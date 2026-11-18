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Photos: Little Radical Theatrics Presents YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Doctor Phillips Center
The all-ages community theater production will run November 19–21 at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater.
Little Radical Theatrics is presenting Young Frankenstein as its Fall 2026 all-ages community theater production. Performances will take place November 19–21 at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida. See photos of the production.
Based on Mel Brooks' 1974 film, Young Frankenstein follows Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of Victor Frankenstein, who inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the assistance of Igor and his laboratory assistant Inga, Frederick attempts to continue his grandfather's scientific experiments, eventually bringing a creature to life.
The musical features a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by Brooks.
The production is executive produced by Fatima Viegas, directed by Travis Eaton, with choreography by Chris Payen and music direction by Nishaa Johnson. Jennifer Rae Paxton serves as intimacy director, with Luis Hernandez as stage manager and Hillary Humphries as assistant stage manager.
The principal cast features Jesse Dean, Jack Feldt, Alex McCrary, Stephanie Viegas, Kenna Higgerson, Sydney Rafferty, Vincent Powell, Warner Zingg, Justus Aikens and Emma Licata.
Also featured are Marcia Bauer, Lucas Colbatzky, Stephen Krstulich, Tyler Moylan, Kenny Robinson, Sarah Aikens, Takara Aikens, Selené Jackson, Ryley Thames, Courtney St John and Lina Rihani.
The ensemble includes Kelly Baksh, Jaylen Bocanegra, Donna Falzon, Cameron Florens, Lindy Goldstein, Eliza Jones, Jacob Jones, Alyssa Leardi, Cassandra Martins, Scarlet Martinez, Sarah Mathers, Bianca Matheson, Gabrielle Miranda, Talise Mosley, Fabiana Negron, Mmirioma Nworie, Alec Ortiz, Morgan Rankin-Taylor, Maddie Shelton, Sonia Small, Izzy Vatter and Charles Wang.
Young Frankenstein will run November 19–21, 2026, at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
The musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
Photo Credit: Mikey Kitaif
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
Photo Credit: - Mikey Kitaif
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