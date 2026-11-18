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Puffs will always have a special place in my heart. Though I'm typically a musical girlie, Puffs was the first play I ever directed back in 2021, and it remains one of my favorites. Written by Matt Cox, the show is essentially Harry Potter fan fiction, but instead of following seven years in the life of The Boy Who Lived, the story is told from the perspective of a different Hogwarts house: the Puffs.

When I directed the show, I had students who were devoted Potterheads and students who had never read a page of Harry Potter. Both groups loved the script. What I didn't realize when I selected it was that it featured more than 100 props and several hundred sound cues, but it seemed like a good idea at the time.

Puffs is currently being produced by Breakthrough Theatre Company, and seeing it again was a welcome reminder of everything I love about both this show and theatre as a whole. At its core, Puffs is a story about underdogs, fittingly earning its own reputation as a technically challenging production. The beauty of the script, however, is its flexibility. A production can feature elaborate lighting effects and complex technical elements, or it can rely on a handful of cues and simple staging. If you can make objects actually fly, wonderful. If those same objects are tossed onstage by a visible stagehand, that's wonderful, too. In fact, it may be even better. After all, Puffs is a farce, and the show's humor often thrives on embracing theatricality rather than hiding it.

The script is written for a minimum cast of eleven, but it is also remarkably adaptable. I've seen productions as small as the original cast size and heard of others with dozens of performers. Breakthrough's production features a cast of 19, including Felicia Melcer as Narrator; Hunter Rogers as Wayne Hopkins; Sydney Baldwin as Oliver Rivera; Jade Ganci as Megan Jones; Avery Higgins as Cedric and Mr. Voldy; Natasha Miyasato as Susie Bones; Candace Steele as Sally Perks; Emily Bankowitz as J. Finch Fletchley; Kaitlyn Prihoda as Leanne; Stephanie Axsom as Hannah; Bobbi Morgan as Ernie Mac; Nico Diviccaro as Headmasters 1 and 2; Benji Fell as Bippy and Owl; Andreina Martinez as Harry and Others; Joe Russell as A Certain Potions Teacher and Others; Jessica Griggs as Professor Sprouty and Others; Sarah Cogan as Xavia Jones and Others; Rachel Burns as Professor McG and Others; and Allison Kennedy as Ginny and Others.

The cast as a whole did an excellent job telling this story. While Puffs is often known for its technical demands, this production handled the effects creatively without overcomplicating them, allowing the heart and humor of the show to remain the focus. Co-directors Wade Hair and Avery Higgins clearly understood that the strength of Puffs lies not in spectacle, but in its sincerity, silliness, and celebration of the underdog.

And as the Puffs themselves would remind us, it's okay to be third...or nothing!.

The race is on for the Orlando Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 12% 2 FOOTLOOSE Garden Theatre on Plant 11% 3 HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 6% 4 COME FROM AWAY Orlando Shakes 6% 5 FOGVILLE Velvet Theatrics 5% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG The Ritz Theater 13% 2 ANGELS IN AMERICA Theater West End 11% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Athens Theatre 9% 4 OUR TOWN Surfside Playhouse 8% 5 VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Theatre UCF 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Encore Performing Arts 14% 2 Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 13% 3 Athens Theatre 8% 4 Surfside Playhouse 8% 5 Garden Theatre on Plant 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Daniela Gomez Dugan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Athens Theatre 6% 2 Bethany Moses Tesner - FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 6% 3 Tommie Tracy - HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 6% 4 Jay Marion - HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 5% 5 Andrew Sickles - GROUNDHOG DAY Encore Performing Arts 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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