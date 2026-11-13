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Spotlight: A Christmas Survival Guide Sparks Holiday Laughs at Winter Park Playhouse

Holiday hilarity with A Christmas Survival Guide at Winter Park Playhouse

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Feeling the holiday squeeze? Winter Park Playhouse in Orlando is inviting audiences to laugh off the stress with A Christmas Survival Guide, part of its 26/27 Season.Get tickets and learn more.

Do the holidays stress you out? This light-hearted musical comedy is designed to de-stress and refresh one and all with holiday cheer. Armed with a copy of "A Christmas Survival Guide," the characters charge into the season searching for the true meaning of the holidays.

Along the way, audiences can expect well-loved songs, mash-ups of holiday classics, and wonderful comedic originals that show you how to survive the season in ways that are both hilarious and heartwarming.

Performances take place at Winter Park Playhouse in Orlando. Check showtimes and book your seats for a night of holiday fun.

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