Review: CARRIE: THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Players

NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

I have mentioned several times before that I am not a fan of the horror genre, but this season the universe seems determined to change that. I have found myself seeing more horror-based productions than ever before.

I hate to admit it, but my first exposure to Carrie: The Musical came from watching Riverdale. Later, I became even more intrigued after seeing several of its songs performed at various Thespian competitions. So when I saw that Bay Street Players had programmed Carrie: The Musical as part of its season, I immediately volunteered to review it.

The musical itself has a complicated history. It premiered with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1988 before transferring to Broadway, where it became notorious as one of the biggest flops in theatrical history, closing after just 16 previews and five performances. However, the show found new life with an Off-Broadway revival in 2012 and has since developed a devoted cult following. Along the way, it has featured notable performers such as Marin Mazzie, Christy Altomare, and Derek Klena.

My favorite number from the show is the opening song, "In," and I am grateful for the revisions made since the original 1988 production. Having seen clips of the earlier version, it almost feels like an entirely different song. With a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, who also wrote the screenplay for the 1976 film, and music by Michael Gore (Fame), the score embraces a pop-rock sound that remains surprisingly effective.

As usual, Bay Street Players did not disappoint. While the show itself is not among my personal favorites, what the company accomplished with it was impressive. I often watch productions through a director's lens, considering the challenges involved in bringing a story to life. With Carrie, the answer is simple: everything.

For those unfamiliar with the plot, Carrie White possesses telekinetic powers while living under the oppressive control of her fanatically religious mother. Add in one of the most iconic moments in horror history, Carrie's infamous baptism in pig's blood at prom, and the production challenges become obvious. Either element alone would be difficult to stage. Together, they might be enough to discourage many theaters from attempting the show at all.

Bay Street handled those challenges with exactly the right amount of theatrical magic. To preserve the experience for future audiences, I won't reveal how every effect was achieved, but the creative team deserves recognition. Director Noah Clark, set designer Andy Place, Costume Designer Skylar Cutter, lighting designer Ted Hyde, and technical director Nick Allison, who also plays Billy Nolan, all helped create a production that successfully brought this difficult show to life.

The cast as a whole did an excellent job telling this story. Leading the production was Victoria Rivera as Carrie. She brought remarkable nuance and vulnerability to an already complex character. Complementing her performance was Samantha Rodriguez as Margaret White. Together, they created a compelling and deeply unsettling mother-daughter relationship, excelling both vocally and dramatically.

Although Stephen King's novel and its film adaptation originated in the 1970s and the musical concept emerged in the 1980s, Carrie remains a story that feels timeless. While Bay Street's production clearly establishes the setting as 2026 through details such as cell phones and the prom decorations, the themes at its core remain universal. Carrie is ultimately a story about bullying, isolation, and the devastating consequences of cruelty.

And while the title suggests the story belongs solely to Carrie, it is arguably Sue Snell's story as well. As the lone survivor left to grapple with the aftermath of prom night, Sue serves as both participant and witness. Ames Leigh does a wonderful job portraying her, bringing warmth and sincerity to a character who stands in stark contrast to many of the other teenagers onstage.

Again, Carrie is not one of my favorite shows, but I genuinely enjoyed this production. One of the reasons I always love attending performances at Bay Street Players is that the company embodies exactly what community theater should be. Throughout the show, I recognized many performers from productions both at Bay Street and across Central Florida. Even though I do not know most of them personally, there is a familiarity that makes it feel like watching friends perform onstage.

No matter what title they choose to produce, Bay Street Players remains a company I will happily support. Community theater thrives when audiences show up, and this production is well worth seeing. Make plans to catch Carrie: The Musical during its final weekend.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone