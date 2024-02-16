Fringe ArtSpace Debuts First Two Productions From The Collective Incubator Program

Fringe ArtSpace has announced the debut of the first two original productions from the inaugural Collective incubator program: Without Fear Theatre showcase the neurodiversity-affirming story of two strangers learning to connect using more than words featuring a live band acting as narrator with a 1970’s rock flare in “FIND ME: A Modern Rock Opera” February 23-March 3.

Alone in her apartment, Allie is eagerly awaiting a guest she’s never met. When she finally arrives, Allie is stunned that the person she’s been expecting is nothing like Allie imagined. Together, two strangers learn to connect through more than words. With a live band acting as narrator, inner voice, spirit guide and kid’s TV show, the show explores the most vulnerable relationship we have with ourselves. FIND ME is written and directed by Amanda Scheirer, with music and lyrics by Dan Drnach. In honor of the first performance from one of the member organizations of the Collective and to welcome Orlando Fringe’s new Interim Executive Director Scott Galbraith, all are invited to a special opening night reception on Friday, February 23 at 6:30pm with a champagne toast, bar discounts and meet-and-greet with Galbraith and the team behind FIND ME.

Open Scene creates an immersive, captivating musical journey and a timeless invitation through dance and color to embrace one’s emotions and the beauty of life in “Vida” March 22-30. Vida features choreographer and dancer Ana Cuellar, recognized Cirque du Soleil performer, original scores by Charles Griffin, renowned composer and arts administrator, live music performed by Jamie Clark, a cellist and cello instructor at Stetson University known for her performances alongside the legendary Yo-Yo Ma, plus illustrations by Danish visual artist Lisa Aisato. Be part of this journey followed by a collaborative artwork creation led by local artist Ellen Pestili.

“We are incredibly proud to present our first original productions from the inaugural Collective program,” says Orlando Fringe Artistic and Marketing Director Desiree Montes. “This program was born out of Orlando Fringe’s belief in amplifying voices and uplifting our artistic community, along with our position in the Central Florida arts community as the beginning pipeline for organizations to create, experiment and grow at our annual festivals. We are very excited to welcome an incredible second season at our year-round space, which includes showcasing our very own local talent through all of the Collective productions, which we cannot wait for our highly supportive arts loving community to come out and experience.”

Orlando Fringe announced the inaugural cohort of local creatives in Central Florida at the conclusion of the 2023 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival. Working in tandem with Orlando Fringe educational partner the William Daniel Mills Theatre Company, the Collective is a deep dive program for local emerging arts companies/organizations to grow to the next level and produce full-run productions at Fringe ArtSpace. During the program, they attend group sessions with other Collective members and produce full-run productions at Fringe ArtSpace. Each recipient receives funding to produce their shows and attend sessions, as well as in-kind services sponsored by the Downtown Development Board.

Fringe ArtSpace is located at 54 West Church Street, Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801. For more information on the Collective, what’s to come at Fringe ArtSpace and to purchase tickets, visit www.fringeartspace.org and www.orlandofringe.org. For artists or volunteers interested in getting involved with Fringe ArtSpace, email booking@orlandofringe.org and volunteer@orlandofringe.org.