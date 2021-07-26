Benson Theatre Nearing Completion After $4.5 Million Renovation Project

The Benson Theatre in Omaha is almost ready to reopen after a $4.5 million project, Michael Simpson, programming director. Simpson showed us some renderings inside The B Side, the current space being used while the theatre is a construction site. He said the theatre will have workshops and educational seminars by day and performances from local artists at night. "Our hope is to focus on bringing in seniors, youth and folks who have accessibility issues so that they can engage in all the same kinds of educational, cultural and artistic programming that other folks can do," Simpson said. Above all, Childers said people need community and wants Benson Theatre to be able to provide that safe space for them. "Folks can come and be accepted, feel safe and want to bring more people in," Childers said. The construction should be complete by mid-August with opening day sometime in the fall.">KETV 7 reports. The 2,910-square-foot facility has been undergoing renovations for over a year.

"We will have table seating and we actually have a banquet, we have fixed theater seats, booths and counter seating," said Ichelle Childers, manager of internal systems and operations. The new space will include lifts, hearing loops, a hug swing and more to break down barriers.

"We've tried to make this building open for everyone because without accessibility we cannot have inclusion and without inclusion, we stand nowhere," Childers said.

Construction is set to be complete by mid-August with opening day sometime in the fall.

Read more and watch the full segment on KETV 7.