MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Little Radical Theatrics

Little Radical Theatrics presents Roald Dahls Matilda the Musical!

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Directed and Designed by Travis Eaton, Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson , Choreographed by Shawn Lowe, Stage Managed by RJ Puma

Assistant Directed by Kelsey Trent, Assistant Stage Managed by Samantha Wolf , Produced by Fatima Viegas

Starring: Lilly Belle Lanese as Matilda, Marlo Coffin as Agatha Trunchbull, Karina LeBaron as Miss Honey, Nico Allen as Mr. Wormwood, Stephanie Lourenço Viegas as Mrs. Wormwood, Gabriela Rosario as Lavender Brown, Paxton Von Ostendorf as Bruce Bogtrotter, Margaret Place as Mrs. Phelps, Jesse Dean as Michael Wormwood/The Escapologist, Kenna Higgerson as The Acrobat, Samuel Portugal as Rudolpho, Kaelyn Owens as Amanda Thripp, Macallister Caracciolo as Hortencia, Adison Schenk as Alice, Callahan Taylor as Nigel, Elijah Allred as Eric, Deklan Jacobi as Tommy

Featuring: Samuel Pagan as The Doctor, Warner Zingg as Sergei, Derek Hayden as Childrens Entertainer/Reality TV Show Director, Amanda Caracciolo as Nurse; Alex Luxenburg as Cook, Jake Niedojadlo as Reality TV Show Camerman, Phoebe Singletary as Reality TV Show Film Crew, Emma Turner as Snarky Big Kid, Elin Powell as Scary Big Kid

With: Cassie Klinga, MeganAlex Penfield, Marcia DAmelio, Destany Sherman, Kerry OConnor, Veronica Gonzalez, Marie Gury, Joe Fabian, Timothy Jones II, Zeke Jones, Marley Bradner, Sydney Rae Davis, Laura Davis, Amanda Hopkins, Mackenzie Adamek, Olivia Stitt, Patrick Melley, Foster Kelly, Tara Sitzman-Darling, Rachel Burnes as Henchmen, Salsa Dancers, Parents, Judges and Big Kids

Sophia Molina, Ellie Ortiz, Roman Burgos, Emmerson Caraglio, Gisele De Oliveira, Nora LeBaron, Rosie Patel, Riley Wert as Kids

Maddie Caracciolo, Maya LeBaron, Ekkoe Penfield as Little Kids

Matilda will run for 6 performances at The Mandell Studio Theater at Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E Rollins St Orlando, Fl.

To purchase tickets please visit Click Here. Tickets are less expensive in advance than at the door.

*Seating is limited to 100 per performance! Seating is assigned NOT general admission*

There are NO refunds.

For more information on the company please visit www.littleradicaltheatricsinc.com