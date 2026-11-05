Review: GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Murray And Peter

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There isn’t a stage of my life where I don’t remember The Golden Girls being a part of it. I have been watching the show since I was probably too young to understand many of its jokes. Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, I was a child when it originally aired. Through college, my roommate and I watched it regularly in syndication, and now, as an adult, it remains one of my comfort shows. On nights when I have the house to myself, I can usually be found eating dinner while streaming episodes on Disney+.

In many ways, The Golden Girls helped shape my sense of humor and understanding of the world. There were themes, storylines, and jokes that flew right over my head when I was younger but have become increasingly meaningful as I get closer to the ages of the characters themselves. When I learned I had the opportunity to review a parody of this iconic series, I immediately signed up.

From the moment the curtain rose, the audience was transported to 6151 Richmond Street in Miami. The set beautifully recreated the famous living room and kitchen where the girls spent so much of their time, while updating the setting with a modern twist. Written by Robert Leleux and directed by Eric Swanson, the story imagines Sophia out on bail after being caught running a drug ring at Shady Pines. Meanwhile, Blanche and Rose have become co-owners of a dating app called “CreakN,” and Dorothy, as always, tries to be the voice of reason while navigating a romance with a younger man who also happens to be Sophia’s prosecuting attorney.

One of the show's most unique elements is that all of the women are portrayed by male actors. Instead of merely impersonating the beloved characters, the performers successfully captured the mannerisms and essence of the original actresses while bringing their own interpretations to the roles. Christopher Davis (Dorothy), Vince Kelly (Blanche), Adam Graber (Rose), Kristopher Kamm (Sophia), and Tommy Favorite (Stanley/Burt) each delivered standout performances that honored the source material while keeping it fresh and hilarious.

I have seen a lot of great productions this year. In fact, this was my 50th live performance of 2026. Despite that, I cannot remember the last time I laughed this hard in a theater. The script cleverly incorporates many of the series' signature lines and references, along with a welcome nod to The Golden Palace. At the same time, it embraces contemporary humor, weaving in references to Disney, boy bands, and today's political landscape.

Although this production has been touring for several years, it feels as fresh and relevant as ever. Whether you're a lifelong fan who can quote every episode or someone who simply appreciates sharp comedy and strong performances, The Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue delivers an evening of nonstop laughter and nostalgia. I would see it again without hesitation if it returns to my area.

And, as always, thank you for being a friend.

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