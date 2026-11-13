My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Shawn Kilgore to Perform Holiday Cabaret NOT QUITE A CHRISTMAS CABARET at The Winter Park Playhouse
The program includes music made famous by Joni Mitchell, Barry Manilow, Neil Diamond and Elvis Presley, with Christopher Leavy on piano.
Shawn Kilgore returns to The Playhouse cabaret stage for an intimate and delightfully unpredictable evening of music, laughter, and stories.
Audiences will hear holiday favorites, heartfelt ballads, comedy songs you rarely hear along with music made famous by Joni Mitchell, Barry Manilow, Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley and even "Weird Al" Yankovic!
Mr. Kilgore has had a storied career as a musical theatre performer and professional singer. He has been a featured vocalist with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and continues to perform around the country. He has performed at The Winter Park Playhouse for several years and appeared in popular shows including Baby, The Fantasticks, Nunsense A-Men!, I Love My Wife and most recently The Rat Pack Lounge. Shawn met his longtime performing partner, Natalie Cordone, at The Playhouse and their Cordone and Kilgore singing duo travels the nation engaging audiences with their special event performances.
"It's always an extraordinary treat to have Shawn perform at The Playhouse! His endearing personality, charm and powerful voice always make for a fantastic evening out! Don't miss it!” says Heather Alexander, The Winter Park Playhouse Executive Director.
Tickets are $23 plus a one drink minimum. All seats are general admission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Cabaret performances sell out quickly, so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.
The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually from Thursday, December 24, 2026 through Monday, December 28, 2026. It's perfectly timed for the Christmas holiday! A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Thursday, December 24, 2026 and will be valid for 4 days. Virtual tickets are $23 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Winter Park Playhouse
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