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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Isabelle Bertrand - ANNIE - Pinewood Performing Arts 36%

Diana Brooks - ANYTHING GOES - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 29%

Hannah Miller - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 17%

Julian Adair - OKLAHOMA! - Chanticleer Community Theater 9%

Becca LuAnn - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lofte Community Theatre 9%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Maralee Maldavs - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lincoln Community Playhouse 35%

Breeanna Pierce - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 31%

Kathryn Cover - A FEW GOOD MEN - Lofte Community Theatre 11%

Jenny Sutphin - QUIZ - Community Players 9%

Hannah Hansen - THE ROCKET MEN - Angels Theatre Company 7%

Lindsay Armstrong - THE COTTAGE - Community Players 4%

Cat Covar - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Slowdown 3%

Best Direction Of A Musical

JD Madsen - ANNIE - Pinewood Performing Arts 27%

Xander Baker - ANYTHING GOES - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 19%

JD Madsen - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 16%

Jamie Bullins - MY FAIR LADY - Community Players Inc 12%

Bobby Pieranunzi - BRIGHT STAR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 9%

Kevin Colbert - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lofte Community Theatre 9%

Ron Zank - OKLAHOMA! - Chanticleer Community Theater 8%

Best Direction Of A Play

Morrie Enders - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lincoln Community Playhouse 43%

Jamie Bullins - THE ROCKET MEN - Angels Theatre Company 15%

Kevin Colbert - A FEW GOOD MEN - Lofte Community Theatre 15%

Tyler J. Rinne - QUIZ - Community Players 12%

Blake R. Tobey - THE COTTAGE - Community Players 9%

Kevin Colbert - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Lofte Community Theatre 6%

Best Ensemble

ANNIE - Pinewood Performing Arts 23%

ANYTHING GOES - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 16%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lincoln Community Playhouse 15%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 13%

QUIZ - Community Players Inc 7%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 7%

OKLAHOMA! - Chanticleer Community Theater 5%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Lofte Community Theatre 5%

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lofte Community Theatre 4%

THE ROCKET MEN - Angels Theatre Company 3%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Lofte Community Theatre 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Reece McAdams - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lincoln Community Playhouse 26%

Alyssa Hemmer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 19%

Jacy Rook - OKLAHOMA! - Chanticleer Community Theater 13%

Brandon Clark - QUIZ - Community Players Inc 12%

Aaron Spracklin - A FEW GOOD MEN - Lofte Community Theatre 9%

Michelle Harvey - THE ROCKET MEN - Angels Theatre Company 6%

Mason Nicks - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 6%

Aaron Spracklin - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lofte Community Theatre 6%

Aaron Spracklin - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Lofte Community Theatre 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Bryson Cole - MAGPIE'S SONG - Lincoln Community Playhouse 31%

Lisa Steiner - MY FAIR LADY - Community Players Inc 20%

Benjiman Pettiford - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lofte Community Theatre 16%

Chris Ebke - OKLAHOMA! - Chanticleer Community Theater 13%

Chris Ebke - SHREK THE MUSICAL - RALSTON COMMUNITY THEATRE INC 12%

Meg Latta - THE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Bellevue Little Theatre 6%

D. Laureen Pickle - CRY-BABY - Bellevue Little Theatre 2%

Best Musical

ANNIE - Pinewood Performing Arts 27%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Lincoln Community Playhouse 15%

ANYTHING GOES - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 11%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 10%

BRIGHT STAR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 6%

MY FAIR LADY - Community Players Inc 6%

PIPPIN - Lincoln Community Playhouse 5%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 4%

OKLAHOMA! - Chanticleer Community Theater 4%

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lofte Community Theatre 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Papillion Area Community Theatre 4%

THE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Bellevue Little Theatre 2%

CRY-BABY - Bellevue Little Theatre 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

THE ROCKET MEN - Angels Theatre Company 75%

CTRL+ALT+SCRIPT - Florentine Players 25%

Best Performer In A Musical

Lydia Robinson - ANNIE - Pinewood Performing Arts 21%

Alex Cook - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Lincoln Community Playhouse 18%

Elena Poole - ANNIE - Pinewood Performing Arts 11%

Hannah Miller - ANYTHING GOES - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 11%

Colton Knott - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lofte Community Theatre 8%

Jenny Sutphin - MY FAIR LADY - Community Players Inc 5%

Sam Ninegar - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 5%

Anna Metzger - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 5%

Bailey M. West - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Lincoln Community Playhouse 5%

Kaitlyn Severson - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lofte Community Theatre 4%

Steve Pearson - ANNIE - Pinewood Performing Arts 3%

Alex Rownd - PIPPIN - Lincoln Community Playhouse 3%

Jack Liegl - ANYTHING GOES - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Gracie Kathman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lincoln Community Playhouse 44%

Wade Mumford - A FEW GOOD MEN - Lofte Community Theatre 15%

Noah Mason - QUIZ - Community Players Inc 7%

Deanna Walz - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Lofte Community Theatre 7%

Brandy Hall - A FEW GOOD MEN - Lofte Community Theatre 5%

Dick Terhune - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Community Players Inc 5%

Mel Voorhis - THE COTTAGE - Community Players 5%

Lillian Bornstein - THE ROCKET MEN - Angels Theatre Company 4%

Chris Berger - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - PART THEATRE 3%

Natalie McGovern - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Bennington Community Theatre 3%

Noah Mason - THE COTTAGE - Community Players 1%

Christa Dunker - HARVEY - Olde Glory Theatre 1%

Best Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lincoln Community Playhouse 37%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Lofte Community Theatre 18%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - PIVOT 9%

QUIZ - Community Players Inc 8%

THE ROCKET MEN - Angels Theatre Company 7%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Bennington Community Theatre 7%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Lofte Community Theatre 5%

THE COTTAGE - Community Players 5%

HARVEY - Olde Glory Theatre 3%

MAKING GOD LAUGH - Lofte Community Theatre 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

JD Madsen - ANNIE - Pinewood Performing Arts 30%

Jeff Maldavs - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lincoln Community Playhouse 22%

JD Madsen - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 18%

Adam Whittredge - A FEW GOOD MEN - Lofte Community Theatre 8%

Tyler J. Rinne - QUIZ - Community Players Inc 7%

Brenda Davis - THE ROCKET MEN - Angels Theatre Company 6%

Tyler J. Rinne / Blake R. Tobey - THE COTTAGE - Community Players 5%

Jeff Maldavs - MAGPIE'S SONG - Lincoln Community Playhouse 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sky Lindquist - ANNIE - Pinewood Performing Arts 22%

Joshua Carl - ANYTHING GOES - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 14%

Marikita Saure - PIPPIN - Lincoln Community Playhouse 9%

Sydney Kwasa - BRIGHT STAR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 8%

Joe Hanson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 7%

Will Yindrick - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 7%

Lily Pope - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lofte Community Theatre 5%

Luke Stursma - ANYTHING GOES - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 5%

Robbie St. Germain - BRIGHT STAR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 5%

Anne Pope - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lofte Community Theatre 4%

John Francis - MY FAIR LADY - Community Players Inc 4%

Noah Snurr - MY FAIR LADY - Community Players Inc 4%

Sandy Van Pelt - PIPPIN - Lincoln Community Playhouse 4%

Scott Pope - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lofte Community Theatre 1%

Judy Anderson - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lofte Community Theatre 1%

Lily Pope - SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE - Lofte Community Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Eric Ojeda - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lincoln Community Playhouse 22%

Sasha Dobson - THE ROCKET MEN - Angels Theatre Company 18%

Colton Knott - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lincoln Community Playhouse 9%

Michelle Frederick - QUIZ - Community Players Inc 8%

Colton Knott - A FEW GOOD MEN - Lofte Community Theatre 7%

Nathan Kreutzer - A FEW GOOD MEN - Lofte Community Theatre 7%

RILEY SHAW - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lincoln Community Playhouse 6%

Noah Mason - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lincoln Community Playhouse 6%

Jude Glaser - A FEW GOOD MEN - Lofte Community Theatre 5%

Mark Geist - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lincoln Community Playhouse 3%

Colton Knott - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Lofte Community Theatre 2%

Giles Russo - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Bennington Community Theatre 2%

Christa Dunker - ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL - Lofte Community Theatre 1%

Jim Knierim - A FEW GOOD MEN - Lofte Community Theatre 1%

Christopher Becker - A FEW GOOD MEN - Lofte Community Theatre 1%

Lance Sindelar - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Bennington Community Theatre 1%

Favorite Local Theatre

Lincoln Community Playhouse 28%

Nebraska Communities Playhouse 24%

Pinewood Performing Arts 17%

Community Players Inc 10%

Lofte Community Theatre 7%

Chanticleer Community Theater 6%

Nebraska Repertory Theatre 4%

Angels Theatre Company 3%

Bennington Community Theatre 0%

OmniArts Nebraska 0%

TADA Productions, Inc. 0%

The race is on for the Omaha Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANNIE Pinewood Performing Arts 27% 2 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Lincoln Community Playhouse 15% 3 ANYTHING GOES Nebraska Communities Playhouse 11% 4 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Nebraska Communities Playhouse 10% 5 BRIGHT STAR Nebraska Repertory Theatre 6% Best Play 1 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Lincoln Community Playhouse 37% 2 A FEW GOOD MEN Lofte Community Theatre 18% 3 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK PIVOT 9% 4 QUIZ Community Players Inc 8% 5 THE ROCKET MEN Angels Theatre Company 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Lincoln Community Playhouse 28% 2 Nebraska Communities Playhouse 24% 3 Pinewood Performing Arts 17% 4 Community Players Inc 10% 5 Lofte Community Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lydia Robinson - ANNIE Pinewood Performing Arts 21% 2 Alex Cook - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Lincoln Community Playhouse 18% 3 Elena Poole - ANNIE Pinewood Performing Arts 11% 4 Hannah Miller - ANYTHING GOES Nebraska Communities Playhouse 11% 5 Colton Knott - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Lofte Community Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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