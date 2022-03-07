CFCArts Spring Season's Dynamic Productions Promise Visual & Musical Travel Passport 

Central Florida Community Arts announces their spring concert season. Conceived as a "Travel Passport" the concerts aim to take patrons on a visual and musical journey.

The season opens with the Symphony Orchestra on March 10-11 in Symphonic Passport. Patrons will be whisked away to international destinations through stunning travel photography filling the big screen along with sweeping music from the American West to the English countryside, with a variety of stops around the world.

The CFCArts Big Band invites patrons to Come Fly With Me in this tribute to the jazz of the golden age of travel. In a special Friday night double feature, the concert is opened by the Men's Ensemble with a throwback to boy band hits from the 60's through today with The Boys Are Back. Rounding out the spring season, the Young Artist's Orchestra takes patrons to Bright Lights, Big Cities in a musical tribute to the energy of the world's most exciting cities.

Symphonic Passport

Join the 170-member CFCArts Symphony Orchestra for a whirlwind world tour. Fill up the pages of your passport as we visit beautiful destinations from South Korea to Mexico, Cuba to France, the American West to the English countryside, and more. Pairing stirring and evocative music with stunning travel photography, this concert will fuel your wanderlust. Perfect for the whole family, the travel buff, the music fan, or the daydreamer, don't miss this chance to experience the sights and the sounds of some of the most sought-after destinations on earth!

Dates & Times: March 10 & 11, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Northland Church

Tickets: Starting at $10

Tickets may be purchased online at cfcarts.com/events

Come Fly With Me

The CFCArts Big Band sweeps you off on a dashing adventure to see the world in style. Featuring great jazz standards and familiar hits in a tour of the most fashionable destinations with some of the most exciting music. A toe-tapping throwback to the golden age of travel with selections like "La Vie En Rose", "Fly Me to the Moon", "I Left My Heart in San Francisco", and of course, "Come Fly With Me".

Dates & Times: *Friday, April 22, 7 p.m.

Sunday April 24 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Venue: Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: starting at $30 on Friday for Double Feature, $20 on Sunday.

Tickets information cfcarts.com/events

*Special Show! Double Feature - The Boys Are Back & Come Fly With Me

Friday April 22, 7:00

The Boys Are Back

The CFCArts Men's Ensemble is back and ready to bring you some chart-topping hits by the greatest boy bands of all time! Travel back in time as we take you through the evolution of music groups that brought us some of the most beloved and timeless popular songs of our generation. From the early music of the 60's and 70's, that gave us The Beach Boys, The Temptations, The Four Seasons, The Monkees, The Beatles, and The Jackson 5... to the music of the 80's and 90's that brought forth Boyz II Men, Hanson, Backstreet Boys, and *NSYNC... to the 2000's and today, which introduced recent bands like One Direction, The Jonas Brothers, and K-pop's newest, worldwide sensation, BTS... this concert will be sure to have everyone out of their seats, dancing, singing along, and having a blast!

Bright Lights, Big City

Join the Young Artists Orchestra as they present Bright Lights, Big City - a musical blueprint of cities that have shaped the world through their culture, community, diversity, and beauty. We are proud to journey through each city and highlight stories of its people through the music that defines them. Don't miss this celebration of cities such as New Orleans, Vienna, New York City, Kyiv, and more!

Date: May 1, 2022

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Cornerstone Charter Academy

Tickets: Starting at $10

Tickets may be purchased online at cfcarts.org/events

All performances are subject to change, including prices, show titles, content, cast, dates and times at any time without notice. CFCArts follows health & safety measures in a plan supported by Orlando Health. Updates are made based on the current CDC guidelines.