SCHOOL OF ROCK Begins September 16 At The Omaha Community Playhouse

School of Rock opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday, September 16.

A middle-aged wannabe rock star lands a new gig as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school, where he transforms a group of straight-A students into a face-melting rock band.

Based on the hit movie starring Jack Black, School of Rock features a cast of young rock stars who act, sing and perform all of the show's rock instrumentals live on stage.

The show will run on the Hawks Mainstage from September 16 through October 16, with performances Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $25, with prices varying by performance.

Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.