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It was Friday the 13th in Orlando, and the first night in awhile with a chill in the air, so naturally, I spent it at the theater. This time, I caught Theatre South's production of Matilda.

Aside from the Netflix adaptation, I have only seen one stage production of Matilda, and I believe that was back in 2021. Based on the beloved Roald Dahl novel, the story of an extraordinary little girl who discovers her own power continues to be a crowd-pleaser for audiences of all ages.

I've never seriously considered directing Matilda myself because I've always assumed it was too technically demanding for my school's resources. Because of that, I found myself paying special attention to how Theatre South handled some of the show's more challenging technical elements.

One of my favorite things about Theatre South is the way they utilize their space. Located inside a shopping center, the company performs in a black box theater and has a reputation for making use of every possible inch of it. While some theatergoers may view the limited space as a drawback, it's actually one of my favorite aspects of attending productions there.

Matilda is often known for its large cast, and while this production featured the biggest cast I've seen from Theatre South, it was still relatively small compared to many productions of the show. A compact ensemble primarily portrayed students at Crunchem Hall but also took on additional responsibilities, including moving scenery and supporting the choreography. The result was efficient, seamless, and highly effective.

Many productions of Matilda rely heavily on large blocks as part of their scenic design, but Theatre South took a different approach. The walls surrounding the stage effectively became the show's proscenium, covered with frames and shadow boxes of varying sizes filled with letters, books, toys, trophies, lanterns, framed pictures, games, and other objects. Some of these elements were purely decorative, while others served practical purposes throughout the performance.

The design proved remarkably versatile, transforming into Matilda's bedroom, the Wormwood living room, Crunchem Hall, and Miss Trunchbull's office. The back wall, constructed from open books and illuminated from above and below, often appeared to glow, creating a visually striking focal point. On either side of the stage sat two functional benches, one of which cleverly rotated to become Matilda's bed. Traditional drama blocks were also incorporated, but instead of standard cubes, they were designed to resemble stacks of books, further reinforcing the production's literary theme.

Hidden within the wall of books was the show's signature chalkboard, one of several technical effects audiences anticipate in Matilda. The production briefly encountered a technical issue, which appeared to involve Matilda's microphone, shortly before "Naughty." The performance was paused to resolve the problem, but the interruption was handled seamlessly. The break occurred during a scene change, and once the issue was fixed, the cast resumed as if nothing had happened. This is why I love live theatre.

What impressed me most was how the production tackled the show's more technically challenging moments. From Amanda Thripp's pigtails and Bruce Bogtrotter's infamous cake scene to the stretching ears and magical chalkboard effects, every moment was executed in a way that was simple yet effective. Rather than relying on overly complicated technology, the creative team found practical solutions that told the story just as successfully as productions with far larger budgets and resources.

Standout performances included Estelle Yamasta as Matilda, Jonny Jones as Miss Agatha Trunchbull, Ashley Karolys Powell as Miss Honey, Pat Clark as Mr. Wormwood, and Tay Anderson as Mrs. Wormwood. The cast as a whole delivered the story with the right balance of humor, heart, and absurdity. The show was funny when it needed to be, uncomfortable when it needed to be, and genuinely touching in its most emotional moments.

The production was directed by Hillary Brook, with music direction by Seth Durbin, choreography by Sterling Lovett, staging and additional choreography by Chris Payen, scenic design by Hillary Brook and Becca Johnson, and lighting design by Val Patterson. Additional theatrical flourishes included swings during "When I Grow Up" and aerial silks incorporated into the production, both of which added to the visual storytelling without overwhelming it.

Ultimately, Theatre South's Matilda serves as a reminder that creativity often matters more than scale. The production demonstrated that you don't need a massive budget, an enormous cast, or elaborate technical effects to tell this story well. Much like Matilda herself, this production proved that even when you're little, you can do a lot.

The race is on for the Orlando Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 11% 2 FOGVILLE Velvet Theatrics 9% 3 COME FROM AWAY Orlando Shakes 8% 4 FOOTLOOSE Garden Theatre on Plant 7% 5 GROUNDHOG DAY Encore Performing Arts 7% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG The Ritz Theater 12% 2 OUR TOWN Surfside Playhouse 11% 3 ANGELS IN AMERICA Theater West End 10% 4 MACBETH Orlando Shakes 10% 5 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Surfside Playhouse 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Surfside Playhouse 14% 2 Encore Performing Arts 13% 3 Garden Theatre on Plant 10% 4 Athens Theatre 9% 5 Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Daniela Gomez Dugan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Athens Theatre 10% 2 Andrew Sickles - GROUNDHOG DAY Encore Performing Arts 9% 3 Owen Ware - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS Orange Rose Performances 8% 4 Jay Marion - HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 5% 5 Kristen Lee Vire - FOGVILLE Velvet Theatrics 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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