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The Omaha Symphony Will Perform A Festival of Christmas Brass

Performances will take place on Thursday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 20.

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The Omaha Symphony Will Perform A Festival of Christmas Brass

The Omaha Symphony will present A Festival of Christmas Brass in collaboration with Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Thursday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 20, at the cathedral in Omaha, Nebraska. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 20.

The program will feature brass and percussion musicians alongside the cathedral's Pasi pipe organ. The concert will include Christmas carols, original compositions, works by contemporary and classical composers, and stories. The production is part of the Omaha Symphony's 2026-27 Symphony Cathedral series.

Brett Hodge and Marie Rubis Bauer are the concert's co-artistic directors. Hodge is a French horn player, while Bauer serves as the cathedral's organist. The performance will take place at Saint Cecilia Cathedral, located at 701 N. 40th St. in Omaha.

Tickets are available through Ticket Omaha, the official ticketing provider for the Omaha Symphony. The orchestra's event page does not publish a standard ticket-price range. Students can purchase $10 tickets at the box office beginning 90 minutes before a performance, subject to availability. Groups of 10 or more receive a 20% discount, and patrons who add the concert to a custom package of three or more performances can receive up to 15% off regular ticket prices.

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