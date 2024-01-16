The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships

The deadline to apply is Monday, February 5, 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s Theatre & Arts Honors, reminded college-bound high school students that the nonprofit organization is now accepting applications for its 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships. The deadline to apply is Monday, February 5, 2024. Since 1978, the Carbonell Awards has given out more than $125,000 in scholarships to winning applicants.

The selection of scholarship recipients is based on talent, experience and demonstrated commitment to theater and/or journalism, with one winner from each of the three area counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach) receiving a $2,000 scholarship.

The selection process is chaired by Carbonell Vice President Javier Siut, a member of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs.

Applications and guidelines for the 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships are available online at

http://carbonellawards.org/the-jack-zink-memorial-scholarship-application/.

Eligibility Requirements:

- Applicant must be a graduating high school senior with a minimum 2.5 GPA.

- Applicant must be a resident of Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach County.

- Applicant must be nominated by a mentor from school or theatre (no parents and no self-nominations).

- If selected, the applicant must be accepted into College to pursue a degree in theatre or journalism.

Timeline:

- Completed application must be submitted no later than February 5, 2024.

- The interview/audition for scholarship finalists will be held in mid-March. Date and location will be announced soon.

- The three winning scholarship winners will be honored at the annual Carbonell Awards Celebration on November 11, 2024, at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.



