NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

As I've gotten older, I've found myself enjoying the holidays less and less.

As a teacher, I certainly enjoy the break from school. But both of my parents passed away more than ten years ago, and as an only child, the holidays have gradually become more complicated.

While I focus on the family I've built, I spent years getting caught up in the pressure of making everything perfect: finding the right gifts, wrapping them beautifully, planning a Pinterest-worthy menu, decorating the house, buying teacher gifts, and somehow making it all look effortless.

It was exhausting.

Over time, I stopped looking forward to many of the holiday traditions. I don't eagerly queue up Christmas movies or count down the days until December. But as my son has gotten older, the season has become much less stressful. I've also realized something important: Pinterest-perfect is only perfect on Pinterest. In the real world, nobody really cares if every detail is flawless.

With that mindset, I began my Thanksgiving break with a visit to the Winter Park Playhouse to see their holiday revue, A Christmas Survival Guide.

Under the direction of Roy Alan, the production strikes a nice balance between comedy, nostalgia, and holiday chaos, making the revue format feel cohesive rather than disconnected.

The Winter Park Playhouse specializes in revue-style productions and lesser-known Off-Broadway gems, and A Christmas Survival Guide fits comfortably into that category. Conceived and written by James Hindman and Ray Roderick, with musical arrangements by John Glaudini, the show occasionally reminded me of Songs for a New World, even featuring the song "Surabaya Santa." At other moments, it felt like a choir concert, albeit one with exceptional vocalists and far more sophisticated arrangements.

Under the musical direction of Ned Wilkinson, the cast delivered beautiful multipart harmonies while performing beloved holiday favorites. Between "Carol of the Bells," "Silver Bells," the delightfully unhinged "The Twelve Steps of Christmas," and a particularly clever arrangement of "Silver Bells" that incorporated the sounds of a bustling modern city, the music remained engaging throughout.

One of the things I always appreciate about the Winter Park Playhouse is its simplicity. The intimate venue allows every seat to feel close to the action. Seated in the second row, I never missed a moment.

The set, designed by Sonya Smith-Tembe, was modest but effective: five flats painted with fir trees, illuminated Christmas trees on either side, a sled downstage left, and a lamp post completing the holiday atmosphere. The design never distracted from the performers, which was exactly the right choice for this type of production.

I never visited the Winter Park Playhouse before its renovations, but this was my third performance in the new space. From conversations I overheard before the show, one notable addition is a dedicated area for the live band above the stage. Interestingly, for this production, the musicians became part of the show itself.

Rather than remaining tucked away in the band area, pianist and conductor Christopher Leavy (who also bore a striking resemblance to Santa Claus) had dialogue and even a brief solo moment. Reed player Ned Wilkinson also stepped into the action. While the cast members were terrific, the musicians felt just as essential to the production.

I have always enjoyed watching instrumentalists perform. The people who truly love what they do can't hide it. Some nod along with the music. Some react to what's happening on stage. Others remain laser-focused on their notes. It's fascinating to watch the different ways performers engage with a production.

The cast, comprised of Hannah Laird, Desiree Montes, Samm Carrol, Kevin Kelly, and James Berkley, worked together exactly as an ensemble should.

As for the plot, the title says it all. A Christmas Survival Guide follows five characters, identified simply as variations of "Man" and "Woman," as they navigate the challenges of the holiday season using the titular survival guide. Much like Songs for a New World, the show is presented in a series of vignettes rather than through a traditional narrative.

The costumes, designed by Tay Anderson, were another standout element. At first, I wondered whether some pieces belonged to the performers themselves. The more costume changes I saw, however, the clearer it became that every look had been carefully considered.

In one sequence, the women wore red dresses accented with glittering stripes. They looked like Christmas ornaments brought to life. Later, they appeared in gold dresses with blue overlays that gave them the appearance of tree-top angels. The men's costumes were equally intentional, featuring rich fabrics, silks, brocades, and colors that complemented the women's looks beautifully.

As someone who often feels like she's just trying to survive another Christmas, I connected with the show's premise immediately.

Ironically, I left filled with Christmas spirit.

I left grateful for the week ahead, thankful for the chance to spend another evening at the Winter Park Playhouse, and already looking forward to my next visit in 2027.

Free newsletter Get Orlando theater news every week Openings, reviews and casting from Orlando, free in your inbox. Unsubscribe anytime. Sign me up

The race is on for the Orlando Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 12% 2 INTO THE WOODS Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 8% 3 FOOTLOOSE Garden Theatre on Plant 8% 4 HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 6% 5 A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Daytona Playhouse 6% Best Play 1 ANGELS IN AMERICA Theater West End 12% 2 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG The Ritz Theater 10% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Athens Theatre 10% 4 OUR TOWN Surfside Playhouse 8% 5 SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE SUICIDE CLUB Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 16% 2 Encore Performing Arts 12% 3 Athens Theatre 10% 4 Little Radical Theatrics 7% 5 Surfside Playhouse 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jay Marion - HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 9% 2 Bethany Moses Tesner - FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 6% 3 Troy Brightson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Daytona Playhouse 5% 4 Daniela Gomez Dugan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Athens Theatre 4% 5 Kali Marsh - FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone