Florida Theatrical Association Presents JEKYLL & HYDE: The Musical In Concert

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic thriller, JEKYLL & HYDE: The Musical is the gripping tale of a brilliant mind gone horrifically awry, set to a pop-rock score.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Florida Theatrical Association (FTA) presents a concert version of JEKYLL & HYDE: The Musical for two performances only on October 17 and 18 at The Abbey in downtown Orlando. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.EventBrite.com.

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic thriller, JEKYLL & HYDE: The Musical is the gripping tale of a brilliant mind gone horrifically awry, set to a powerful pop-rock score. In an attempt to cure his ailing father's mental illness by separating "good" from "evil" in the human personality, talented physician Dr. Jekyll inadvertently creates an alternate personality of pure evil, dubbed Mr. Hyde, who wreaks murderous havoc on the city of London. Struggling to control Hyde before he takes over for good, Jekyll must race to find a cure for the demon he has created in his own mind.

FTA's production of JEKYLL & HYDE: The Musical in Concert stars Trevor Southworth in the title role of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Kellie Rhianne stars as Lucy Harris, the main attraction "The Red Rat" club, with Shannon Bilo as Jekyll's fiancée Emma Carew. Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for FTA's JEKYLL & HYDE: The Musical in Concert are on sale now and can be purchased at www.EventBrite.com. Tickets are $15 for GA, and $25 for VIP, which includes reserved table seating.

For more information, visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org.


