The Omaha Community Playhouse Brings A CHRISTMAS CAROL Home for the Holiday Season

As stages around the world remain dark, the nation's largest community theatre is going to great lengths to ensure a 45-year-old holiday tradition lives on in the face of a global pandemic. The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) has produced A Christmas Carol each year since 1975. This year, when COVID-19 threatened to end this decades-long tradition, the theatre got creative.

The cast of 40 was cut to eight. In a typical year, OCP uses about 40 performers to cover roughly 100 roles. This year the entire production will be carried out by eight socially-distanced performers.

The script was carefully re-crafted to fit the reduced cast size while maintaining the integrity and spirit of the original adaptation. The iconic holiday orchestrations were re-built to maximize the impact of eight voices. The choreography was painstakingly re-worked to maintain a safe distance between performers throughout the performance.

In the average year, OCP hosts around 30 performances of A Christmas Carol for thousands of live audience members. This year, the show was performed only once so it could be filmed for online streaming.

Audiences can enjoy OCP's 2020 adaptation of A Christmas Carol from the comfort of their own home. Streaming rentals are available at showtix4u.com/events/ocp. Tickets start at $40.

