MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Little Radical Theatrics

Performances run July 27-30.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark Photo 1 MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark
Haines City Theatre Presents One Of The Most Beloved Musicals Of All Time THE SOUND OF MUS Photo 2 Haines City Theatre Presents One Of The Most Beloved Musicals Of All Time THE SOUND OF MUSIC!
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law Photo 3 Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law
LIZZIE Comes to the Abbey in August Photo 4 LIZZIE Comes to the Abbey in August

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Little Radical Theatrics

Little Radical Theatrics presents Roald Dahls Matilda the Musical!

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Directed and Designed by Travis Eaton, Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson , Choreographed by Shawn Lowe, Stage Managed by RJ Puma 

Assistant Directed by Kelsey Trent, Assistant Stage Managed by Samantha Wolf , Produced by Fatima Viegas 

Starring: Lilly Belle Lanese as Matilda, Marlo Coffin as Agatha Trunchbull, Karina LeBaron as Miss Honey, Nico Allen as Mr. Wormwood, Stephanie Lourenço Viegas as Mrs. Wormwood, Gabriela Rosario as Lavender Brown, Paxton Von Ostendorf as Bruce Bogtrotter, Margaret Place as Mrs. Phelps,  Jesse Dean as Michael Wormwood/The Escapologist, Kenna Higgerson as The Acrobat, Samuel Portugal as Rudolpho, Kaelyn Owens as Amanda Thripp, Macallister Caracciolo as Hortencia, Adison Schenk as Alice, Callahan Taylor as Nigel, Elijah Allred as Eric, Deklan Jacobi as Tommy 

Featuring: Samuel Pagan as The Doctor, Warner Zingg as Sergei, Derek Hayden as Childrens Entertainer/Reality TV Show Director, Amanda Caracciolo as Nurse; Alex Luxenburg  as Cook, Jake Niedojadlo as Reality TV Show Camerman, Phoebe Singletary as Reality TV Show Film Crew, Emma Turner as Snarky Big Kid, Elin Powell as Scary Big Kid 

With: Cassie Klinga, MeganAlex Penfield, Marcia DAmelio, Destany Sherman, Kerry OConnor, Veronica Gonzalez, Marie Gury, Joe Fabian, Timothy Jones II, Zeke Jones, Marley Bradner, Sydney Rae Davis, Laura Davis, Amanda Hopkins, Mackenzie Adamek, Olivia Stitt, Patrick Melley, Foster Kelly, Tara Sitzman-Darling, Rachel Burnes as Henchmen, Salsa Dancers, Parents, Judges and Big Kids 

Sophia Molina, Ellie Ortiz, Roman Burgos, Emmerson Caraglio, Gisele De Oliveira, Nora LeBaron, Rosie Patel, Riley Wert as Kids 

Maddie Caracciolo, Maya LeBaron, Ekkoe Penfield as Little Kids 

Matilda will run for 6 performances at The Mandell Studio Theater at Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E Rollins St Orlando, Fl. 

To purchase tickets please visit Click Here. Tickets are less expensive in advance than at the door. 

*Seating is limited to 100 per performance! Seating is assigned NOT general admission*

There are NO refunds. 

For more information on the company please visit www.littleradicaltheatricsinc.com




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
Dr. Phillips Center Wins Coveted IAVM Venue Excellence Award Photo
Dr. Phillips Center Wins Coveted IAVM Venue Excellence Award

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, downtown Orlando's premier entertainment venue, announces it has been selected as a recipient of the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) 2023 Venue Excellence Award. 

2
Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief (GOPAR) Will Collaborate With the Entertainment Com Photo
Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief (GOPAR) Will Collaborate With the Entertainment Community Fund

Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief (GOPAR), an Orlando-based non-profit organization announced today their Member Assistance Program with the Entertainment Community Fund (the Fund), formerly known as The Actors Fund.

3
LIZZIE Comes to the Abbey in August Photo
LIZZIE Comes to the Abbey in August

Florida Theatrical Association (FTA) presents the rock musical LIZZIE at The Abbey in downtown Orlando August 4 – 13.  

4
The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Presents Pre-Professional Produc Photo
The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Presents Pre-Professional Production of A CHORUS LINE

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will present this summer’s Pre-Professional Production: A Chorus Line, directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Baayork Lee with music direction by Lauren Langa.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
Exclusive: Hear Merle Dandridge Sing in ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY Video
Exclusive: Hear Merle Dandridge Sing in ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville
Athens Theatre (7/14-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
Athens Theatre (4/12-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas at the Movies: A Very Merry Sequel
Northland Church (12/07-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Monty Python's SPAMALOT
Dr. Phillips Center (7/08-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MASS APPEAL
White Elephant Cabaret Theater (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
Athens Theatre (9/22-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Frozen JR
Athens Theatre (1/26-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum
Athens Theatre (3/01-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Little Night Music
Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre (8/18-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty & the Beast: In Concert
Northland Church (9/07-9/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You