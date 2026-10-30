Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
MATILDA THE MUSICAL to Return to Theatre South Playhouse in Orlando
Performances will run November 6-22, 2026.
Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips will present the professional return of Roald Dahl's 'Matilda: the Musical,' November 6-22, 2026. After a sold out run in 2019 and 2023 the musical returns to the Playhouse with a fresh, updated, take.
Based on the classic children's book, 'Matilda' is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and challenge those above her, changing her own destiny. The timeless story, combined with Roald Dahl's signature wit and naughtiness, makes this an irresistible musical for all audiences.
Directed by Hillary Brook (Ride the Cyclone, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Annie, Spring Awakening, Urinetown, School of Rock) with choreography by Sterling Lovett (Urinetown, The Prom, The Sound of Music, School of Rock) Mr. Lovett's choreography will be re-staged by Chris Payen (Ride the Cyclone, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Annie, Spring Awakening) and musical direction by Seth Durbin (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Matilda features an outstanding cast of professional performers - including the return of local favorite Jonny Jones (Annie, Matilda, Urinetown, The Prom) as 'The Trunchbull.' The production will also feature the fresh faces of rising young actors from all over the Orlando area. This 'Matilda' will inspire and delight as told in its own way in the Dr. Phillips 99 seat black box theater.
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