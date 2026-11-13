NESTOR'S BIG BEAUTIFUL BOOST OF CONFIDENCE to Tour Volusia County Schools in 2026-27 Season

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Seven elementary schools. Forty-ﬁve minutes. A Walt Whitman line of poetry every student will know by heart. Opera Orlando launches the ﬁrst leg of its Opera on Tour run of Nestor’s Big Beautiful Boost of Conﬁdence today, November 13, bringing a new comic opera to second and third graders across Volusia County.

The tour is funded by the Atlantic Center for the Arts, continuing a partnership that has brought Opera Orlando productions to ACA in past seasons. Written by artistic director Grant Preisser as an adaptation of Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, the opera is performed by the Company’s 2026-27 season Studio Artists.

“Nestor is our fourth Opera on Tour production created speciﬁcally for second and third graders, and every one of them starts from the same belief: opera belongs in schools,” says education director Sarah Purser. “For many of these students, this is the ﬁrst live opera they will ever see. Bringing it into their own school, performed by young professional singers, tells them this art form is theirs, too.”

THE SHOW

It’s the annual poetry smackdown at Whitman Elementary. Nestor has written a mash-up of poetry for the school’s annual recitation contest, and he knows every word of it. What he doesn’t know is whether that’s enough. His rivals are Adina, brilliant and well aware of it, and Brandy, who coasts on charm and a little too much help from the principal’s oﬃce. Then the school janitor, The Duke, wheels up his cart with a bottle of “conﬁdence” formula of questionable origin.

Donizetti’s elixir becomes a janitor’s tonic and the village becomes a school hallway, but the comedy is the same: a nervous young man buys a fake cure and discovers the courage was his all along. Vice Principal Polly Parker Poe narrates, keeps meticulous notes, and treats the audience as fellow students from her ﬁrst line.

Built around Donizetti’s best-loved music, including “Una furtiva lagrima…,” the opera replaces recitative with spoken English dialogue and touches of Spanish. Its themes are aimed squarely at young audiences: the diﬀerence between real and performed conﬁdence, the value of your own voice, and grace in victory.

“Every kid in that gym knows what it feels like to have something to say and be scared to say it. Nestor knows every word of his poem and he’s still terriﬁed,” says Grant Preisser. “Watching him ﬁnd his nerve, with a little help from his friends and a whole room of second graders cheering him on, is the heart of the show. We hope they walk out knowing their voice matters, and that poetry belongs to everyone.”

MADE IN ORLANDO / FOR STUDIO ARTISTS

Nestor is original Opera Orlando programming, conceived, written, and arranged in-house. It joins a growing body of education adaptations created by the Company, including English-language versions of Hansel and Gretel and Cendrillon.

The opera was built for the Studio Artists program from the start, and all four sung roles are performed by current Studio Artists: tenor Benjamin Ruiz as Nestor, soprano Alexandra Kzeski as Adina, Sarah Kathryn Curtis as Brandy, and bass-baritone David Kahng as The Duke. Sarah Purser plays Vice Principal Polly Parker Poe. For early-career singers, a school tour is a training ground of its own: repeated performances, new rooms every day, and the most honest audience in the business.

Following its Volusia County performances, Nestor’s Big Beautiful Boost of Confidence will continue its school tour with performances across Orange and Osceola counties. There will also be a public performance on Saturday, February 6, 2027, at 11 a.m. at the Grove Stage at Mead Botanical Garden in Winter Park. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance to Tickets@OperaOrlando.org.

A CONTINUING PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ATLANTIC CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The Atlantic Center for the Arts’ support makes every Volusia County performance free to the participating schools. The tour extends a partnership that has already brought Opera Orlando’s Amahl and the Night Visitors and Hansel and Gretel to ACA’s New Smyrna Beach campus. This season, that partnership goes directly into classrooms and school auditoriums across the county.

“The arts belong in every child’s school day, and for a lot of these students this will be their ﬁrst taste of opera,” says Peggy Imbert, community programs director at the Atlantic Center for the Arts. “Opera Orlando’s Studio Artists bring professional singing, real humor, and a story built just for elementary school kids right into their own school. We’re proud to help make that happen, and we can’t wait to hear what the students have to say about it.”

Running time: 45 minutes, no intermission. Sung in English with some Spanish.

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