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Orlando Fringe will welcome the return of the fun-sized Winter Mini-Fest on Thursday, January 7 through Sunday, January 10, 2027 at Orlando Family Stage. Winter Mini-Fest bridges the gap for Orlando Fringe's annual May festival's patrons, offering a more-contained Fringe experience in one centralized location. Unlike the May Festival, Winter Mini-Fest is curated, featuring more than 20 shows available for patrons over four consecutive days, with many offering two to three performances, including popular works from past festivals, new works from well-received Fringe artists and brand-new creatives scouted from the national and international Fringe circuit. The 2027 Winter Mini-Fest features three venues – Silver, Green and a new Peach Lobby cabaret-style venue with seating that can accommodate 40 guests, plus a new addition of “The Mini-Lawn” taking place in front of the Green Venue. Tickets are now on sale for Club Fringe Members and on November 24 for the general public.

Winter Mini-Fest will feature Fringe favorites, including the Winter Mini-Fest Teaser Show kicking off the festival on Wednesday, January 6, Kids Fringe fun for kids and families on Saturday, January 9, a mini Visual Fringe arts market for visual arts lovers throughout the festival (of which 100% of the sales are returned to the artist) and the Winter Mini-Fest Awards on Sunday, January 10. All Winter Mini-Fest shows are 70 minutes or less and are $18.

The 2027 Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest will present the following shows:

Local

2027 Winter Mini-Fest Teaser (Silver Venue)

Welcome to the grand opening of Winter Mini-Fest! Where each artist gets just three minutes to captivate audiences with a sneak peek of their upcoming performances.

Wednesday, January 6, 8pm

2027 Winter Mini-Fest Awards (Green Venue)

Join the staff, artists and volunteers of Orlando Fringe for a night of laughter, tears and honor as Fringe says goodbye to this year's Winter Mini-Fest! The awards may be small, but the impact is large!

Sunday, January 10, 10pm

10 Best Sketches, Padget Production House – Orlando, FL (Silver Venue)

Award-winning sketch comedy is back in Orlando! Have Rauce Padgett (Real Radio 104.1) and Joel Warren (one beer commercial) debut a collection of the very best sketches from their hit Orlando Fringe Festival shows in 2024 and 2025!

Saturday, January 9, 10:10pm; Sunday, January 10, 5:50pm

Back Home: The Music of Oz, House of Wayward Queers – Ocoee, FL (Silver Venue)

The cast of OZMA (Critics' Choice for Best Musical of Fringe 2026) reunites in this Concert Celebration of the Land of Oz and the many Spectacular Musicals that it has inspired.

Friday, January 8, 8:15pm; Saturday, January 9, 3:20pm

Black Wood II: The Telltale Wood, Carpenter Aunt Productions – Orlando, FL (Green Venue)

It's 1974, and the cast of TV's first vampire soap opera is poised for a comeback. Will they snatch defeat from the fangs of victory? Find out in the long-awaited sequel to 2019's “Black Wood”. (Sentinel: Best of Fest; Critics: Best Original Script)

Thursday, January 7, 10:40pm; Saturday, January 9, 7:50pm

Confessions of a Haunt Actor, Shelly Henriott Longwood, FL (Peach Lobby)

Don't miss the crazy stories of making guests and customers completely freak out or piss their pants. The tea is piping hot! From the producer and writer/director of Confessions of a Theme Park Worker, Patron's Pick in Orlando and Baltimore.

Saturday, January 9, 3:50pm; Sunday, January 10, 5:50pm

Dead___Club, Danielle Mathis – Orlando, FL (Peach Lobby)

Dead ______ Club is a stand-up comedy show where comedians turn loss and grief into laughs, proving even the darkest moments can be funny.

Friday, January 8, 8:45pm; Sunday, January 10, 12:30pm

The Dress, Ana Cuellar Production – Davenport, FL (Silver Venue)

Two artists. One extraordinary dress. Twenty years of memories. Inspired by a true story, The Dress weaves dance, poetry and music into a heartfelt journey of love, connection and transformation.

Friday, January 8, 7pm; Sunday, January 10, 7:20pm

The Enhanced Venus Experiment, 11th Hour Productions – Orlando, FL (Green Venue)

Nothing is more intimate than knowing someone inside and out. Set in a secretive research facility, the line between human and something else begins to dissolve. A sapphic descent into obsession, bodily transformation and getting cracked by code.

Thursday, January 7, 7:40pm; Saturday, January 9, 1:20pm

Intimi(Dating): A Cabaret About Sex and Dating, Bikini Katie Productions – Orlando, FL (Peach Lobby)

Katie will tell you her sultriest secrets, her most salacious scandals and why she isn't allowed to date Canadians anymore. Life's more fun when you kiss and tell!

Friday, January 8, 10:15pm; Sunday, January 10, 7:20pm

Into The Eye: A Sacred Storm, Vincetta Dunnell, Cheyenne Morman and Courtni Tansey – Orlando, FL (Green Venue)

Into the Eye is an experimental play, a choreopoem. It uses poetry, movement and music to explore the arc of the storm, descending into chaotic darkness to reclaim all parts of oneself. It's a journey of integration, of coming into wholeness.

Saturday, January 9, 5:50pm; Sunday, January 10, 6:50pm

The Kiddo Show, So What? Who Cares? Productions – Orlando, FL (Peach Lobby)

In 2020 Improviser Emily Fontano hosted a children's talk show online from the guest room of her mother's home. Now she's taking it to the stage. It's a late night talk where the kids are the guests and the host is a childless woman.

Saturday, January 9, 11am/12:30pm

Slumber Party with Pillow Fort, Florida Comedy Collective – Orlando, FL (Peach Lobby)

You're invited to the Pillow Fort Slumber Party! Join the duo for a cozy conversation with guests, complete with classic slumber party games. Yes, pajamas are welcome!

Thursday, January 7, 10:15pm; Saturday, January 9, 7:45pm

Spicy Curry, New Wave Cabaret – Orlando, FL (Silver Venue)

New Wave Cabaret presents a burlesque and drag tribute to the iconic Tim Curry.

Thursday, January 7, 6:50pm; Saturday, January 9, 8:40pm

Trailer Trash, Heaven Sent Productions – Apopka, FL (Green Venue)

Trailer Trash is a dramatic comedy about a tight-knit group of young people stuck in a dead-end trailer park where dreams are cheap and everything else costs too much.

Sunday, January 10, 12pm

What Do You See? 3rd Space Dance – Winter Garden, FL (Silver Venue)

“It is the function of art to renew our perception.” -Anaïs Nin

Movement holds questions without answers, stories without captions. Between each piece, we pause and ask: what did you see? You are important to this space. Speak it into this room.

Saturday, January 9, 7:10pm; Sunday, January 10, 8:35pm

Witch Queen, Megan Markham – Orlando, FL (Peach Lobby)

Local Storytelling Witch Megan Markham returns with new tales to warm the hearts of folks (folktales if you will). Step into a world of magic where women are the heroes of their stories and fate is kind more than it is cruel.

Friday, January 8, 7:15pm; Saturday, January 9, 5:20pm

National

$7 Girl, Azrael Máel Eóin – Philadelphia, PA (Green Venue)

What is a Radical Permissionist? Azrael – a queer, transgender, former professional whore – wants you to be one. An unforgettably audacious journey into a sex worker's guide to saving the world.

Thursday, January 7, 9:10pm; Friday, January 8, 10:50pm

Beneath the Juniper Tree: A Very Grimm Musical, Rya DeMulder – St.Pete, FL (Peach Lobby)

An original musical retelling of some lesser known Brothers Grimm fairy tales; from the bizarre to the bloody, the whimsical and weird. Told through a variety of musical stylings, dance and ornate costuming. Winner Best of Fest (Tampa Fringe 2026)

Thursday, January 7, 7:15pm; Saturday, January 9, 2:20pm; Sunday, January 10, 8:50pm

Big Gay Jesus's Circus Variety Show, BGJproductions – Forest Falls, CA (Silver Venue)

Half god, all glam. Self-prescribed celebrity influencer, Big Gay Jesus hosts a circus variety show of Orlando's finest acrobats, jugglers, aerialists and contortionists. Holy mischief, family friendly. Miracles not fully guaranteed. Fun absolutely is!

Saturday, January 9, 1:50pm; Sunday, January 10, 3:30pm

Mark Vigeant: OUT THERE, Mark Vigeant – Los Angeles, CA (Site Specific)

From the creator of The Best Man Show (now streaming on Dropout): OUT THERE is a one-man survival comedy that turns the theater into the Alaskan wilderness, where the audience plays the wilderness.

Thursday, January 7, 6pm; Friday, January 8, 6pm; Saturday, January 9, 6pm; Sunday, January 10, 6pm

Once Upon a WAIT WHAT?! – Paul Strickland, Paul Strickland Presents – Covington, KY (Peach Lobby)

Ain't True & Uncle False are back MISREMEMBERING THE CLASSICS! Join 20-time Best of Fest winner Paul Strickland for a hilarious, wildly inventive romp through the stories you THOUGHT you knew!

Thursday, January 7, 8:45pm; Saturday, January 9, 9:15pm; Sunday, January 10, 2pm

Sex Monster, Prudence Blowhole – Washington, D.C. (Green Venue)

A musical dissertation on how monsters can not only improve your sex life, but also lead to self-actualization.

Friday, January 8, 7:50pm; Saturday, January 9th, 11pm; Sunday, January 10, 4:30pm

Sorry, We're Occupied, Tarek Turjman – Miami, FL (Peach Lobby)

Staying sober while witnessing a genocide? Heavy lifting – especially when you're gay, mentally ill and Palestinian. Tarek takes on childhood trauma, community collapse and being a messy bitch. He can't move on. He's occupied.

Saturday, January 9, 10:45pm; Sunday, January 10, 4:20pm

International

12 Angry Puppets, The Pucking Fuppet Co. – Toronto, Ontario, CAN (Silver Venue)

1 performer. 1 puppet. 12 jurors. Rub-a-dub-dub, the Baker is dead in the tub. Now the Butcher is on trial… and whatever happened to the Candlestick Maker? Armed with a single blank-faced puppet and a jury box full of eyeballs, noses and other features, Adam Francis Proulx brings twelve wildly different jurors to life. As they deliberate, personalities clash, prejudices surface and justice hangs in the balance. A fast-paced comedy for adults, 12 Angry Puppets examines justice, bias, group decision-making and fleece.

Thursday, January 7, 8:20pm; Saturday, January 9, 4:50pm; Sunday, January 10, 12:30pm

52 Stories, Dave Morris – British Columbia, CAN (Green Venue)

52 Stories is a storytelling show that takes place inside the memory palace of award-winning improviser and storyteller Dave Morris. – Five stars: Edmonton Journal and Winnipeg Free Press

Friday, January 8, 6:20pm; Saturday, January 9th, 9:30pm; Sunday, January 10th, 1:30pm

69% Wizard, Keith Brown – Toronto, Ontario, CAN (Silver Venue)

A not-so-family-friendly magic and storytelling show. Toronto's BEST magician... and he's not even from Toronto! Keith has inspired wonder in over 40 countries and counting. 3x Critic's Choice Best Magic Show Orlando 2025, 2024, 2023

Thursday, January 7, 9:50pm; Friday, January 8, 9:45pm; Sunday, January 10, 2pm

SHORT KING, Sweet Action Theatre Company – Toronto, Ontario CA (Green Venue)

The King is fine! (The King is not fine.) A very small king with very big feelings. An interactive family comedy about grief, where young audience members storm the castle and help Short King remember his best friend, Wheels. All ages.

Thursday, January 7, 6:10pm; Saturday, January 9, 4:20pm; Sunday, January 10, 3pm

Shrute and Tungsta, DIRTY FISH Edmonton – Alberta CAN (Green Venue)

In pits of techno hell live Shrute and Tungsta, performing beats in the bathroom of the sex club Berghain. When Berlin's hottest underground record label wants to sign them, they are torn apart.

Friday, January 8, 9:20pm; Saturday, January 9, 2:50pm; Sunday, January 10, 8:05pm

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