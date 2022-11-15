Enjoy The Gift Of Entertainment This Holiday With Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Celebrate a tour de force production this holiday season with the musical Songs For A New World opening on stage at The Award-Winning TADA Theatre December 2 at 7:30 pm.

From composer Jason Robert Brown, this rousing song cycle production includes a score that blends elements of pop, gospel and jazz, featuring tight harmonies and daring vocals. This musical transports the audience from the deck of a Spanish sailing ship bound for a new land, to the ledge of a New York penthouse. The audience is treated to a range of characters from a young man in the Bronx who dreams of becoming a famous basketball player, to a forlorn and neglected Mrs. Claus lamenting as Christmas approaches. A powerful diverse cast and a supercharged, well-crafted score appeal to old and new generations alike as each character - in their own way - takes hold of that one moment and enters a new world.

Songs For A New World is directed and musical directed by TADA Artist In Residence Alisa Belflower and features the talented cast of Jake Bartlett, Roderick Cotton, Beth King and Maddy Stark.

The production team also includes stage management by Kameron Heimes, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical direction & scenic painting by Jon Kruse, assistant musical direction by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Karen Statham, lighting design by Robert D. Rook, piano accompaniment by Deanna Mumgaard and keyboard accompaniment by Nathaniel Brown.

Songs For A New World is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, December 2-28 (no show on December 9), with curtain times at 7:30 pm Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and 2:00 pm on Sundays. Patrons and student tickets can be reserved, and more information can be found online at www.tadatheatre.info.

The production is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored Home Real Estate, Woods Brothers Reality and Culture Acceleration Group.