonight Show. Armstrong hopes live audiences laugh loudly, are amazed by his skills, and most of all, feel like they’ve made a new friend.

“There’s something especially magical about the holiday season, and we’re very happy to celebrate it with two spectacular shows featuring several talented magicians combined,” says Nathan Coe Marsh. “I spend about 10 months of each year touring, and so I am excited for this rare chance to bring my full show to my hometown. I am also over the moon that Jon Armstrong, one of the top comedy magicians performing today, is curating and starring in a show full of incredible artists from right here in Orlando. This was our first full year of operations, and we are very proud to have welcomed performers from seven states and International Artists from Canada, Spain and Japan and to have seen a community grow of magic fans who come back show after show. We look forward to seeing joyful audiences this December and continuing to present much more memorable magic in the New Year.”

Upcoming shows include Orlando Fringe Festival favorite Ben Price from Canada, who will bring his headline show to The Magic Studio in February 2027.

First opened to the public in June 2025, The Magic Studio brings nationally touring magicians to Orlando for live performances inside a production studio featuring an intimate, 180-seat, state-of-the-art theater in the heart of world-renowned International Drive. The unique venue transforms a working television production space into an immersive live entertainment experience, where audiences can enjoy extraordinary magic up close. The Magic Studio is a partnership between Nathan Coe Marsh Productions and AFRO TV.

Experience a month of holiday magic December 5/19 at The Magic Studio located at 7220 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819. Performances (75 minutes) begin at 8pm. Doors open at 7pm. Free parking is available, and light snacks and soft drinks are available for purchase.

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