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LIZA'S TIDINGS, TUNES AND ALL THAT JAZZ is Coming to Lincoln's TADA Theatre

Liza's Tidings, Tunes And All That Jazz is on stage at The TADA Theatre for 2 weeks only December 4-13. 

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LIZA'S TIDINGS, TUNES AND ALL THAT JAZZ is Coming to Lincoln's TADA Theatre

Actress Cris Rook will perform the lead role in LIZA'S TIDINGS, TUNES AND ALL THAT JAZZ, a holiday tribute to Liza Minnelli, at the TADA Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska. Join the classic diva as she impressively performs songs from the season as well as some show tunes and interweaves some  banter with the audience, making each performance unique. Liza's Tidings, Tunes And All That Jazz is on stage at The TADA Theatre for 2 weeks only December 4-13.

Actress Cris Rook plays the lead role in this production. An actress with over 200 roles to her credit, Mrs. Rook first began her portrayal of Liza during the regional premiere of Forbidden Broadway, a long-running off-Broadway musical revue that parodies famous Broadway shows, actors and composers. She received rave reviews from critics, patrons and the creators of the production about her spot-on portrayal of Liza as well Barbra Streisand, Carol Channing, Sarah Brightman and Julie Andrews. Several years later, she revisited the role in a production titled Almost Liza. Mrs. Rook will be the first actress to appear in Liza's Tidings, Tunes And All That Jazz.

This production is directed by Robert D. Rook, with accompaniment by Nicole Carraher, production management by Candyce Martin, technical coordination by Jax Barkhaus and lighting design by Robert D. Rook. The show is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by The Mill and Union Bank.

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