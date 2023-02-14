Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Riverside Theatre's Backstage Access Classes Return

Learn more about the class lineup here!

Feb. 14, 2023  

Backstage Access classes return after a hiatus brought on by the pandemic. These series of adult courses take a closer look at the professional productions being presented at the Theatre.

"Along with all the great programming we have for young people, we wanted to continue our educational opportunities for adults," says Allen D. Cornell, Producing Artistic Director of Riverside Theatre. "We explore theatre as an art form by examining specific plays on Riverside's calendar, studying the show's history, and learning about our production through visits with guest artists."

Led by Kevin Quillinan, Director of Theatre Education, Backstage Access classes are part lecture, part seminar, part participation, part discussion, and seek to build a greater awareness of the many facets and collaborations involved in mounting a show.

"These classes help deepen the students' understanding of the show and appreciation for the process involved with each production we do at Riverside," says Mr. Quillinan. "It's a rare opportunity to hear directly from theatre professionals about what it takes to practice their craft, be it directing, acting, or designing. Each class contains a wealth of surprising and interesting nuggets of knowledge that always delight the students."

The classes and schedules are as follows:

Class 1

42nd Street - This course will look at one of Broadway's most successful musicals. While many Broadway shows were converted into successful films, 42nd Street began as a popular 1933 film and tapped its way into Broadway's heart. The class will also touch upon the creative goals of Riverside's production including the use the unique American dance form to enhance a story.

Course Dates: Meets Thursdays 10am to 12noon (March 30, April 6 & April 13)

Class 2

Honky Tonk Angels - This class will focus on the impact of women in the Country music industry by telling the empowering story of three women who leave their thankless lives to pursue their dreams.

Course Dates: Meets Thursdays 10am to 12noon (May 18, May 25 & June 1)

Tuition for each three-week class is $75. Class sizes are limited. Patron Producers and Upper Level donors are entitled to some free tickets for the classes. Call the Box Office for details. To purchase, call 772-231-6990 or go online at www.riversidetheatre.com.


Riverside Theatre is located at 3250 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963. Riverside Theatre programs are sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Riverside Theatre is a member of the Cultural Council of Indian River County, the Indian River Chamber of Commerce, and the Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce.



MusicWorks Presents Tribute Concerts For Chicago and The Eagles at The Parker Photo
MusicWorks Presents Tribute Concerts For Chicago and The Eagles at The Parker
MusicWorks is inviting diehard fans of legendary classic rock sensations Chicago and The Eagles to tribute concerts next month at The Parker, an intimate 1,168-seat theater located at 707 NE 8th Street in Fort Lauderdale (33304).
BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS at Hyatt Regency Orlando Photo
BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS at Hyatt Regency Orlando
Special Offer: Hyatt Regency Orlando Presents Broadway on The Rocks
Review: THE PROM at Theatre South Playhouse - A fresh and fantastic Central Florida premie Photo
Review: THE PROM at Theatre South Playhouse - A fresh and fantastic Central Florida premiere
Getting to see a newer musical produced for the first time in the area by a local theatre is a particular thrill. That is especially the case for a musical like THE PROM, which has built a following due to it’s popular Broadway run and the recent musical film on Netflix. And in the hands of the skilled creative team and fantastic cast at Theatre South Playhouse, this Central Florida regional professional premiere is in excellent hands. It is fresh and fantastic and in the intimate TSP space, the audience is given the rare chance to connect on a personal level with the frenetic and fun story unfolding on stage.
Interview: Lindsay Northen And Jared Bradshaw in BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS cabaret at the Hyat Photo
Interview: Lindsay Northen And Jared Bradshaw in BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS cabaret at the Hyatt Regency
A new cabaret series is coming to the Orlando featuring stars from some of Broadway’s most beloved musicals. The series, called “Broadway On the Rocks” premieres on Saturday, February 18th at the newly renovated Rocks Lounge at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and is just the first of three concerts planned. During each one-hour show, performers will share songs and stories from their lives on-stage, accompanied by pianist John R. Mason, III. Taking the stage for the first performance in the series will be Lindsay Northen (WICKED) and Jared Bradshaw (JERSEY BOYS, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY), a talented husband and wife duo who relocated to Orlando during the pandemic and have come to call the City Beautiful home. I caught up with Jared and Lindsay and talked about their Broadway journey, how they ended up here in Orlando, their YouTube following and what to expect during their evening of cabaret.

More Hot Stories For You


Victory Productions Extends ROCK OF AGES Due To High Ticket Sales & Record AttendanceVictory Productions Extends ROCK OF AGES Due To High Ticket Sales & Record Attendance
February 13, 2023

Victory Productions, a full-service entertainment company, has announced that its production of 'Rock of Ages' will run through March 12th due to an overwhelming response at the box office.
MusicWorks Presents Tribute Concerts For Chicago and The Eagles at The ParkerMusicWorks Presents Tribute Concerts For Chicago and The Eagles at The Parker
February 13, 2023

MusicWorks is inviting diehard fans of legendary classic rock sensations Chicago and The Eagles to tribute concerts next month at The Parker, an intimate 1,168-seat theater located at 707 NE 8th Street in Fort Lauderdale (33304).
John Stamos Will Join The Beach Boys At The King Center In MarchJohn Stamos Will Join The Beach Boys At The King Center In March
February 10, 2023

The King Center for the Performing Arts along with AEG Presents have announced that Emmy nominated actor and producer, John Stamos will join The Beach Boys LIVE at the King Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, March 1st at 7:30 PM. 
BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS Comes to Hyatt Regency OrlandoBROADWAY ON THE ROCKS Comes to Hyatt Regency Orlando
February 8, 2023

Cabaret is coming to the City Beautiful with Broadway on The Rocks, an exciting new performance series at Hyatt Regency Orlando. 
Dr. Phillips Center Presents INTO THE WOODS In Walt Disney Theater For Its Only Florida EngagementDr. Phillips Center Presents INTO THE WOODS In Walt Disney Theater For Its Only Florida Engagement
February 7, 2023

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced the hugely acclaimed and much beloved Grammy-winning Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning triumph, Into the Woods, will go on sale for single tickets Friday, February 17.
share