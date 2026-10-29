Orlando Sings Unveils 2026-27 Season With World Premiere

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Orlando Sings has announced its 2026-27 season, celebrating the extraordinary possibilities of the human voice through beloved masterworks, rarely heard repertoire, world premieres, and innovative concert experiences.

Led by Artistic & Executive Director Dr. Andrew Minear, the season brings together the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus, Solaria Singers, Harmonia, Apollo, and Orlando Sings Youth Choral Artists in performances throughout greater Orlando.

'There is so much more to choral music than many people have had the chance to experience,' says Artistic and Executive Director Dr. Andrew Minear. 'This season, we're bringing that range to life—from the energy of tango and jazz to the intimacy of singing by candlelight, from a long-overlooked masterpiece to a world premiere that brings voices, imagery, and technology together in new ways. We want people to come with curiosity and leave moved by the music, surprised by what they've discovered, and more connected to one another.'

The season opens November 13 in Steinmetz Hall with ¡Baila y Canta!, featuring Martín Palmeri's exhilarating Misa a Buenos Aires (Misatango) alongside music inspired by dance traditions from around the world.

December brings two distinctive holiday experiences: Messiah by Candlelight, an intimate performance of Handel's masterpiece by eight professional singers and chamber ensemble at historic Broadway United Methodist Church, and the return of A Solaria Solstice at the Orlando Museum of Art.

In March, the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus and orchestra revive Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's The Atonement, a dramatic 1903 oratorio rarely heard for more than a century. April brings the world premiere of Jocelyn Hagen's Creation, an immersive multimedia oratorio combining voices, instrumentalists, poetry, technology, and synchronized imagery. Orlando Sings serves as a lead commissioner of the new work.

On May 1, the Orlando Sings Choral Festival returns in an all-new format, transforming the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts into a full-day celebration of singing with concerts, guest artists, interactive experiences, conversation, and opportunities for audiences to make music. The day culminates in Mary Lou Williams' Mary Lou's Mass, an exhilarating fusion of jazz, gospel, and sacred tradition performed by professional choir Solaria with jazz ensemble.

The season closes with two June performances exploring connection to one another and the world around us. Love Endures brings voices across generations together in Steinmetz Hall, culminating in Robert S. Cohen's moving Alzheimer's Stories. On June 21, A Solaria Summer Solstice features composer and hammered dulcimer artist Malcolm Dalglish in his Hymnody of Earth, alongside the Solaria Singers and Orlando Sings Youth Choral Artists.

2026–2027 SEASON

¡Baila y Canta!

November 13, 2026 | 7:30 PM

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Handel's Messiah by Candlelight

December 5, 2026 | 8:00 PM

Broadway United Methodist Church

A Solaria Solstice

December 21, 2026 | 8:00 PM

Orlando Museum of Art

The Atonement by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

March 5, 2027 | 7:30 PM

First United Methodist Church Orlando

Creation by Jocelyn Hagen — World Premiere

April 18, 2027 | 5:30 PM

Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre

Orlando Sings Choral Festival

May 1, 2027 | Events Throughout the Day

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Love Endures: Alzheimer's Stories

June 4, 2027 | 7:30 PM

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

A Solaria Summer Solstice

June 21, 2027 | 7:00 PM

Azalea Lodge at Mead Garden

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