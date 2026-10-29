Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Orlando Sings Unveils 2026-27 Season With World Premiere
The Orlando choral group will present ¡BAILA Y CANTA! at Steinmetz Hall alongside other performances.
Orlando Sings has announced its 2026-27 season, celebrating the extraordinary possibilities of the human voice through beloved masterworks, rarely heard repertoire, world premieres, and innovative concert experiences.
Led by Artistic & Executive Director Dr. Andrew Minear, the season brings together the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus, Solaria Singers, Harmonia, Apollo, and Orlando Sings Youth Choral Artists in performances throughout greater Orlando.
'There is so much more to choral music than many people have had the chance to experience,' says Artistic and Executive Director Dr. Andrew Minear. 'This season, we're bringing that range to life—from the energy of tango and jazz to the intimacy of singing by candlelight, from a long-overlooked masterpiece to a world premiere that brings voices, imagery, and technology together in new ways. We want people to come with curiosity and leave moved by the music, surprised by what they've discovered, and more connected to one another.'
The season opens November 13 in Steinmetz Hall with ¡Baila y Canta!, featuring Martín Palmeri's exhilarating Misa a Buenos Aires (Misatango) alongside music inspired by dance traditions from around the world.
December brings two distinctive holiday experiences: Messiah by Candlelight, an intimate performance of Handel's masterpiece by eight professional singers and chamber ensemble at historic Broadway United Methodist Church, and the return of A Solaria Solstice at the Orlando Museum of Art.
In March, the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus and orchestra revive Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's The Atonement, a dramatic 1903 oratorio rarely heard for more than a century. April brings the world premiere of Jocelyn Hagen's Creation, an immersive multimedia oratorio combining voices, instrumentalists, poetry, technology, and synchronized imagery. Orlando Sings serves as a lead commissioner of the new work.
On May 1, the Orlando Sings Choral Festival returns in an all-new format, transforming the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts into a full-day celebration of singing with concerts, guest artists, interactive experiences, conversation, and opportunities for audiences to make music. The day culminates in Mary Lou Williams' Mary Lou's Mass, an exhilarating fusion of jazz, gospel, and sacred tradition performed by professional choir Solaria with jazz ensemble.
The season closes with two June performances exploring connection to one another and the world around us. Love Endures brings voices across generations together in Steinmetz Hall, culminating in Robert S. Cohen's moving Alzheimer's Stories. On June 21, A Solaria Summer Solstice features composer and hammered dulcimer artist Malcolm Dalglish in his Hymnody of Earth, alongside the Solaria Singers and Orlando Sings Youth Choral Artists.
2026–2027 SEASON
¡Baila y Canta!
November 13, 2026 | 7:30 PM
Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Handel's Messiah by Candlelight
December 5, 2026 | 8:00 PM
Broadway United Methodist Church
A Solaria Solstice
December 21, 2026 | 8:00 PM
Orlando Museum of Art
The Atonement by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
March 5, 2027 | 7:30 PM
First United Methodist Church Orlando
Creation by Jocelyn Hagen — World Premiere
April 18, 2027 | 5:30 PM
Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre
Orlando Sings Choral Festival
May 1, 2027 | Events Throughout the Day
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Love Endures: Alzheimer's Stories
June 4, 2027 | 7:30 PM
Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
A Solaria Summer Solstice
June 21, 2027 | 7:00 PM
Azalea Lodge at Mead Garden
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