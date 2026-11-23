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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Laurel Hatfield - LAUREL HATFIELD AND THE LA LA BAND - Judson’s Live 15%

Tanya Perez - WELCOME TO CLOWNTOWN - Orlando Fringe Festival - Brown Venue 11%

Kristen Lee Vire - VOICES OF OZ - Bay Street Players 8%

Brad Henderson - BRAD HENDERSON- LESSONS IN MAGIC - The Magic Studio Orlando 8%

Stephen D. Andrews - BROADWAY AT THE BEACH - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 7%

Ingrid Farner - VAMPIRA: A HOLLYWOOD HORROR STORY - Orlando Fringe Festival 7%

Jenny Dinoia - STARS OF BROADWAY, VOICES OF TOMORROW - Athens Theatre 6%

Ben Train - BEN TRAIN @THE MAGIC STUDIO - The Magic Studio Orlando 6%

Sabrina Santos - A BROADWAY CHRISTMAS - Daytona Playhouse 6%

Sunnie Rice - A BROADWAY CHRISTMAS - Daytona Playhouse 6%

Paul Peglar - STARS OF BROADWAY, VOICES OF TOMORROW - Athens Theatre 5%

Harlequin Grim - HOUSE OF HEARTS: WONDERLAND CABARET - AKA Cabaret 4%

Trigg Watson - TRIGG WATSON- MAGIC FOR THE FUTURE - The Magic Studio Orlando 3%

Jalyn Thomas - HOUSE OF HEARTS: WONDERLAND CABARET - AKA Cabaret 3%

Brian Curry - BRIAN CURRY- THE GOOD LIAR - The Magic Studio Orlando 3%

Jordyn Washington - HOUSE OF HEARTS: WONDERLAND CABARET - AKA Cabaret 2%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Malik Van Hoozer - FROZEN - Encore Performing Arts 14%

Gina Hatch - FOOTLOOSE - Garden Theatre on Plant 8%

Adonus Mabry - INTO THE WOODS - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Arius West/Christopher Payen/Montez Walker - HAIRSPRAY - Little Radical Theatrics 6%

Megan Witte - FOGVILLE - Velvet Theatrics 5%

Michael Jablonski - NEXT TO NORMAL - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 5%

Lauren Stromak - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Athens Theatre 4%

Shane Bland - COME FROM AWAY - Orlando Shakes 3%

Iris M. Johnson - SISTER ACT - Athens Theatre 3%

Alison Solomon - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Riverside Theatre 3%

Ashley King - ANYTHING GOES - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 3%

Kim Ball - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Athens Theatre 3%

Malik Van Hoozer - GROUNDHOG DAY - Encore Performing Arts 3%

Grace Flaherty - THE PROM - Theatre at St. Luke's 3%

Ashley King - MY FAIR LADY - Daytona Playhouse 2%

Daniel Z Smith Jr - FOOTLOOSE - With Love Productions 2%

Lex Bentley - THE SINGLE RIDER SONGBOOK: THE EXTENDED QUEUE - The Abbey 2%

Arius West - FOOTLOOSE - Little Radical Theatrics 2%

Sara Catherine Barnes - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Winter Haven 2%

Amber Nadelkov - CABARET - The Ritz Theater 2%

Stephanie Oliver-Cox - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 2%

Guillermo Garrido - TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Orange Rose Performances 1%

Christopher Payen - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Radical Theatrics 1%

Christopher Payen - STRANGER SINGS! - Theatre South Playhouse 1%

Preston Pujol - COMPANY - Lakeland Community Theatre 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wesley Schafer - FROZEN - Encore Performing Arts 17%

Daisy McCarthy - INTO THE WOODS - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 12%

Ethan Henry - FOOTLOOSE - Garden Theatre on Plant 6%

Tamara Marke-Lares - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Athens Theatre 5%

Kimberly Patel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 5%

Courtney Neff - OUR TOWN - Surfside Playhouse 4%

Gabs Gutierrez - FOGVILLE - Velvet Theatrics 4%

Stephanie Viegas - HAIRSPRAY - Little Radical Theatrics 4%

Dominique Tate - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE SUICIDE CLUB - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 3%

Amanda Tyler & Amy Uppercue - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Athens Theatre 3%

Emilie Jean Sheetz - THE SINGLE RIDER SONGBOOK: THE EXTENDED QUEUE - The Abbey 3%

Sunnie Rice - MY FAIR LADY - Daytona Playhouse 3%

Heather Marie Clarke - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Winter Haven 3%

Courtney Neff - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Surfside Playhouse 3%

Amanda Jones - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ocala Civic Theatre 2%

Stephanie Viegas - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Radical Theatrics 2%

Katy Williams - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 2%

Lisa Jordan - WELCOME TO CLOWNTOWN - Orlando Fringe Festival - Brown Venue 2%

Hillary Brook - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre South Playhouse 2%

Chandler Percy - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Ritz Theater 1%

Dominique Tate - MARJORIE PRIME - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 1%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - The SigPro Studio 1%

Kendall Rose - TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Orange Rose Performances 1%

Kay Williams - THE PROM - Theatre at St. Luke's 1%

Melissa Desrouleaux - FOOTLOOSE - With Love Productions 1%

Best Dance Production

FOOTLOOSE - Garden Theatre on Plant 28%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Athens Theatre 19%

SISTER ACT - Athens Theatre 16%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Riverside Theatre 11%

FOOTLOOSE - With Love Productions 10%

HOLIDAY INN - Athens Theatre 9%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Riverside Theatre 6%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Nicholas Sampson-Wainwright - FROZEN - Encore Performing Arts 12%

Michael Jablonski - NEXT TO NORMAL - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 7%

Kristen Sheola - INTO THE WOODS - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Frank Ramirez - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Athens Theatre 5%

Travis Eaton - HAIRSPRAY - Little Radical Theatrics 5%

Scott A. Cook - FOOTLOOSE - Garden Theatre on Plant 5%

Jules Bevilacqua - FOGVILLE - Velvet Theatrics 4%

Danny Crile - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Daytona Playhouse 4%

Aidan Madrigal - FOOTLOOSE - With Love Productions 4%

Ayo Demps - SISTER ACT - Athens Theatre 3%

Nicholas Sampson-Wainwright - GROUNDHOG DAY - Encore Performing Arts 3%

Emilie Jean Sheetz and Aaron Otten - THE SINGLE RIDER SONGBOOK: THE EXTENDED QUEUE - The Abbey 3%

Daniel Mills - MY FAIR LADY - Daytona Playhouse 3%

Hillary Brook - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre South Playhouse 3%

Alan Reynolds - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Lakeland Community Theatre 2%

Ayo Demps - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shoestring Theatre 2%

Tara Kromer - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Athens Theatre 2%

Laurel Hatfield - COMPANY - Theater West End 2%

Daniel Kermidas Ring - HIGHER THAN RAINBOWS - Firebird Theatrical 2%

Doug Carey - ANYTHING GOES - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 2%

Travis Eaton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Radical Theatrics 2%

Sara Catherine Barnes - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Winter Haven 2%

Jamy Dinkins - CABARET - The Ritz Theater 2%

Michael Knight - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 1%

Guillermo Garrido - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Orange Rose Performances 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Jamaal Solomon - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Ritz Theater 12%

Chris Ikner - OUR TOWN - Surfside Playhouse 11%

Elizabeth Murff - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Athens Theatre 10%

Zachary Goodrich - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE SUICIDE CLUB - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 9%

Desiree Montes - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - The SigPro Studio 7%

Karen Rugario - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Bridge Theater 6%

Chris Ikner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Surfside Playhouse 5%

Monica Long Tamberello - ROMEO AND JULIET - Orlando Shakes 5%

Jeremy Henry-Dixon - PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC & MAGIC - Lakeland Community Theatre 5%

Yong Suk Yoo - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - The SigPro Studio 4%

Jeremy Wood - MY NEIGHBORS ARE SPYING ON ME - Playwrights' Round Table 4%

Lorca Peress - WELCOME TO CLOWNTOWN - Orlando Fringe Festival - Brown Venue 3%

Allen D. Cornell - ALMOST, MAINE - Riverside Theatre 3%

Gabriel Garcia - METEOR SHOWER - The Ensemble Company 3%

Kaitlin Derbyshire - RADIUM GIRLS - Valencia College, East Campus, Performing Arts Center 3%

kali Blankenship - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - ARTS Unlimited 3%

Johnathan Kenny - KING LEAR - Bay Street Players 2%

Ray Flynt - MARJORIE PRIME - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 2%

Paris Crayton III - ONLY SOME OF GODS CHILDREN - The SigPro Studio 1%

Steve Umberger - MAURITIUS - Riverside Theatre 1%

Best Ensemble

FROZEN - Encore Performing Arts 12%

FOOTLOOSE - Garden Theatre on Plant 7%

HAIRSPRAY - Little Radical Theatrics 6%

COME FROM AWAY - Orlando Shakes 5%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Daytona Playhouse 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 5%

FOGVILLE - Velvet Theatrics 4%

GROUNDHOG DAY - Encore Performing Arts 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 4%

OUR TOWN - Surfside Playhouse 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Athens Theatre 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Athens Theatre 2%

THE SINGLE RIDER SONGBOOK: THE EXTENDED QUEUE - The Abbey 2%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Riverside Theatre 2%

ANYTHING GOES - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 2%

SISTER ACT - Athens Theatre 2%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theater West End 2%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Bridge Theater 2%

THE PROM - Theatre at St. Luke's 2%

2025 HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR - The Magic Studio Orlando 1%

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Theatre UCF 1%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre South Playhouse 1%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 1%

RENT - Bay Street Players 1%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Radical Theatrics 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Vinnie Cross - FROZEN - Encore Performing Arts 13%

Bert Scott - COME FROM AWAY - Margeson Theater at Orlando Shakes 6%

KJ Sales - INTO THE WOODS - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Holly Whelden Carpenter - FOOTLOOSE - Garden Theatre on Plant 6%

Reyann Epps - FOGVILLE - Velvet Theatrics 5%

Kathy Wiebe - NEXT TO NORMAL - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 5%

Derek Critzer - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Theater West End 4%

Travis Eaton - HAIRSPRAY - Little Radical Theatrics 4%

Doug Rauscher - OUR TOWN - Surfside Playhouse 4%

Nicholas Hogan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Athens Theatre 4%

Doug Rauscher and Brooke Cohen - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Surfside Playhouse 4%

Vinnie Cross - GROUNDHOG DAY - Encore Performing Arts 3%

Dale Gray - MY FAIR LADY - Daytona Playhouse 3%

Nicholas Hogan - SISTER ACT - Athens Theatre 3%

Aaron Babcock - FLAMING VOLCANO BED AND BREAKFAST - Playwrights' Round Table 3%

Dio Raquel Jr. - ONLY SOME OF GODS CHILDREN - The SigPro Studio 2%

Guillermo Garrido - TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Orange Rose Performances 2%

David Castaneda - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Winter Haven 2%

Travis Eaton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Radical Theatrics 2%

Orlando Mora - COMPANY - Lakeland Community Theatre 2%

Christina Watanabe - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Riverside Theatre 2%

Jam Atkins - CABARET - The Ritz Theater 2%

Joshua McKinney and Cooper Pyle - FOOTLOOSE - With Love Productions 2%

Marco Ross - WELCOME TO CLOWNTOWN - Orlando Fringe Festival - Brown Venue 1%

Travis Eaton - FOOTLOOSE - Little Radical Theatrics 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Clay Price - FROZEN - Encore Performing Arts 20%

Benjamin Rauhala - INTO THE WOODS - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Bert Rodriguez - COME FROM AWAY - Orlando Shakes 6%

Shannon Kropf - FOOTLOOSE - Garden Theatre on Plant 6%

Lauren Langa/Seth Durbin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 6%

Chris Endsley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Athens Theatre 5%

Nishaa Johnson - HAIRSPRAY - Little Radical Theatrics 4%

Emilie Jean Sheetz - THE SINGLE RIDER SONGBOOK: THE EXTENDED QUEUE - The Abbey 4%

Maura Sitzmann - GROUNDHOG DAY - Encore Performing Arts 4%

Melissa Cargile - MY FAIR LADY - Daytona Playhouse 3%

Chris Endsley - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Athens Theatre 3%

Melissa Cargile - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Daytona Playhouse 3%

Chris Endsley - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Athens Theatre 3%

Philip E. King - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Winter Haven 3%

Andrew H. Austin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Riverside Theatre 2%

John R Mason & Bradley Roberts - THE PROM - Theatre at St. Luke's 2%

Brandon James Gwinn/Creation Entertainment - THE CAST OF SUPERNATURAL SINGS BROADWAY CONCERT - Doubletree by Hilton at the Entrance to Universal Orlando 2%

Nick Folkes - FOOTLOOSE - With Love Productions 2%

Nishaa Johnson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Radical Theatrics 1%

Kendall Rose - TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Orange Rose Performances 1%

Seth Durbin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre South Playhouse 1%

Seth Durbin - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre South Playhouse 1%

Olivia Billings - COMPANY - Lakeland Community Theatre 1%

Jeffrey Campos - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Riverside Theatre 1%

Brent Alan Huffman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Riverside Theatre 1%

Best Musical

FROZEN - Encore Performing Arts 13%

FOOTLOOSE - Garden Theatre on Plant 8%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Daytona Playhouse 6%

HAIRSPRAY - Little Radical Theatrics 6%

COME FROM AWAY - Orlando Shakes 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 6%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 5%

GROUNDHOG DAY - Encore Performing Arts 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Athens Theatre 4%

FOGVILLE - Velvet Theatrics 4%

CABARET - The Ritz Theater 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE, THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 2%

SISTER ACT - Athens Theatre 2%

THE SINGLE RIDER SONGBOOK: THE EXTENDED QUEUE - The Abbey 2%

ANYTHING GOES - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 2%

MY FAIR LADY - Daytona Playhouse 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Winter Haven 2%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre South Playhouse 2%

ANNIE - Theatre Winter Haven 1%

ASSASSINS - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

FOOTLOOSE - Little Radical Theatrics 1%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Riverside Theatre 1%

THE PROM - Theatre at St. Luke's 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

FOGVILLE - Velvet Theatrics 16%

OZMA - Orlando Fringe Festival 12%

THE SINGLE RIDER SONGBOOK: THE EXTENDED QUEUE - The Abbey 12%

WELCOME TO CLOWNTOWN - Orlando Fringe Festival - Brown Venue 11%

HEATED RIBALDRY: AN OPERA OF MUSICAL PROPORTIONS - Opera del Sol 11%

MACSHREK - Orlando Fringe Festival 8%

HIGHER THAN RAINBOWS - Firebird Theatrical 7%

FLAMING VOLCANO BED AND BREAKFAST - Playwrights' Round Table 6%

MY NEIGHBORS ARE SPYING ON ME - Playwrights' Round Table 5%

ONCE UPON A TRAITOR: FAITHFULLY EVER AFTER - Sista Steph Productions 5%

LIKAH: A PUPPY MUSICAL - Deep Arts 5%

ONLY SOME OF GODS CHILDREN - The SigPro Studio 3%

Best Performer In A Musical

Jay Marion - HAIRSPRAY - Little Radical Theatrics 8%

Bethany Moses Tesner - FROZEN - Encore Performing Arts 7%

Troy Brightson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Daytona Playhouse 5%

Daniela Gomez Dugan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Athens Theatre 4%

Tommie Tracy - HAIRSPRAY - Little Radical Theatrics 4%

Kali Marsh - FROZEN - Encore Performing Arts 4%

Andrew Sickles - GROUNDHOG DAY - Encore Performing Arts 3%

Curt Knupp - MY FAIR LADY - Daytona Playhouse 3%

Connor DeRoche - NEXT TO NORMAL - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 3%

Marisha Ruth - FOOTLOOSE - Garden Theatre on Plant 2%

Danny Sanchez - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Athens Theatre 2%

Jodi Benson - INTO THE WOODS - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Owen Ware - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Orange Rose Performances 2%

Ansley Arthur - FOGVILLE - Velvet Theatrics 2%

Daniel Kermidas Ring - FOOTLOOSE - Garden Theatre on Plant 2%

Lyndi Floyd Sweet - NEXT TO NORMAL - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 2%

Natalie Alonzo - ANYTHING GOES - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 2%

Sarah Bulger - GROUNDHOG DAY - Encore Performing Arts 2%

Alyssa Dowling - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Radical Theatrics 2%

Andrew Meidenbauer - COME FROM AWAY - Orlando Shakes 2%

Amy Reid - INTO THE WOODS 1%

Kristen Lee Vire - FOGVILLE - Velvet Theatrics 1%

Ricky Hernandez - CABARET - The Ritz Theater 1%

Mary Cuchetti - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Athens Theatre 1%

Cendall Williams - FOOTLOOSE - With Love Productions 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Allison Young - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Athens Theatre 9%

CJ Ward - OUR TOWN - Surfside Playhouse 6%

Paige Christoffers - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Ritz Theater 5%

Angela Young - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Surfside Playhouse 5%

Dan Carriero - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 5%

ALEXANDER MRAZEK - ONCE UPON A TRAITOR: FAITHFULLY EVER AFTER - Sista Steph Productions 5%

Jeffrey Correia - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theater West End 4%

Sarah Humbert - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Athens Theatre 4%

Tad Kincade - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Ritz Theater 4%

Ame Livingston - POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Theater West End 4%

Kelly Bashar - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Orlando Shakes 4%

Paul Vogt - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Orlando Shakes 3%

Jarrod Snapko - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Lakeland Community Theatre 3%

Crosby Dold - KING LEAR - Bay Street Players 3%

Ben Gaetanos - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theater West End 3%

Robby Pigott - DAD BOD DANCE OFF - Orlando Fringe Festival 3%

Trevor Spence - HENRY VI: WAR OF THE ROSES - Orlando Shakes 3%

Robin Neil Kitaif - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Athens Theatre 2%

Tynan Pruett - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Surfside Playhouse 2%

Kristl Courtemanche - OUR TOWN - Surfside Playhouse 2%

John Walker - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE SUICIDE CLUB - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 2%

Keaton Reynolds - PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC & MAGIC - Lakeland Community Theatre 2%

Roberta Emerson - HENRY VI, PART 3: THE RISE OF RICHARD - Orlando Shakes 2%

Hannah Weil - MARJORIE PRIME - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 2%

Breanna Wells - THE ONE WHO CALLS - Midnight Stories Productions 1%

Best Play

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theater West End 12%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Ritz Theater 11%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Athens Theatre 10%

OUR TOWN - Surfside Playhouse 8%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre UCF 7%

MACBETH - Orlando Shakes 7%

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE SUICIDE CLUB - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 7%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Surfside Playhouse 6%

PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC & MAGIC - Lakeland Community Theatre 5%

RADIUM GIRLS - Valencia College, East Campus, Performing Arts Center 4%

ALMOST, MAINE - Riverside Theatre 4%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Shoestring Theatre 4%

HENRY VI, PART 3: THE RISE OF RICHARD - Orlando Shakes 3%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - The SigPro Studio 2%

KING LEAR - Bay Street Players 2%

MY NEIGHBORS ARE SPYING ON ME - Playwrights' Round Table 2%

KIM'S CONVENIENCE - The SigPro Studio 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - ARTS Unlimited 2%

HEDDA GABLER - The Ensemble Company 1%

MAURITIUS - Riverside Theatre 1%

METEOR SHOWER - The Ensemble Company 1%

THE GOODLUCKS 1%

Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHÈME - Opera Orlando 54%

HEATED RIBALDRY: AN OPERA OF MUSICAL PROPORTIONS - Opera del Sol 46%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cliff Price - FROZEN - Encore Performing Arts 20%

Bert Scott - NEXT TO NORMAL - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 9%

Alex Sansolo - GROUNDHOG DAY - Encore Performing Arts 7%

Ashlyn Witterschein - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Surfside Playhouse 7%

James F. Beck - FOOTLOOSE - Garden Theatre on Plant 5%

Joan Rodriguez - HAIRSPRAY - Little Radical Theatrics 5%

Tori Oakes - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Athens Theatre 5%

Zachary Goodrich - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE SUICIDE CLUB - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 5%

Waylon Lemasters - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 4%

Allen D. Cornell - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Riverside Theatre 3%

Jared Congiardo - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Ritz Theater 3%

Michael Brewer - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Athens Theatre 3%

Derek Matthew Wyatt - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Winter Haven 3%

Austin Stillinger and Juan Casasnovas - FOOTLOOSE - With Love Productions 2%

Nick Judy - COMPANY - Lakeland Community Theatre 2%

Bonnie Sprung - FLAMING VOLCANO BED AND BREAKFAST - Playwrights' Round Table 2%

Guillermo Garrido - TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Orange Rose Performances 2%

Nate Bertone - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Riverside Theatre 2%

Travis Eaton - FOOTLOOSE - Little Radical Theatrics 2%

Ray Flynt - MARJORIE PRIME - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 2%

Jennifer Varbalow - WELCOME TO CLOWNTOWN - Orlando Fringe Festival - Brown Venue 2%

Joan Rodriguez - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Radical Theatrics 2%

Buddy Fales - BLITHE SPIRIT - Sonnentag Theatre at the IceHouse 1%

BONNIE SPRUNG - MY NEIGHBORS ARE SPYING ON ME - Playwrights' Round Table 1%

Joshua Gallagher - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - The SigPro Studio 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lindsey Iverson Lebel, Rob Leathley, and Christian Rosado - FROZEN - Encore Performing Arts 15%

Alberto Meza - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Athens Theatre 12%

Justin Kersey - NEXT TO NORMAL - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 10%

Anthony Narciso - COME FROM AWAY - Orlando Shakes 7%

Shaunessy Quinn - FOOTLOOSE - Garden Theatre on Plant 6%

Aaron Otten - THE SINGLE RIDER SONGBOOK: THE EXTENDED QUEUE - The Abbey 6%

Shaunessy Quinn - HAIRSPRAY - Little Radical Theatrics 6%

Christian Rosado - INTO THE WOODS - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Mike Mellen - OUR TOWN - Surfside Playhouse 6%

Lindsay Iverson - INTO THE WOODS - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Eric Jordan - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre South Playhouse 3%

Shaunessy Quinn - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Radical Theatrics 3%

Preston Foss - THE COTTAGE - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 2%

Travis Eaton - FOOTLOOSE - Little Radical Theatrics 2%

Rob Leathley - INTO THE WOODS - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Rob Leathley, Lindsay Iverson, Christian Rosado - INTO THE WOODS - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Craig Beyrooti - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Riverside Theatre 2%

Mikaela Fraser - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - The SigPro Studio 2%

Craig Beyrooti - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Riverside Theatre 1%

Craig Beyrooti - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Riverside Theatre 1%

Anthony Narciso - MAURITIUS - Riverside Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Cooper LaMontagne - NEXT TO NORMAL - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 5%

Olivia Hill - HAIRSPRAY - Little Radical Theatrics 4%

Agata Sokolska - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Daytona Playhouse 4%

Zachary Holmer - FOOTLOOSE - Garden Theatre on Plant 4%

Sam Hedeman - FROZEN - Encore Performing Arts 4%

Grayson Smith - FROZEN - Encore Performing Arts 4%

Alex Gerard - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre South Playhouse 3%

Aria Jensen - FOOTLOOSE - Garden Theatre on Plant 3%

Andrew Campbell - GROUNDHOG DAY - Encore Performing Arts 3%

Chase Williams - FROZEN - Encore Performing Arts 3%

Alexa Baldwin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Athens Theatre 3%

Xiomaris Legarreta Velez - GROUNDHOG DAY - Encore Performing Arts 3%

Maddie Gilbert - FOGVILLE - Velvet Theatrics 2%

Isabella Rapoza - TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater 2%

Rob Hebel - ANYTHING GOES - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 2%

Mary Boatman - FROZEN - Encore Performing Arts 2%

Rhiannon Bush - FOGVILLE - Velvet Theatrics 2%

Zoey Natal - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Athens Theatre 2%

Dominique Tate - CINDERELLA (ENCHANTED EDITION) - Shoestring Theatre 2%

Katie Whetsell - COME FROM AWAY - Orlando Shakes 2%

Alex Mrazek - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 2%

Jenna Blaine - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Daytona Playhouse 2%

Madeline Rae Soriano - TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Orange Rose Performances 2%

Christina Sivrich - COME FROM AWAY - Orlando Shakes 1%

Bobbi Morgan - HAIRSPRAY - Little Radical Theatrics 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Angela Young - OUR TOWN - Surfside Playhouse 9%

Breanna Wells - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Ritz Theater 9%

Celestino DeCicco - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theater West End 8%

Zytavius McLeod - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE SUICIDE CLUB - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 7%

Paige Christoffers - THE SINGLE RIDER SONGBOOK: THE EXTENDED QUEUE - The Abbey 6%

C.J. Leigh - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Shoestring Theatre 6%

Steve Gelovich - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Ritz Theater 6%

Molly Cabbage - THE SINGLE RIDER SONGBOOK: THE EXTENDED QUEUE - The Abbey 5%

Will Henry-Dixon - PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC & MAGIC - Lakeland Community Theatre 4%

Dan Carriero - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE SUICIDE CLUB - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 4%

Heather Rowton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Surfside Playhouse 4%

Charles Healan - WELCOME TO CLOWNTOWN - Orlando Fringe Festival - Brown Venue 4%

Heather Buckner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Surfside Playhouse 4%

Emily Lupfer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Ritz Theater 3%

Kenny Mabry - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - The SigPro Studio 3%

Shelby Mae Randle - MY NEIGHBORS ARE SPYING ON ME - Playwrights' Round Table 3%

Daniel Molina - MY NEIGHBORS ARE SPYING ON ME - Playwrights' Round Table 2%

Logan Christiansen - PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC & MAGIC - Lakeland Community Theatre 2%

Sidne Laine - MY NEIGHBORS ARE SPYING ON ME - Playwrights' Round Table 2%

Bryndle Savage - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE SUICIDE CLUB - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 2%

Isaac Jordan - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE SUICIDE CLUB - Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 2%

Doug Rauscher - OUR TOWN - Surfside Playhouse 1%

Rachael Scarr - ALMOST, MAINE - Riverside Theatre 1%

Matt DaSilve - ALMOST, MAINE - Riverside Theatre 1%

Derek Emerson Powell - ALMOST, MAINE - Riverside Theatre 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

FROZEN - Encore Performing Arts 42%

SEUSSICAL - Dr. Phillips Center - Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre 16%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Orlando Shakes 11%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Theatre Winter Haven 7%

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS OF THE BLACK FOREST - Shoestring Theatre 7%

RAPUNZEL! RAPUNZEL! A VERY HAIRY FAIRY TALE - Theatre Winter Haven 6%

LIKAH: A PUPPY MUSICAL - Deep Arts 6%

SLEEPING BEAUTY - Daytona Playhouse 5%

Favorite Local Theatre

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 15%

Encore Performing Arts 13%

Athens Theatre 9%

Surfside Playhouse 6%

Daytona Playhouse 6%

Little Radical Theatrics 6%

Garden Theatre on Plant 5%

Orlando Fringe Festival 4%

Orlando Shakes 3%

Little Theatre New Smyrna Beach 3%

Shoestring Theatre 2%

Theatre South Playhouse 2%

Theatre Winter Haven 2%

Aether Motus 2%

Theatre UCF 2%

Theater West End 2%

Lakeland Community Theatre 2%

The Ritz Theater 2%

Firebird Theatrical 1%

The SigPro Studio 1%

Theatre at St. Luke's 1%

The Bridge Theater 1%

Orange Rose Performances 1%

With Love Productions 1%

The Magic Studio Orlando 1%

The race is on for the Orlando Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 13% 2 FOOTLOOSE Garden Theatre on Plant 8% 3 A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Daytona Playhouse 6% 4 HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 6% 5 COME FROM AWAY Orlando Shakes 6% Best Play 1 ANGELS IN AMERICA Theater West End 12% 2 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG The Ritz Theater 11% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Athens Theatre 10% 4 OUR TOWN Surfside Playhouse 8% 5 VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Theatre UCF 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 15% 2 Encore Performing Arts 13% 3 Athens Theatre 9% 4 Surfside Playhouse 6% 5 Daytona Playhouse 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jay Marion - HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 8% 2 Bethany Moses Tesner - FROZEN Encore Performing Arts 7% 3 Troy Brightson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Daytona Playhouse 5% 4 Daniela Gomez Dugan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Athens Theatre 4% 5 Tommie Tracy - HAIRSPRAY Little Radical Theatrics 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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