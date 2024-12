Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; HELLO, DOLLY! at Dr. Phillips Center For the Performing Arts Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Orlando Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Preston Pujol - BIG THE MUSICAL - Lakeland Community Theatre 11%

Trase and Olivia Milburn - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Crisi Simmons - 42ND STREET - Halifax Repertory Theatre - News Journal Center 4%

Sarah Gainey - ALL SHOOK UP - Theatre Winter Haven 4%

Amberly Hartley & Richard Jones - OLIVER! - Shoestring Theatre 4%

Marissa Hebson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Horizon West Theater Company 4%

Preston Pujol - DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Theatre Winter Haven 3%

Mckenzie Pollock - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Central Florida Vocal Arts 3%

Kristin Porteous - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Osceola Arts 3%

Angel Bates Creeks - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 3%

Kim Ball - RENT - Athens Theatre 3%

Arius West - P.NOKIO: A HIP-HOP MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 3%

Amy Sullivan - MARY POPPINS - Seminole County Performing Arts 3%

Ashley Willsey - JERSEY BOYS - Osceola Arts 3%

Angel Bates Creeks - CABARET - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 3%

Whitney Baldwin - 9 TO 5 - Breakthrough Theater 3%

Cara Eichin - DIANA THE MUSICAL - The Henegar 2%

Cindy Bonnett Wilson - PIPPIN - Garden Theatre 2%

Amelia Hamilton-Miller - CINDERELLA - Horizon West Theater Company 2%

Kim Ball - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 2%

DJ Salisbury - KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatre 2%

Mayme Paul - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Athens Theatre 2%

Nicolette Quintero - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre St. Luke’s 2%

Adam Biner/ Roy Alan - GEORGE M. COHAN TONIGHT! - The Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Tod A. Kubo - ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Orlando Family Stage 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wesley Schafer - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 12%

Heather Clarke - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre 10%

Cindy Simmons - 42ND STREET - Halifax Repertory Theatre - News Journal Center 5%

Heather Clarke - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lakeland Community Theatre 4%

Heather Clarke - DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Theatre Winter Haven 4%

Addison Thornton - ALICE BY HEART - Citrus Music & Horizon West Theater Company 4%

Daisy McCarthy Tucker - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Osceola Arts 4%

Tamara Marke-Lares - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Athens Theatre 4%

Amanda Jones - CINDERELLA - Ocala Civic Theatre 3%

Jordan Jeffers - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 3%

Heather Clarke - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Lakeland Community Theatre 3%

Ashleigh Gardner - ‘24 - The Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

J. Ethan Henry - PIPPIN - Garden Theatre 3%

Heather Clarke - BIG THE MUSICAL - Lakeland Community Theatre 3%

Cal Vonderwall - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Out and Proud Productions 3%

Heather Clarke - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Theatre Winter Haven 2%

Cory H. Garrett - CABARET - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Katy Williams - 42ND STREET - Osceola Arts 2%

Kahei Shum McRae - ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Orlando Family Stage 2%

Tamara Marke-Lares - RENT - Athens Theatre 2%

Tamara Marke-Lares - DRACULA - Athens Theatre 2%

Tamara Marke-Lares - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Athens Theatre 2%

Jolene Marie Richardson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Garden Theatre 2%

Evonne Nicole - P.NOKIO: A HIP-HOP MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 2%

Kimberly Murray-Patel - JERSEY BOYS - Osceola Arts 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jordyn Jones - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre 12%

Kristen Sheola - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center For the Performing Arts 7%

Alan S Reynolds - BIG THE MUSICAL - Lakeland Community Theatre 6%

Skylar Muse - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Magic Curtain Productions 4%

Allison Maxwell - 42ND STREET - Halifax Repertory Theatre - News Journal Center 4%

Frank Ramirez - RENT - Athens Theatre 4%

Christopher Robinson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Osceola Arts 4%

Steve McKinnon and Ke’lee Pernell - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre St.Luke’s 3%

dominic del brocco - DIANA THE MUSICAL - The Henegar 3%

Wade Hair - 9 TO 5 - Breakthrough Theater Company 3%

Alexandra Gonzalez - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Garden Theatre 2%

David Bracamonte - SCALIA/GINSBURG - Opera del Sol 2%

Mayme Paul - DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Athens Theatre 2%

Dimitri Toscas - ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Orlando Family Stage 2%

Chris Walsh - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Haines City Theatre 2%

Anne Sollien - OLIVER! - Shoestring Theatre 2%

Amanda Scheirer - FIND ME: A MODERN ROCK OPERA - Without Fear Theatre 2%

Tara Kromer - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 2%

Lee Markham - JERSEY BOYS - Osceola Arts Performing Arts 2%

Raja Jalernpan - CINDERELLA - Horizon West Theater Company 2%

Kyli Rae - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Garden Theatre 2%

Eric Gelb - MATILDA - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Zac Berbue - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Out and Proud Productions 1%

Jeff Luty - BYE BYE BIRDIE - With Love Productions 1%

DJ Salisbury - KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brandon Kincaid - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Horizon West Theatre Company 12%

Frank Ramirez - DRACULA - Athens Theatre 12%

Brandon Roberts - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Osceola Arts 10%

Emily Kucala - THE MAGIC CASTLE STILL STANDS - Orlando Rep - Orlando Fringe 2024 10%

Derek Critzer - SWEENEY TODD - Theatre West End 9%

Bryan Jager - JUNIE B. JONES IN BOO… AND I MEAN IT! - Orlando Family Stage 6%

Anne Hering - THE ROOMMATE - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 6%

Wade Hair - A VOICE IN THE DARK - Breakthrough Theater 5%

Soph Rubin - CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED MURDER - Breakthrough Theater Company 5%

Sally Daykin - DEAD DOGS DON'T FART - Shoestring Theatre 4%

Joy Belding-Gagne - GUILTY PLEASURES - Osceola Arts 4%

Ke’Lee Pernell - JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS! - Orlando Family Stage 3%

Monica Long Tamborello - VENUS IN FUR - Orlando Shakes 2%

Kyra Martin - CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED MURDER - Breakthrough Theater Company 2%

Jac LeDoux - CONTROL OF THE DIRT - Playwright's Round Table 2%

Céline Rosenthal - ANGEL STREET - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Michael Knight - THE FOREPLAY - New Generation Theatrical 2%

J Marie Bailey - QUALIA - The Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Michael Knight - GOTHIC TAVERN - New Generation Theatrical 1%

J. Marie Bailey - QUALIA - The Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Hannah Meade - STAGE KISS - Ocala Civic Theatre 1%

Michael Knight - THE F. MARRRYKILL AFFAIR - New Generation Theatrical 1%



Best Ensemble

HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center For the Performing Arts 9%

BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre 7%

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Horizon West Theater Company 5%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lakeland Community Theatre 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 4%

JERSEY BOYS - Osceola Arts 4%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Theatre Winter Haven 3%

PIPPIN - Garden theatre 3%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 3%

42ND STREET - Halifax Repertory Theatre - News Journal Center 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Osceola Arts 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Athens Theatre 2%

MATILDA - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Athens Theatre 2%

ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Orlando Family Stage 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatre 2%

BIG THE MUSICAL - Lakeland Community Theatre 2%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Haines City Theatre 2%

DIANA THE MUSICAL - The Henegar 2%

DRACULA - Athens Theatre 2%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Athens Theatre 2%

JUNIE B. JONES IN BOO… AND I MEAN IT! - Orlando Family Stage 2%

THE TRIAL OF SANTA - Breakthrough Theater 2%

ALICE BY HEART - Citrus Music & Horizon West Theater Company 2%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Lakeland Community Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Orlando Mora - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre 18%

Annmarie Duggan - RENT - Athens Theatre 5%

Jack Stumbo - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Horizon West Theater Company 5%

Bradley Cronenwett - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Osceola Arts 4%

Blas Minor - CINDERELLA - Horizon West Theater Company 4%

Kylee Taylor - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Central Florida Vocal Arts 4%

Nicholas Hogan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Athens Theatre 4%

Nicholas Hogan - DRACULA - Athens Theatre 3%

Bradley Cronenwett - 42ND STREET - Osceola Arts 3%

George Jackson - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 3%

David Krupla - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 3%

Erin Miner - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Garden Theatre 3%

Wade Hair - 9 TO 5 - Breakthrough Theater 3%

Bradley Cronenwett - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Osceola Arts 3%

Bayley Steinwehr - SNAPSHOTS - The Winter Park Playhouse 3%

George Jackson - PIPPIN - Garden Theatre 3%

Colleen Doherty - CABARET - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 3%

Ben Lowe - QUALIA - The Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

Waylon LeMasters - JERSEY BOYS - Osceola Arts 2%

Vandy Wood - ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Orlando Family Stage 2%

Bradly Cronenwett - JERSEY BOYS - Osceola Arts 2%

Kylee Taylor - FIND ME: A MODERN ROCK OPERA - Without Fear Theatre 2%

Ben Lowe - P.NOKIO: A HIP-HOP MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 2%

Wade Hair - A VOICE IN THE DARK - Breakthrough Theater 2%

Nicholas Hogan - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Athens Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alannah Moyer - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre 14%

Clay Price - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Tyler Campbell - TICK TICK BOOM - Lakeland Community Theatre 7%

Aaron Collins/Space Coast Symphony Orchestra - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Central Florida Vocal Arts 5%

Bert Rodriguez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 4%

Chris Endsley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Athens Theatre 4%

John R Mason III - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre St. Luke’s 3%

Chris Endsley - RENT - Athens Theatre 3%

Chad Sell - BIG THE MUSICAL - Lakeland Community Theatre 3%

Alexander Sovronsky - CABARET - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 3%

Chris Endsley - PIPPIN - Garden Theatre 3%

Kit Cleto - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Osceola Arts 3%

Rebekah Piatt - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Out and Proud Productions 2%

Angela Cotto - 9 TO 5 - Breakthrough Theater 2%

Brandon Martin - 42ND STREET - Osceola Arts 2%

Alexander LaPlante - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Valencia college 2%

Jessica Raspolich - JERSEY BOYS - Osceola Arts 2%

Bert Rodriguez - THE FULL MONTY - Theater West End 2%

Ashley Peters - BEST OF BROADWAY: 1955-1964 - Breakthrough Theater 2%

Maura Sitzmann - ALICE BY HEART - Citrus Music & Horizon West Theater Company 2%

Gary Hostetler - CINDERELLA - Horizon West Theater Company 2%

Chris Endsley - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Athens Theatre 2%

Chris Endsley - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Athens Theatre 2%

Jeanine McAdams - THE COLOR PURPLE MUSICAL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Bert Rodriguez - DRACULA: THE MUSICAL - Opera del Sol 2%



Best Musical

HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center For the Performing Arts 10%

BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre 8%

PIPPIN - Garden Theatre 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre St. Luke’s 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Magic Curtain Productions 4%

RENT - Athens Theatre 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Osceola Arts 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Osceola Arts 3%

ALL SHOOK UP - Theatre Winter Haven 3%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Athens Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA - Horizon West Theater Company 3%

42ND STREET - Halifax Repertory Theatre - News Journal Center 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 2%

I LOVE YOU YOU’RE PERFECT NOW CHANGE - Halifax Repertory Theatre - News Journal Center 2%

FIND ME: A MODERN ROCK OPERA - Without Fear Theatre 2%

THE FANTASTICKS - Lakeland Community Theatre 2%

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

CABARET - Titusville Playhouse 2%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Lakeland Community Theatre 2%

ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Orlando Family Stage 2%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - With Love Productions 2%

DIANA THE MUSICAL - The Henegar 2%

BIG THE MUSICAL - Lakeland Community Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Central Florida Community Arts 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Keaton Reynolds - BIG THE MUSICAL - Lakeland Community Theatre 9%

Marco Antonio - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Out and Proud Productions 6%

Jacquelyn Pileckas - SCALIA/GINSBURG - Opera del Sol 6%

Jodi Benson - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Cici Muhammad - THE WEDDING SINGER - Theatre Winter Haven 3%

Abby Mann - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lakeland Community Theatre 2%

Jack Cook - 42ND STREET - Halifax Repertory Theatre - News Journal Center 2%

Ayo Demps - SWEENEY TODD - Theatre West End 2%

Natasha Miyasato - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Magic Curtain Productions 2%

Alessandra Stillinger - BYE BYE BIRDIE - With Love Productions 2%

Lane Breimhorst - PIPPIN - Garden theatre 2%

Adam Paul - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center For the Performing Arts 2%

Preston Pujol - TICK TICK BOOM - Lakeland Community Theatre 2%

Amanda Hornberger - DIANA THE MUSICAL - The Henegar 2%

Zummy Muhammad - CABARET - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Sierra Bluntson - CINDERELLA - Horizon West Theater Company 2%

Abby Mann - THE FANTASTICKS - Lakeland Community Theatre 1%

Danny Sanchez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Athens Theatre 1%

Ashley Eick - MARY POPPINS - Seminole County Performing Arts 1%

Emily Deler - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Garden Theatre 1%

Carlos Ashby - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Osceola Arts 1%

Adam Hose - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre St. Luke’s 1%

Emily Eagle - DIANA THE MUSICAL - The Henegar 1%

Michael DeWolf II - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Haines City Theatre 1%

Nala Price - ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Orlando Family Stage 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Amelia Bryant - THE MAGIC CASTLE STILL STANDS - Orlando Rep - Orlando Fringe 2024 9%

Alan Ware - DRACULA - Athens Theatre 7%

Desiree Montes - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Theater West End 7%

Cameron Sellers - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Horizon West Theatre Company 6%

Fredy Ruiz - DRACULA - Athens Theatre 6%

Victoria Rivera - DRACULA - Athens Theatre 5%

Jen Manning - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Horizon West Theatre Company 4%

Jason Blackwater - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Osceola Arts 4%

Crissie Auguste - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Horizon West Theatre Company 3%

Allyssa Hricko - GUILTY PLEASURES - Osceola Arts 3%

Conor Moore - PLAY ON! - The Ritz Theatre 3%

Abigail Clark - CARL FLUNT WOULD PROTECT YOU FROM TRUCKS - Breakthrough Theater 3%

Tom Baldwin - TOO MANY DETECTIVES AT THE MURDER MANSION - Breakthrough Theater Company 3%

Lorraine Iaquinta - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Horizon West Theatre Company 3%

Alix Miiller - DEAD DOGS DON'T FART - Shoestring Theatre 2%

Victoria Lobdell - THE MAGIC CASTLE STILL STANDS - Orlando Rep - Orlando Fringe 2024 2%

Sarahrae Jackson - DRACULA - Athens Theatre 2%

Taylor Byerly - CONTROL OF THE DIRT - Playwright's Round Table 2%

Grace Wieckowski - CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED MURDER - Breakthrough Theater Company 2%

Walter Kmiec - VENUS IN FUR - Orlando Shakes 2%

Stephan Rosario - GUILTY PLEASURES - Osceola Arts 2%

Kelly Bashar - EXIT LAUGHING - Sharon Studio Theatre 2%

Edu Diaz - A DRAG IS BORN - Orlando Fringe 2%

Hunter Rogers - A VOICE IN THE DARK - Breakthrough Theater 2%

Alyson Johnson - ANGEL STREET - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Osceola Arts 17%

THE MAGIC CASTLE STILL STANDS - Orlando Rep - Orlando Fringe 2024 9%

DRACULA - Athens Theatre 9%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Horizon West Theater Company 8%

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Horizon West Theater Company 6%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theater West End 5%

QUALIA - The Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Orlando Family Stage 3%

JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS! - Orlando Family Stage 3%

GUILTY PLEASURES - Osceola Arts 3%

PLAY ON! - The Ritz Theatre 2%

TRIAL OF THE WICKED WITCH - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

DEAD DOGS DON'T FART - Shoestring Theatre 2%

SAINTS OF WEST ORANGE COUNTY - Whiskey Theatre Factory 2%

A DRAG IS BORN - Orlando Fringe 2%

VENUS IN FUR - Orlando Shakes 2%

THE TRIAL OF SANTA - Breakthrough Theater 2%

THE ROOMMATE - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

TOO MANY DETECTIVES AT THE MURDER MANSION - Breakthrough Theater Company 2%

CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED MURDER - Breakthrough Theater Company 2%

FLORIDA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING - Breakthrough Theater 1%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Theater West End 1%

ANGEL STREET - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 1%

CONTROL OF THE DIRT - Horizon West Theatre Company 1%

A VOICE IU THE DARK - Breakthrough Theater 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Judy - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre 16%

Cliff Price - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Andy Renae - THE MAGIC CASTLE STILL STANDS - Orlando Rep - Orlando Fringe 2024 9%

Cliff Price - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 4%

Waylon LeMasters - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Osceola Arts 4%

Lilly Hastings - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Garden Theatre 3%

Michael Brewer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Athens Theatre 3%

Amanda Scheirer, Dan Drnach and Lern Morrison - FIND ME: A MODERN ROCK OPERA - Without Fear Theatre 3%

Waylon LeMasters - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Osceola Arts 3%

Ashleigh Ann Gardner - NOS4ATU - The Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

Derek Critzer - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theater West End 3%

Ryan Jalernpan - CINDERELLA - Horizon West Theater Company 3%

Waylon LeMasters - JERSEY BOYS - Osceola Arts 3%

Joshua Gallagher - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Michael Brewer - RENT - Athens Theatre 2%

Tom Burch - ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Orlando Family Stage 2%

Josh Gallagher - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sharon Studio Theatre 2%

Michael Brewer - DRACULA - Athens Theatre 2%

Katy Monthei - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Athens Theatre 2%

Bri Colombo - A DRAG IS BORN - Orlando Fringe 2%

Robert Sollien - OLIVER! - Shoestring Theatre 2%

Joshua Gallagher - CABARET - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 1%

Mihai Ciupe - PIPPIN - Garden Theatre 1%

Wade Hair, Blaine Kreusch - 9 TO 5 - Breakthrough Theater 1%

Tim Brown - P.NOKIO: A HIP-HOP MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Rosado - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Waylon LeMasters - JERSEY BOYS - Osceola Arts 8%

Sol Ramos - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Garden Theatre 6%

Anthony Narciso - PIPPIN - Garden Theatre 5%

Anthony Narciso - JUNIE B. JONES IN BOO… AND I MEAN IT! - Orlando Family Stage 5%

Reed Romerowitz - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Horizon West Theater Company 5%

Wade Hair - A VOICE IN THE DARK - Breakthrough Theater 5%

Lindsay Iverson - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Lamar Hickley - RENT - Athens Theatre 4%

Dylaney Sabino - DRACULA - Athens Theatre 4%

Kimber King - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 4%

Ben Shepler - P.NOKIO: A HIP-HOP MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 4%

Kimber King - CABARET - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 4%

Lamar Hickley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Athens Theatre 3%

Sarah Louise Harris - CINDERELLA - Horizon West Theater Company 3%

Anthony R. Smith - ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Orlando Family Stage 3%

Jesse R. Munro - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Garden Theatre 2%

Lamar Hickley - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Athens Theatre 2%

Rob Leathery - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Jazmine Whipple - CINDERELLA - Ocala Civic Theatre 2%

Lamar Hickley - DRACULA - Athens Theatre 2%

J. Adam Smith - SNAPSHOTS - The Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Robert dagit - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Valencia college 2%

Lamar Hickley - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Athens Theatre 2%

Rick trux - BOEING BOEING - Valencia college 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Adrianna Rose - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre 5%

Adrianna Rose - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Lakeland Community Theatre 4%

Judah Grooms - BETWEEN THE LINES - Lakeland Community Theatre 3%

Mack Bryan - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Out and Proud Productions 3%

Max Pappas - BIG THE MUSICAL - Lakeland Community Theatre 3%

Corey Elliott - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Lakeland Community Theatre 3%

Drew Koon - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Lakeland Community Theatre 3%

Kathryn Nash - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 2%

D'Montrae Harris - RENT - Athens Theatre 2%

Oakley Thacker - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Sean Murphy - DIANA THE MUSICAL - The Henegar 2%

Brian Chambers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Athens Theatre 2%

Kenny Nisbett - SCALIA/GINSBURG - Opera del Sol 2%

Arlene MacIver - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Haines City Theatre 2%

Jordan Brownlee - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Christopher DeJongh - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Athens Theatre 2%

Jackson Blanchard - 42ND STREET - Halifax Repertory Theatre - News Journal Center 2%

Zoey Natal - DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Athens Theatre 2%

Samm Carroll - PIPPIN - Garden Theatre 2%

Kipp LeBlanc - MARY POPPINS - Seminole County Performing Arts 2%

Solmarie Cruz - HELLO, DOLLY! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Evette Canino - CINDERELLA - Horizon West Theater Company 2%

Paul Lance - 9 TO 5 - Breakthrough Theater 2%

Aliyah Miyasato - HEE HAW - Breakthrough Theater Company 2%

Alexandria Austin - ALICE BY HEART - Citrus Music & Horizon West Theater Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Carlos Cortes - THE MAGIC CASTLE STILL STANDS - Orlando Rep - Orlando Fringe 2024 7%

Callahan Taylor - PIPPIN - Garden Theatre 7%

CAITLIN INSCO - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Horizon West Theater Company 5%

Gabriella Smith - DRACULA - Athens Theatre 5%

Hannah McGinley Lemasters - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Osceola Arts 5%

Zoey Natal - TRIAL OF THE WICKED WITCH - Breakthrough Theatre Company 5%

Krystal Kennedy - DRACULA - Athens Theatre 4%

Yinelly Pastrana - THE MAGIC CASTLE STILL STANDS - Orlando Rep - Orlando Fringe 2024 4%

Lela Duncan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Horizon West Theatre Company 4%

Katy Williams - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Osceola Arts 3%

Sophie Mercado - DEAD DOGS DON'T FART - Shoestring Theatre 3%

Sarah Harrison - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Horizon West Theater Company 3%

Seth Thornton - DRACULA - Athens Theatre 3%

Kidany Camilo - THE VOTE - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 3%

Megan Borkes - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Osceola Arts 3%

Hannah Heerdt - GUILTY PLEASURES - Osceola Arts 3%

Taylor Byerly - THE SAINTS OF WEST ORANGE COUNTY - Whiskey Theatre Factory 3%

Corbette Condit-Fox - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Horizon West Theater Company 2%

Conor Moore - CARL FLUNT WOULD PROTECT YOU FROM TRUCKS - Breakthrough Theater 2%

Noah Clark - DRACULA - Athens Theatre 2%

Christopher Russell - PIPPIN - Garden Theatre 2%

Roberta Emerson - CRY IT OUT - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Grace Wieckowski - CARL FLUNT WOULD PROTECT YOU FROM TRUCKS - Breakthrough Theater Company 2%

Kayla Marrero - 9 TO 5 - Breakthrough Theater 2%

Patrick Kramer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Osceola Arts 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 13%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Athens Theatre 11%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Titusville Playhouse 8%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Garden Theatre 7%

CINDERELLA - Horizon West Theater Company 6%

SEUSSICAL - Osceola Arts 5%

MATILDA - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 5%

YOU'VE GOTTA BE KIDDING: CLASSICLA MUSIC FOR KIDS - Central Florida Vocal Arts - Michaela Wright at Kids Fringe 5%

TRIAL OF THE WICKED WITCH - Breakthrough Theatre Company 5%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Out and Proud Productions 4%

JUNIE B. JONES IN BOO… AND I MEAN IT! - Orlando Family Stage 4%

MARY POPPINS - Seminole County Performing Arts 4%

ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Orlando Family Stage 4%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Garden Theatre 4%

P.NOKIO: A HIP-HOP MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 3%

THE ROCKIN' SCIENCE SHOW - Breakthrough Theater 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Arts in Motion 2%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER THE MUSICAL - Osceola Arts 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Garden Theatre 2%

GIRAFFE'S CANT DANCE - Orlando Family Stage 2%

SEUSSIFICATION OF ROMEO AND JULIET - Ocala Civic Theatre 1%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Garden Theatre 1%

P. NOKIO - Orlando Family Stage 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Lakeland Community Theatre 16%

Athens Theatre 7%

Osceola Arts 6%

The Renaissance Theatre Company 6%

Orlando Family Stage 5%

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Horizon West Theatre Company 5%

Breakthrough Theater Company 3%

Garden Theatre Winter Garden, FL 3%

Encore Performing Arts 3%

Orlando Rep - Orlando Fringe 2024 3%

Theatre St. Luke’s 3%

Magic Curtain Productions 3%

Orlando Shakes 3%

Haines City Theatre 3%

Opera del Sol 3%

Halifax Repertory Theatre - News Journal Center 3%

Theater West End 3%

The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

The Ritz Theatre 2%

The Winter Park Playhouse 1%

Shoestring Theatre 1%

Children’s Musical Theatre Workshop 1%

Winter Springs Performing Arts Center 1%

Seminole County Performing Arts 1%



