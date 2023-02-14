Riverside Theatre's Backstage Access Classes Return

Backstage Access classes return after a hiatus brought on by the pandemic. These series of adult courses take a closer look at the professional productions being presented at the Theatre.

"Along with all the great programming we have for young people, we wanted to continue our educational opportunities for adults," says Allen D. Cornell, Producing Artistic Director of Riverside Theatre. "We explore theatre as an art form by examining specific plays on Riverside's calendar, studying the show's history, and learning about our production through visits with guest artists."

Led by Kevin Quillinan, Director of Theatre Education, Backstage Access classes are part lecture, part seminar, part participation, part discussion, and seek to build a greater awareness of the many facets and collaborations involved in mounting a show.

"These classes help deepen the students' understanding of the show and appreciation for the process involved with each production we do at Riverside," says Mr. Quillinan. "It's a rare opportunity to hear directly from theatre professionals about what it takes to practice their craft, be it directing, acting, or designing. Each class contains a wealth of surprising and interesting nuggets of knowledge that always delight the students."

The classes and schedules are as follows:

Class 1

42nd Street - This course will look at one of Broadway's most successful musicals. While many Broadway shows were converted into successful films, 42nd Street began as a popular 1933 film and tapped its way into Broadway's heart. The class will also touch upon the creative goals of Riverside's production including the use the unique American dance form to enhance a story.

Course Dates: Meets Thursdays 10am to 12noon (March 30, April 6 & April 13)

Class 2

Honky Tonk Angels - This class will focus on the impact of women in the Country music industry by telling the empowering story of three women who leave their thankless lives to pursue their dreams.

Course Dates: Meets Thursdays 10am to 12noon (May 18, May 25 & June 1)

Tuition for each three-week class is $75. Class sizes are limited. Patron Producers and Upper Level donors are entitled to some free tickets for the classes.





