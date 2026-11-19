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The beloved holiday classic returns to Orlando Family Stage this season as A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE brings Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the entire Peanuts gang to life November 23 through December 27, 2026. As Charlie Brown searches for the true meaning of Christmas amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, audiences are treated to familiar characters, memorable moments, and Vince Guaraldi’s timeless jazz score, performed live onstage for the first time in the Orlando production by a jazz piano trio.

Leading the music is Daniel Tenbusch, a genre-crossing keyboardist, composer, and musical director from Central Florida who most recently performed on the national tour of A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE as musical director and pianist, while also playing Schroeder. A graduate of Florida State University with a BM in Jazz Piano Performance and of the University of Central Florida with a master’s in music, Tenbusch spent time immersed in the New Orleans music scene and has toured with the Glenn Miller Orchestra around the country and internationally. He also performs throughout the Southeast with his band Creek, the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, and many other ensembles. The Orlando trio features Max Terechenok leading the band, Jaden Johnson on bass, and Quenton Ellis on piano covering until Tenbusch rejoins the production.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Tenbusch about the moment that stops the show night after night, why a live band is “a huge upgrade,” and introducing a new generation to jazz.

What was it like to serve as musical director, pianist, and the character Schroeder on the national tour of A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE?

It’s such a fun show to play. First of all, I love the Vince Guaraldi soundtrack and have listened to it since I was young and first getting interested in jazz, so to get to play that music night after night is such a treat. The two years I went out on the road with this show I had excellent rhythm sections with me: Jamesly Jean-Mary and Max Terechenok on drums, and Jason Curtis Rivera and Oliver Gomez on upright bass. To serve as musical director is also a great honor and I’m grateful to be entrusted with the responsibility. The casts have always impressed me with their hard work and vocal ability, and it’s fulfilling to oversee all musical aspects of a show and watch it come together!

As far as acting in the character of Schroeder, I have to admit it’s not the thing that comes most naturally to me! I didn’t really have any acting experience, unless you count my debut role as the “dog catcher’s assistant” (I did not have any lines) in my elementary school production of ANNIE. After nearly 100 performances of A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, I’ve definitely leaned into it and I’ve come to really enjoy it. It helps that both years I’ve been on tour, I’ve performed opposite my dear friend Taylor as Lucy, which puts me at ease! I’ve gotten a lot of great feedback from her as well as the directors. (I’m also looking forward to performing opposite Lindsey Diaz at the Orlando Family Stage production this year; I’ve had the privilege of working with her three years in a row now!)

Outside of my one scene with speaking parts, being part of the ensemble and sitting on stage instead of in a pit orchestra doesn’t feel so different from backing up a musical artist, which I have a lot more experience doing. I’ve always felt it’s really important to be present on stage and give your energy and attention to whoever is speaking on stage and react appropriately. That’s just good show business! So I think that experience carried over well.

What did touring the show across the country teach you about how audiences respond to this holiday classic?

It’s always interesting to find out what parts of the show really strike a chord with audiences. On the first night of my first tour, there was one part of the show that got a huge applause break that I hadn’t really anticipated! It’s the part of the show where Linus gives a long monologue reciting scripture about an angel coming to the shepherds in the field and telling them that Jesus Christ is born. It’s sort of an iconic moment from the Christmas special. I guess I shouldn’t have been so surprised, because we had a huge applause break there night after night in every city, sometimes for a long time, and I think it even got a standing ovation on occasion!

What does it mean to bring that touring experience home to Central Florida and work with Orlando Family Stage?

The more you do anything, the better you understand it, and each year small adjustments are made to the way the music is presented to the cast and band! Hindsight is always 20/20, and I’m glad I get the opportunity to say, “It wasn’t until I got out on the road that I realized this or that will work slightly better, so we’ll make that adjustment this year!” Three years of running this show, Orlando Family Stage’s A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS is a well-oiled machine, and still fresh as ever.

This is the first year Orlando Family Stage is incorporating a live band into its production. How does having live musicians onstage change the energy of the show?

I think it’s a huge upgrade for the show! Something that’s special about having a jazz piano trio on stage performing the music, and that separates it from most stage musicals, is that these musicians get to put their creative fingerprint on the show, just like the actors! In the same way the actors make choices and express themselves through their characters, these musicians are getting to improvise and interact with each other and react to the energy on stage. Nothing can replicate the humanity of a live band, and the audience can feel the difference.

I’ve always felt that one of the big things people connect with in A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS is the Vince Guaraldi compositions. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard somebody say they spin Vince Guaraldi’s A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS album nonstop this time of the year, or that their favorite Christmas song is ‘Christmas Time Is Here’! The music is a huge part of what makes this special so nostalgic to so many people, especially that sound of Vince Guaraldi’s jazz piano trio, so it’s only natural that the music should be featured in the show and be performed by a live jazz piano trio.

I want to add that we have some excellent Central Florida talent in the trio at Orlando Family Stage this year: Max Terechenok, who played with me on the national tour last year, is leading the band, joined by Jaden Johnson on bass and currently Quenton Ellis on piano, who is graciously covering for me until I am able to rejoin the production! I’m really excited to play with this very swinging rhythm section.

How do you balance the roles of musician, actor, and music director when performing live alongside the cast?

I try to stay as present as humanly possible. As music director on stage, it’s been my job to cue the band and set tempos, so I put a lot of faith in my preparation and knowledge of the show. As far as acting, it’s like I said before: a good performer should always just be as engaged as possible with what’s happening on stage, regardless of the situation. So although this is different in that I’m on stage as Schroeder, I think it’s very much the same as any other show in that way. I just try to be engaged and present to whatever is happening on stage.

What does it mean to you to perform professionally within the Central Florida arts community where you grew up?

I love the musical community here in Central Florida and I am proud to be a part of it! There are so many amazing jazz musicians and bandleaders I get to work with here, and there are even musicians from my early beginnings getting into jazz music in Melbourne, where I grew up, that I still collaborate with to this day. I have to say I feel privileged to play with some of the best young musicians out here, and I also get to work with and be mentored by many amazing musicians of previous generations. To name them all would take ages, but I have to recognize my closest collaborators Thomas Milovac, Ashton Bailey-Gould, and Kristen Warren, the latter two also hailing from my hometown of Melbourne. Together we make original music in the band Creek. There is a really vibrant jazz scene that I don’t think gets the attention it deserves, and we are blessed with quite a few incredible listening rooms as well.

I was sort of urged to move to Orlando because I happened to play a New Year’s Eve gig with University of Central Florida’s Prof. Richard Drexler, who was playing bass and convinced me to come to UCF for my master’s degree! There is a great program there. I really grew there and got plugged into the Orlando music scene thanks to UCF, and it was actually by recommendation of UCF director of jazz studies Prof. Jeff Rupert that I started working with Gershwin and Orlando Family Stage on A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS in the first place!

What do you hope families take away from experiencing A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS with live theatre and live music together?

I hope above all that they are entertained! I also hope that they are maybe inspired. I believe it’s Orlando Family Stage’s mission to inspire and empower young people with great live entertainment, and I like to imagine we are giving many young people their first exposure to not only live theater and live music but especially live jazz music. Young people may be exposed for the first time to this great American art form and be moved by it. I think for many people, Vince Guaraldi’s soundtrack to A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS is an entry point by which people discover jazz music, so we are hopefully inspiring a whole new generation of jazz fans and possibly players. Art of any kind makes life worth living, and I hope young people are inspired to consume and create art. People will have fun at this show and I think they will leave smiling. I know it puts me in the holiday spirit, and after three years I’m still not tired of it!

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE runs November 23 through December 27, 2026 at Orlando Family Stage in Loch Haven Park, with weekday and weekend performances throughout the holiday season. For tickets and information, visit orlandofamilystage.com.

The race is on for the Orlando Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 12% 2 FOOTLOOSE Garden Theatre on Plant 9% 3 HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 6% 4 COME FROM AWAY Orlando Shakes 6% 5 INTO THE WOODS Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 5% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG The Ritz Theater 12% 2 ANGELS IN AMERICA Theater West End 11% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Athens Theatre 9% 4 OUR TOWN Surfside Playhouse 9% 5 VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Theatre UCF 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Encore Performing Arts 13% 2 Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 13% 3 Athens Theatre 9% 4 Surfside Playhouse 8% 5 Garden Theatre on Plant 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Bethany Moses Tesner - FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 7% 2 Jay Marion - HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 5% 3 Tommie Tracy - HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 5% 4 Daniela Gomez Dugan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Athens Theatre 5% 5 Troy Brightson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Daytona Playhouse 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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