DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL Returns to Orlando Family Stage With Youth Academy Cast

Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical is back by popular demand at Orlando Family Stage, this time featuring a vibrant, all-youth cast as part of the theatre’s acclaimed Youth Academy. Performances run July 18 through 25, offering a fresh and expanded take on the hit musical adaptation of Jeff Kinney’s bestselling book series.

This special summer production puts young artists at the center of the story—both onstage and off. Rehearsed and performed with the support of professional designers, directors, and choreographers, the production gives Youth Academy students the opportunity to grow artistically while recreating the hilarious highs and cringe-worthy lows of middle school life.

This youth-led version builds on the success of the professional mainstage run earlier this year, which was tailored for school-day field trips. The summer staging allows for a more expansive and immersive experience, with additional characters, scenes, and plenty of laughs.

With its signature blend of storytelling, teamwork, and fun, the Orlando Family Stage Youth Academy continues to be a creative home for students across Central Florida. More than 1,000 children will attend Orlando Family Stage summer camps in 2025, held in multiple locations including Loch Haven Park, UCF, Maitland, Dr. Phillips, and The Villages.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical is one of three full-scale Youth Academy productions presented annually, alongside a full season of after-school classes, camps, and workshops designed to help young people build confidence, creativity, and collaboration skills through theatre.