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In the last calendar year, I have reviewed a lot of shows, but I have yet to review one where I have been part of the cast. That changed after seeing Little Radical's most recent production of Young Frankenstein. I was part of the ensemble in the fall of 2022 through Valencia College, but the version I was in was the West End adaptation and this was the original Broadway version.

If you don't know the story of Young Frankenstein, it is adapted from the Mel Brooks movie of the same name. He also wrote the book and music. The story is essentially a parody of the horror genre and follows Frederick Frankenstein as he travels to Transylvania to settle his grandfather's estate.

There were things about this production that I did really enjoy. One of my signatures, as a director, is I work a plastic sparkly microphone into every single production. I'm not really sure how that came to be exactly. It made an appearance in our very 1st production in 2019, which was High School Musical Junior. It was a prop in the next show we did, and at some point, that just sort of somehow became my thing. There was a moment in Young Frankenstein where they brought in the same sparkly mic. I'm not sure if there is any relevance to it and this particular theatre company, but I personally found an appreciation for it. This is a very big ensemble heavy show and the ensemble was very fun to watch. There was a moment where the word “radical” was used in the dialogue. One of the performers put an emphasis on the word, paying homage to the company name. For me, the standout performers were Elizabeth (Kenna Higgerson) and The Monster (Jack Feldt). Elizabeth, though only appearing briefly in the first act and about a quarter of the way through the 2nd act, had so much control over her voice. The Monster's mannerisms, when he first woke up, were believable. The role of The Monster requires more than just strong physicality and convincing mannerisms. By the end of the show, the performer must also deliver the reprise of "Deep Love," which can be vocally demanding. These performers' voices complemented each other beautifully.

For all of the things I enjoyed, there were quite a few elements that missed the mark for me. As a director, I'm not opposed to reimagining roles or embracing heightened theatricality. I've made similar choices in my own productions when they served the material. However, every creative decision should strengthen the story, and there were several instances in this production where I felt the original intent of the material was stronger than the added interpretation.

While there were moments of this show that I really, truly loved and while the ensemble did add a lot to the show,. I almost felt that there were too many people in the cast. This production was performed at the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, inside of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. There were times when the stage felt so crowded that smaller character moments were lost amidst the sheer number of performers.

While gender bending roles can work, Igor, who was cast as a female presenting performer, was a miss for me. While the performer's acting was strong and she brought a great deal of energy to the role, I found the vocal demands of Igor less successful. Several lower-register passages seemed outside her most comfortable range, particularly during "Transylvania Mania."

Another casting choice that didn't quite work for me was Frau Blucher. The performer was talented and committed to the role, but because the character is traditionally portrayed as significantly older, I never fully bought into the illusion. There was also a striptease incorporated into "He Vas My Boyfriend" that, for me, distracted from the song's comedic storytelling rather than enhancing it.

The other thing that was a miss for me was the accents. When a production chooses to use accents, consistency is important. The performer who played Inga was precious and had a wonderful singing voice, but she had an accent that really came and went as the show progressed, especially when she sang.

A large part of their set included projection effects. That is very common in modern theater, and given that they usually have to set and strike within a small time span, I will not begrudge a theatre company using them. The first scene takes place in a classroom, and one of the projection effects had a skeleton that kind of moved with the music. It was cute and more effective than some projection effects I’ve seen in some productions. However, during the song “Roll in the Hay”, the projection kept moving, almost to look like going up and down a hill. I am not someone who is sensitive to motion sickness at all, but the visuals in this song made me nauseated.

There were some things that were over the top that also didn't work for me. During “Roll in the Hay, they had people in inflatable horse suits, which I found a little ridiculous and distracting. In the script, Inspector Kemp has a wooden hand. The object that represented his hand kept changing and some of these changes were a severed foot, and various toys. It changed every time he appeared on stage but I felt it missed the point. The actors’ physicality should have been enough to make it comical. Additional comedic elements are not necessary. Often, Mel Brooks' writing speaks for itself. One example was the Barbershop Quartet in "Welcome to Transylvania."

Barber shop quartets usually sing a capella. Theirs sang with the track, which I felt took away from the impact of the barber shop quartet. There was some ad-libbing in the show. in the show that I know wasn't part of the script that just didn't work. For instance, the singing of Wicked’s “Popular”. There was also a kickline at the end of “Puttin on the Ritz” that started off great but as the movement got faster, the more out of sync the performers became. A kickline is something that has to be precise for it to work. One recurring choice involved the Telegraph Boy, who appeared throughout much of the production. While I assume the intent was to create a running gag, I often found the character distracting, as the additional stage business frequently pulled my attention away from the scenes that were already unfolding.

But the element that bothered me most was one that others may not view as significant. Frau Blucher used a candelabra as a prop, but the candelabra appeared to be a Hanukkiah, a menorah used during Hanukkah and an important religious symbol in Judaism. As someone who was raised Jewish, I found that choice distracting and in poor taste. While I am not easily offended, using a religious object in this context stood out to me, particularly given the company's stated commitment to creating a sense of belonging and inclusion.

Young Frankenstein is billed as a musical comedy, and there were certainly moments that landed. The cast brought energy and enthusiasm, and there were performances throughout the evening that genuinely impressed me. However, I often felt that the production was trying so hard to generate laughs that it missed opportunities to trust the material itself. Mel Brooks' writing is already packed with wit, absurdity, and larger-than-life characters. In many instances, additional gags, ad-libs, and visual distractions diluted jokes that would have been funnier if allowed to stand on their own.

I will never discourage anyone from supporting local theatre. In fact, I encourage audiences to check out Little Radicals and support the performers who invest countless hours in bringing these productions to life. Every show offers opportunities to learn, grow, and refine a company's artistic voice, and I hope the creative team views this production as part of that ongoing process. The strongest moments of the show came when the performers trusted the material, committed fully to their characters, and let the story lead the way. Those moments demonstrated the potential that exists within this company, and I look forward to seeing how they continue to develop in future productions.

The production may not have sparked on every level, but there was enough electricity in its strongest moments to make me eager to see what Little Radicals brings to life next.

The race is on for the Orlando Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 13% 2 FOOTLOOSE Garden Theatre on Plant 8% 3 COME FROM AWAY Orlando Shakes 6% 4 A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Daytona Playhouse 6% 5 HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 6% Best Play 1 ANGELS IN AMERICA Theater West End 12% 2 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG The Ritz Theater 11% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Athens Theatre 10% 4 OUR TOWN Surfside Playhouse 8% 5 VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Theatre UCF 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 15% 2 Encore Performing Arts 13% 3 Athens Theatre 9% 4 Surfside Playhouse 6% 5 Daytona Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Bethany Moses Tesner - FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 7% 2 Jay Marion - HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 7% 3 Troy Brightson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Daytona Playhouse 5% 4 Tommie Tracy - HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 4% 5 Daniela Gomez Dugan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Athens Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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