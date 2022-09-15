Island City Stage's Behind The Red Curtain Community Forum Series Returns For 11th Season With 'Secrets Of A Beauty Queen: No Tea, No Shade'

Island City Stage, creating quality professional theatrical experiences focused on the LGBT+ community for a universal audience, has announced its 11th South Florida Season, and with it, the return of its popular Behind the Red Curtain community forum series. On September 28, from 6 - 7:30 p.m., the theater company, together with the Miss Florida F.I. (Florida Impersonator) Pageant, will present "Secrets of a Beauty Queen: No Tea, No Shade," an entertaining, insightful and sometimes outrageous peek into the world of drag beauty pageants. This program will set the celebratory mood for Island City Stage's October 20 opening of the glittering, grandiose and glorious comedy Pageant.

Moderated by Alyson Thomas, president and CEO of the Miss Florida F.I. Pageant and a seasoned professional in the art form of female impersonation, "Secrets of a Beauty Queen: No Tea, No Shade," will feature stories from Velvet Lenore, Miss Florida F.I. at Large 2021-22 and Joanna James, Miss Florida F.I. Supreme 2021-22. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, The Miss Florida F. I. Pageant, recognized as one of the top five national pageants, will take place October 2 and 3 at The Venue/The Manor Fort Lauderdale. It attracts some of the top female impersonators, film, TV and fashion stars from across the nation and beyond. Drinks and light bites for Island City Stage's community forum will be courtesy of Pub on the Drive.

Pageant is Miss America meets RuPaul's Drag Race! This hilarious musical comedy sends up the once cherished traditions of beauty finalists in bathing suit and ball gown competitions, while contestants compete for the title of "Miss Glamouresse." And who wins the crown? The audience decides! Judges selected from the audience at each performance pick the winner ensuring that no performance is the same - and the on-stage suspense is real! This opening production stars an ensemble cast including Conor Walton, Michael Scott Ross, Matthew Buffalo, Luckner Bruno, Marcus Davis, Kevin Veloz and Larry Buzzeo. It is directed by Carbonell Award-winning choreographer/director Ron Hutchins with musical direction from Michael Ursua.

Last year, in honor of its 10th anniversary season, Island City Stage created the Behind the Red Curtain public forum series to engage patrons in timely, relevant issues that are both addressed in its productions and affect the South Florida community.

In addition to Pageant, Island City Stage's 11th anniversary season will feature Rotterdam by Jon Brittain from January 19 - February 19; I Wanna F@#king Tear You Apart by Morgan Gould from March 2 - April 2; Tracy Jones by Stephen Kaplan from May 18 - June 18 and Springfield Pride Commissioned by Island City Stage from August 3 - September 3.

Tickets for "Secrets of a Beauty Queen: No Tea, No Shade," are $10 each and include one cocktail courtesy of Pub on the Drive. RSVP at islandcitystage.org.