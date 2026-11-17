"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: Not Just for Kids: A Charlie Brown Christmas, Live with Jazz in Orlando
A Charlie Brown Christmas, live onstage for every generation
Tickets for A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage start at $20 at Orlando Family Stage, with a live jazz trio playing Vince Guaraldi's beloved score onstage this season.Save Your Seats for the holiday show running November 23 to December 27 in Loch Haven Park.
The production is pitched as a holiday tradition for every generation, not just children. Parents, grandparents, and anyone who still hums the music every December are invited to come along. Charlie Brown is looking for the true meaning of Christmas, and the story follows him as he signs up to direct the holiday pageant while Lucy wants the spotlight, Snoopy wants to win the decorating contest, and nobody wants to rehearse. Then he picks out a small, scraggly tree that everyone else overlooks, and the whole gang learns what kindness can do. The show runs about 90 minutes with one intermission.
This season brings a new element: a live jazz trio on stage, playing Guaraldi's score while the Peanuts gang sings and dances along. Kids get to see real musicians up close. Hear It Live for yourself this season.
Weekday shows have been added during school breaks. Thanksgiving Break performances are Monday, November 23 at 2 PM and 5:30 PM, Tuesday, November 24 at 2 PM and 5:30 PM, and Friday, November 27 at 2 PM and 7 PM. Winter Break performances are Monday, December 21 at 2 PM and 5:30 PM, Tuesday, December 22 at 2 PM and 5:30 PM, and Saturday and Sunday, December 26 and 27 at 2 PM and 5:30 PM. Weekend shows run every Saturday and Sunday through December 27. Accessible performances include ASL on December 5 at 2 PM, Relaxed on December 13 at 2 PM, and Audio Described on December 19 at 2 PM. Pick Your Date that works for your family.
Groups of 15 or more can save 15% with code SNOOPY15.
Looking ahead, Orlando Family Stage will also present The Hobbit from March 6 to 28, 2027. In this playful, imaginative take on Tolkien's adventure, Bilbo Baggins would rather stay home with a cup of tea until a wizard and a band of dwarves arrive at his door. A small cast plays many roles in a story about friendship, bravery, and finding the hero inside you. Get Hobbit Tickets now.
ORLANDO FAMILY STAGE
1001 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803
In Loch Haven Park | (407) 896-7365
Save Your Seats and start a new holiday tradition this year.
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