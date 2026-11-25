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Osceola Arts has announced the launch of the Stage Left Series, a new blackbox-style theater series performing in the organization's newly renovated Studio Theater. Featuring four provocative, entertaining, and unforgettable productions, the Stage Left Series represents a bold new chapter for Osceola Arts as it continues the transformation of its historic campus through its comprehensive renovation.

"The Stage Left Series is our way of saying that great theater has a home here in Osceola County and thank you for your patience through our renovation," said Brandon Arrington, Executive Director of Osceola Arts. "These are shows with wit, edge, and heart—and we can't wait to bring them to our community in this incredible new space."

The 2027 Stage Left Series Lineup:

Ruthless! The Musical: February 26–March 7, 2027

A deliciously campy musical comedy that skewers showbiz ambition with sharp humor and show stopping performances.

The Revolutionists: March 19–22, 2027

A fierce and funny play that brings together four extraordinary women from different eras of history for an unexpected, thought-provoking conversation.

Reefer Madness: April 16–20, 2027

The cult classic stage musical, packed with outrageous comedy and over-the-top theatrical flair.

Fallen Angels: June 18–21, 2027

A glamorous, witty comedy set in the roaring world of the 1920s, full of sharp dialogue and sparkling performances.

All productions will be performed in Osceola Arts' newly renovated Studio Theater, a state-of-the-art blackbox-style performance space that marks the first completed phase of the organization's ongoing campus renovation. The Studio Theater is part of a larger, multi-phase renovation effort to transform Osceola Arts' historic facility into a world-class cultural destination and one that includes a fully renovated Broadway-style main theater, expanded parking, and enhanced accessibility throughout the campus. The Stage Left Series is designed for adult audiences and will be an intimate theater experience, putting patrons up close with the action in a space built to bring stories to life.

The race is on for the Orlando Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 12% 2 FOOTLOOSE Garden Theatre on Plant 8% 3 INTO THE WOODS Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 7% 4 A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Daytona Playhouse 6% 5 HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 6% Best Play 1 ANGELS IN AMERICA Theater West End 12% 2 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG The Ritz Theater 11% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Athens Theatre 11% 4 OUR TOWN Surfside Playhouse 8% 5 SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE SUICIDE CLUB Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 16% 2 Encore Performing Arts 12% 3 Athens Theatre 10% 4 Surfside Playhouse 6% 5 Little Radical Theatrics 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jay Marion - HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 8% 2 Bethany Moses Tesner - FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 6% 3 Troy Brightson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Daytona Playhouse 5% 4 Daniela Gomez Dugan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Athens Theatre 4% 5 Tommie Tracy - HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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