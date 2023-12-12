Riverside Theatre Presents JERSEY BOYS, January 2- 28

Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell and Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, presents the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning Best Musical, Jersey Boys. Sponsored by Bill & Eva Gurley, Ron Hunt & Lisa Amorosa, and Riverside Theatre's Patron Producers Group, Jersey Boys plays the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre from January 2-28, 2024.

Long before Bruce Springsteen became “The Boss,” a singing quartet from the streets of Belleville, New Jersey set the world on fire with a unique sound that set them apart from other singing groups. The Four Seasons, comprised of Frankie Valli, Tommy DeVito, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi, became one of the best selling recording artists of the early and mid-1960s. With Valli's soaring falsetto, the group had a string of more that 25 hits over a five-year period that began with “Sherry” in 1962. While their style of music fell out of fashion in the late 60s, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons expereinced a musical resurgance in the mid-70s with hits songs “Who Loves You,” “December, 1963 (Oh Waht A Night),” and “My Eyes Adored You.”

Jersey Boys that tells the story of these four blue-collar kids from gritty and humble beginnings who achieved worldwide acclaim, selling millions of albums, sold out performances, and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Filled with iconic hit songs like “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Walk Like a Man,” and many more, Jersey Boys showcases a 40-year friendship with perfect harmonies on stage, but challenging offstage relationships.

Jersey Boys premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in October 2004 and ran through January 2005. It opened on Broadway in October 2005 and closed in January 2017 after 4,642 performances. It won four Tony Awards including Best Musical. At its closing, Jersey Boys was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history.

Riverside Theatre's production of Jersey Boys is Directed by Gayle Seay with Aaron DeJesus as Assistant Director and stars Trevor James (Frankie Valli), Brent DiRoma (Tommy DeVito), Danny Mchugh (Bob Gaudio), and Jason Michael Evans (Nick Massi).

The cast includes: Sarah Ellis (Lorriane), Megan Elyse Fulmer (Mary Delgado), Brain Golub (Bob Crewe), Emilee Hassanzadeh (Francine), Logan Marks (Joe Pesci), Xavier McKinnon (French Rapper), Collin Milfort (Hal Miller), Christopher Schmidt (Gyp Decarlo) and Ryan Williams (Norm Waxman). The ensemble cast members include: Blake Burgess, Erik Keiser, Ashley Klinger, Donna Louden, Kyle Southern and Victor Tracey.

The production team includes: Michael Kaish (Musical Director), Christopher D. Littlefield (Associate Music Director), Peter Barbieri (Scenic Design), Pedro Guevara (Assistant Scenic Design), Brad Musgrove (Costume Design), Julie Duro (Lighting Design), Craig Beyrooti (Sound Design), with Mark Johnson (Production Stage Manager), Amy M. Bertacini (Assistant Stage Manager) and Lydia Runge (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting was done in New York City by The Wojcik Casting Team.

Jersey Boys performs January 2-28, 2024 on the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre. Tickets start at $45. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at Click Here.