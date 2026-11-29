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I've been a Disney person for as long as I can remember. Growing up, my family made regular trips to Orlando, and somewhere along the way, Walt Disney World became part of my story. After attending Florida State University, I completed the Walt Disney World College Program, which is what brought me to Central Florida permanently. Disney is where I met my husband. It's where I worked as a Cast Member. And it's where my family continues to make memories together.

We've talked more than once about moving away from the area, but much like Simba finding his way back to Pride Rock, we always end up coming back to the same conclusion: Walt Disney World is home.

If you're unfamiliar with the world of Disney Channel Original Movies, or DCOMs, they're pure fun. The plots can be a little goofy at times, but that's hardly the point. What they lack in complexity, they make up for in catchy songs, infectious energy, and enough dance breaks to make even Sharpay Evans proud.

I was already an adult when the first wave of modern DCOM musicals arrived, led by the phenomenon that was High School Musical. To this day, it's still my favorite. Since then, Disney has introduced a new generation of franchises that have built passionate fan bases of their own, including Camp Rock, Zombies, and Descendants.

My interest in the tour wasn't solely because I'm a Disney fan. Two of the featured titles, Camp Rock and Descendants, are currently available for licensing through Music Theatre International (MTI), which is actually how I learned about the concert in the first place. Camp Rock will always hold a special place in my heart since I directed it in 2022, so the opportunity to see performers from that franchise sharing a stage with stars from Zombies and Descendants was too intriguing to pass up.

One of my concerns going in was that I wouldn't recognize much of the music since I'm far more familiar with the original Camp Rock, Zombies, and Descendants films than some of the more recent installments. Fortunately, Worlds Collide balances old and new beautifully, giving longtime fans plenty of familiar songs while still showcasing music from the newer films.

The recent Worlds Collide Tour brings all three of those universes together, combining cast members from Camp Rock 3, Zombies 4, Descendants: The Rise of Red, and Descendants: Wicked Wonderland. In true Disney fashion, the result is exactly what the title promises: worlds colliding in a high-energy celebration of music, dancing, and fandom. At times, the energy level felt less like a concert and more like trying to keep up with a rope drop crowd sprinting toward Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

And their costumes were everything. Brightly colored, sparkling, and bedazzled, every look felt uniquely tailored to the performer wearing it. While no two costumes were identical, they all worked together to create a cohesive visual style that perfectly complemented the mood and energy of each number.

Watching the choreography was exhausting, but in the best possible way. Every movement felt intentional, every formation was precise, and seemingly every beat of every song had a corresponding movement. The energy never let up. (Choreography by Scotty Nguyen and Ragon Miller.)

As impressive as the performers were, the technical side of the production deserves its own standing ovation.

The last concert I attended was the Mixtape Tour in 2019 featuring Paula Abdul, Salt-N-Pepa, and New Kids on the Block. Ironically, Scotty Nguyen, who choreographed Worlds Collide, also choreographed for Paula Abdul on that tour. At the time, I was still early in my directing career and wasn't paying attention to productions through the same lens that I do now.

Before the show, my husband and I walked past a garage that housed the tour's equipment trailers. There had to be at least ten of them. After seeing the production, I completely understood why.

Due to bag restrictions at the Kia Center, I left my notebook at home, which is unfortunate because this was one of the most impressive technical productions I've ever witnessed. The lighting package alone was stunning, with fixtures descending from above and effects that transformed the stage from one number to the next. Their tech booth wasn't a booth at all. It was practically a small village.

In addition to the main stage, the production incorporated a secondary campfire-style performance area that allowed for more intimate moments throughout the evening. Even more impressive was the fact that the entire production was loaded in, performed, struck, and moved to the next city in less than twenty-four hours. A friend of mine attended the South Florida stop the night before we saw it in Orlando.

Credit is due to creative director Amy Tinkham, production manager Chris Denholm, Costume Designer Zerina Akers, and the countless crew members working behind the scenes to make the magic happen. Disney didn't just wish upon a star with this production. They reached it.

Some of my favorite moments came during the transitions between musical numbers. Photos and videos of the performers as children were displayed on the screens, many of them showing their earliest performances and Disney memories. They all thanked their families for their support. One of them even said “I got 700 nos (as a performer) before I got a yes.” Several performers also spoke candidly about positivity, self-confidence, and body image. Their messages felt sincere rather than rehearsed and served as a meaningful reminder to the many young audience members in attendance.

In addition to singing and dancing, many of these performers played instruments as well. They only have a few stops left on their U.S. tour before heading overseas for the international leg in February, but if you are able to go see this show, it is not just for kids. I think kids will get more overall entertainment out of it because these are characters and stars that so many teens know and love. But my 47 year old self, unaccompanied by a child, enjoyed it just as much as many of the kids sitting around me. So many of the audience, both children and adults, were dressed up as either characters in the franchise or shirts supporting some aspect of it. As they say in their opening number, "Worlds Collide," "this the kinda party that could go all night," and I truly wished it would have!

Disney may have marketed Worlds Collide as a concert, but what unfolded onstage felt much closer to a Broadway production. The vocals were strong, the choreography was relentless, the costumes were spectacular, and the production value rivaled many national tours I've seen. These performers may currently be Disney stars, but don't mistake that for a limitation. Hudson Stone, Alexandro Byrd, Mekonnen Knife, Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Kiara Romero, and Swayam Bhatia have the talent, work ethic, and stage presence to succeed wherever their careers take them. Their journey may have started with The Mouse, but I wouldn't be surprised to see many of them taking a bow on Broadway sooner rather than later.

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The race is on for the Orlando Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 12% 2 INTO THE WOODS Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 8% 3 FOOTLOOSE Garden Theatre on Plant 8% 4 HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 6% 5 A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Daytona Playhouse 6% Best Play 1 ANGELS IN AMERICA Theater West End 12% 2 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG The Ritz Theater 10% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Athens Theatre 10% 4 OUR TOWN Surfside Playhouse 8% 5 SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE SUICIDE CLUB Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 16% 2 Encore Performing Arts 12% 3 Athens Theatre 10% 4 Little Radical Theatrics 7% 5 Surfside Playhouse 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jay Marion - HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 9% 2 Bethany Moses Tesner - FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 6% 3 Troy Brightson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Daytona Playhouse 5% 4 Daniela Gomez Dugan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Athens Theatre 4% 5 Kali Marsh - FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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