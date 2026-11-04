Sommore to Launch Chandelier Lounge Residency With Raheem DeVaughn in Pompano Beach

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Comedian Sommore will launch Sommore's Chandelier Lounge Residency — #THEGOODLIFE on Friday, December 11, 2026, at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center in Pompano Beach, Florida.

The opening event will feature Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Raheem DeVaughn alongside Sommore for an evening combining stand-up comedy and live music in a lounge-style setting. Tickets are on sale now.

Created by Sommore, the Chandelier Lounge Residency expands her work beyond traditional stand-up performances. The concept incorporates comedy, musical guests, food, and a social atmosphere designed to encourage audiences to spend an evening enjoying multiple forms of entertainment.

Sommore has appeared in films including Friday After Next, Soul Plane, and Something New, as well as television series such as The Parkers and The Hughleys. Her television appearances also include The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The View, and Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher.

Throughout her career, she has written, produced, and starred in several stand-up specials, including The Queen Stands Alone (2008), Chandelier Status (2013), The Reign Continues (2015), A Queen with No Spades (2018), Queen Chandelier (2023), and Chandelier Fly (2026). She also produced and hosted the 2018 BET comedy special All the Queens Men, featuring four comedians she selected from her opening acts.

For the residency's debut, DeVaughn will provide the musical portion of the program, bringing his R&B repertoire to the event.

"The Chandelier Lounge is about creating an experience," said Sommore. "It's about great entertainment, good music, good food, beautiful surroundings, and being in the company of people who appreciate the finer things in life. It's about enjoying yourself and embracing #THEGOODLIFE."

The December 11 performance marks the first installment of the new residency. Additional dates and guest performers have not yet been announced.

For tickets and additional information, visit the Pompano Beach Cultural Center website.

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