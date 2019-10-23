ZOMBIE ATTACK Comes to Aux Dog Theatre

Zombie Attack! is a combination of THE BIG CHILL (centering on the antics of 3 bickering couples) and THE NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD (a mild version of that horror flick) and a mystic who reanimates a pussy cat! Sound like FUN? It is. Get your tickets this weekend!! www.auxdogtheatre.org or call 505-596-060

Andy Daley, the co-playwright and set designer of the original Zombie Attack!, is flying out from L.A. to see our show on October 26th! Meet one of the original creators.

The living dead meet 3 wacky couples in a remote cabin in the California countryside. The cabin is next to an unmarked cemetery from which a strange stench emanates. Crystal, a self-styled witch, reanimates a dead cat and all hell breaks lose! GOOD GORY FUN for any season.

Featuring: C.R. Adams, Scott Bing, Alexandria Cuellar, Adrian Doerfler, Selah Godzilla, Kimberly Joelle, Amber Rose Pohl, Stephanie Simon, Adam Tedesco, Joshua Vallano, Mark Van Martin, and Michael Weppler Directed by Art Tedesco





