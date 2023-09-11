Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|Misery
Athens Theatre (9/22-10/15) PHOTOS CAST
|Mary Poppins The Musical
Ritz Theater Sanford (10/06-10/15)
|Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Titusville Playhouse (1/12-2/11)
|Becoming Othello: A Black Girl's Journey
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (3/13-3/30)
|The True Story of the Three Little Pigs!
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (10/18-11/11)
|A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum
Athens Theatre (3/01-3/24)
|Metamorphoses
Theatre UCF (11/09-11/19)
|Dracula
Opera del Sol (10/20-10/29)
|The Prom
Titusville Playhouse (9/08-10/01)
|The Mountaintop
Shuler Stage (2/23-3/03)
