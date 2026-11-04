Review: REDRUM at Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts

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I have mentioned before that I am not a fan of horror. I am, however, a big fan of satire. My husband was actually the first person to bring this production to my attention, so when I saw I had the opportunity to review it, I immediately claimed it and knew he would be my plus one. While I am the theater nerd in the relationship, my husband is the cinephile, so a stage production parodying an iconic horror film made for the perfect date night.

I had never seen The Shining until about a week ago. While I know it is not considered as "scary" as many modern horror films, the combination of Stephen King's source material and Stanley Kubrick's direction was enough to keep me away. My husband suggested I watch it in preparation for this review, much like I watched Groundhog Day after seeing the musical because I felt I had missed some of the references. While I knew the basic plot of The Shining beforehand and probably would have been fine without seeing it, I am glad I did. At the very least, I can now say I have watched it.

In case you are unfamiliar with the story, The Shining follows Jack Torrance, who accepts a position as the winter caretaker of the Overlook Hotel. He relocates his family, including his wife Wendy and clairvoyant son Danny, to the isolated hotel for the season. Danny quickly senses that something is wrong, and as the winter progresses, Jack slowly descends into madness.

All of this makes for excellent parody material. With a book and lyrics by Joe Lovero and music and orchestrations by Jon Hugo Ungar, Redrum incorporates countless details from the original story. One element I expected would be particularly difficult to capture on stage was the setting itself. The vastness of the Overlook Hotel plays an important role in The Shining, yet Redrum managed to evoke that scale surprisingly well.

The set relied on a unit design centered around a dual-sided staircase, flanked by four red wall panels positioned both upstage and downstage. Additional scenic elements were flown in to create different areas of the hotel, while movable set pieces including a bed, a door, a bar, and a desk helped establish specific locations. Two hexagonal screens were also incorporated into the design. At times, they marked the passage of time; at others, they displayed snowfall or variations of the hotel's iconic carpet pattern. If you know, you know. Scenic design was by Sonya Smith-Tembe and projection design was by Kylee Taylor.

Another challenge in adapting a horror story for the stage is finding ways to reveal the elements that make it frightening in the first place. Director Meghan Mitchell handled this effectively by introducing the Grady sisters and the woman in the bathtub early in the production and revisiting them throughout the show. Their initial appearances were particularly well executed, relying heavily on Brea Denno's lighting design to create suspense and atmosphere. Katy Williams' costume design for the woman in the bathtub was especially effective and added to the unsettling nature of the character.

The first act remained fairly faithful to the source material, albeit with a satirical spin. The second act became considerably more unhinged, but it still felt true to the spirit of the original story. In the film, there is a scene involving a bear that I still do not completely understand (apparently it carries greater significance in the director's cut), but in Redrum the bear becomes a much more prominent presence.

The cast was small but versatile: Liam Joshua Munn (Jack), Kelley Mauro (Wendy), Hayley Sanz (Danny), Jaidyn Gonzalez-Richardson (Tony), Carson Skidmore (Watson/Lloyd/Bear/Voice), Darren Escarcha Cajipo (Ullman/Grady), Kadesh Lewis (Halloran), Emily Howard (Woman in Tub/Doctor), Rachel Bolam (Grady Sister), and Tori Whaples (Grady Sister).

My favorite thing about this production was that it knew exactly what it was and never took itself too seriously. Near the end of the show, a character arrives on a snowplow. Rather than attempting realism, the production embraced the joke with a cardboard snowplow draped over a rolling chair. It was the perfect blend of theater magic, creativity, and humor. The effect accomplished exactly what it needed to while generating an even bigger laugh from the audience.

While I will probably never become a fan of the horror genre, I will never grow tired of satire. If more productions like Redrum come along, you can count me in as an audience member.

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